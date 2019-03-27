Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Amethi

Live now
Mar 27, 2019
highlights
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation between 11:45 am and 12:00 pm today with an “important message”.
Urmila Matondkar to join Congress?
Reports suggest that actress Urmila Matondkar will be meeting Congress President Rahul Gandhi today and is likely to join the party. It was earlier speculated that Matondkar would be Congress’ candidate from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency.
Update: EC has written to Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Civil Aviation, asking them why pictures of PM Modi have not been removed from rail tickets and Air India boarding passes even after Model Code of Conduct has come into effect. They have been asked to submit a reply within three days.
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will visit Andhra Pradesh on March 31 to campaign for the ruling Telugu Desam Party in the state as a mark of opposition unity.
Several other opposition leaders will also be going to Andhra Pradesh to campaign for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP, sources said. (PTI)
Pravin Togadia releases list of 16 candidates
Former VHP chief Pravin Togadia, who has formed the Hindusthan Nirman Dal, released the names of its Lok Sabha poll candidates from Uttar Pradesh.
Speaking to reporters here, Togadia said the time has come for a new socio-political leadership in the country, as the political parties which ruled the nation, have not been able to fulfil the cultural, social and economic needs.
Read the story here
Election Commission appoints Gopal Mukherjee as Special Expenditure Observer for Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, DD Goel for Arunachal Pradesh & Nagaland.
Shailendra Handa to be Special Expenditure Observer for Gujarat & Maharashtra & Madhu Mahajan for Tamil Nadu & Karnataka.
Election Commission of India has appointed KK Sharma, Retired DG BSF as Special Central Police Observer for West Bengal and Jharkhand. (ANI)
Update: BJP leader Sushil Modi told news agency ANI that Giriraj Singh will contest from Begusarai (Bihar) only. He wanted to contest from Nawada. "But I have faith that Giriraj Singh Ji will not go against party's decision," Sushil Modi has said.
AAP's Gautam Buddh Nagar candidate fails to find proposers, nomination rejected
Nomination of the Aam Aadmi Party's Shweta Sharma from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha seat was rejected on Tuesday as she failed to find 10 mandatory proposers, poll officials said.
Ten mandatory proposers are required for any candidate who is not from a recognised national or regional party in a state, the officials said.
Click here to read more
Update: Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress on March 28, News18 has reported.
NEWS FLASH | BJP announces more candidates for Uttar Pradesh. Maneka Gandhi will contest from Sultanpur while Varun Gandhi will contest from Pilibhit. Rita Bahuguna Joshi will be contesting from Allahabad. Jaya Prada, who joined BJP earlier today, will contest from Rampur.
"When Modi says he and his government did everything, what is he saying? Does he mean that before his government came to power... Air Force, Navy and Army did nothing for the nation?" asks Rahul Gandhi, News18 has reported.
UPDATE: BJP leader Subash Chouhan, who was recently appointed State Vice President, resigns from the party after he was not given ticket from Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency. He was the candidate from Bargarh in 2014. (ANI)
Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit in a press conference in Delhi said that the recently launched NYAY scheme of the Congress party for minimum income support to the poor families in the country is extraordinary. "It is the blueprint of a new India, we must celebrate this scheme," she said.
Opinion | Jagan's YSR Congress has an edge in Andhra Pradesh
In less than a decade, Jaganmohan Reddy has moved from being the son of a popular Chief Minister to an MP, and now to a popular leader.
Speculation is rife that Congress President Rahul Gandhi wants former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan to contest from Pune Lok Sabha constituency.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Sheila Dikshit has said that the final call on the alliance with AAP will be taken by party president Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi is world's biggest liar: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called Rahul Gandhi "world's biggest liar" and said that he has not yet fulfilled his promise of waiving off farmers' loans, News18 has reported.
"It is for the party to decide who will contest from Bhopal... but we will win Bhopal regardless of who contests..." Chouhan said on reports of his candidature from Bhopal, where Congress has fielded senior leader Digvijaya Singh.