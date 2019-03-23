App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 23, 2019 08:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Kerala PCC urges Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Congress says will take decision soon

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 23, 08:27 PM (IST)
  • Mar 23, 08:18 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Union Minister JP Nadda addresses the media. Says that the BJP has declared a total of 286 candidates. Names Shripad Naik from North Goa; Narendra Singh Tomar from Morena;  Janardan Mishra from Reva; and Rakesh Singh from Jabalpur.

    Also names Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh); Suresh Kashyap from Shimla (Himachal Pradesh); Kishan Kapoor from Kangra (Himachal Pradesh); and Nishikant Dubey from Godda (Jharkhand).

    Nadda also said that senior leader Uma Bharti has told BJP's Central Election Committe that she is not interested in contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. She has now been as the National Vice President of the BJP.

  • Mar 23, 08:14 PM (IST)
  • Mar 23, 08:04 PM (IST)

    Congress in Kerala wants Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

    The Congress in Kerala has proposed AICC president Rahul Gandhi's name for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, a party bastion in the State, but he has yet to respond to the request, senior leaders said on March 23.

    Talking to reporters in Pathanamthitta district, AICC General Secretary Oommen Chandy said the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has requested Gandhi to contest from Wayanad but he has not commented on the proposal.

    The party, which is contesting 16 out of 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, has announced the names of 14 candidates but has not declared its candidates from Wayanad and Vadakara.

    Click here to read more. 

  • Mar 23, 07:52 PM (IST)
  • Mar 23, 07:45 PM (IST)

    Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22

    The Congress and the NCP on March 23 announced their seat-sharing pact in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with the two parties agreeing to contest 26 and 22 seats respectively.
     

    Addressing a press conference here, Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said 56 parties and organisations have come together to support the alliance to take on the BJP-Shiv Sena combine.
     

    From its share of seats, the Congress will give Palghar seat to the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi and another undeclared seat to Raju Shetti's Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana.
     

    From its 22 seats, the NCP will leave Hatkanangle seat for Shetti, who is the sitting MP from there, and give another to Independent MLA Ravi Rana's Yuva Swabhiman Party.

    Click here to read more. 

  • Mar 23, 07:43 PM (IST)

     Update: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti will be contesting from Anantnag parliamentary constituency in South Kashmir. 

  • Mar 23, 05:49 PM (IST)

  • Mar 23, 05:14 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | JDS Spokesperson Ramesh Babu told news agency ANI that HD Devegowda will contest from the Tumkur parliamentary constituency as the combined candidate of JDS & Congress. 

  • Mar 23, 04:06 PM (IST)
  • Mar 23, 03:13 PM (IST)
  • Mar 23, 11:46 AM (IST)

    Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Patna Sahib, the parliamentary constituency of the party leader Shatrughan Sinha.

  • Mar 23, 11:39 AM (IST)
  • Mar 23, 11:22 AM (IST)

    The BJP has replaced four sitting MPs in Maharashtra in its third list of six candidates from the state, and has fielded a woman candidate from Baramati, the bastion of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, against sitting MP Supriya Sule.

  • Mar 23, 10:48 AM (IST)

    The Congress on March 22 released the seventh list of its 35 candidates for the April-May Lok Sabha election and shifted Uttar Pradesh state unit chief Raj Babbar from Moradabad to Fatehpur Sikri, the party said in a statement.
    The party has nominated Imran Pratapgarhiya from Moradabad where Babbar's candidature was announced earlier.

  • Mar 23, 10:41 AM (IST)

    BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
    The BJP has released its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls containing 36 names, which included 23 nominees for Andhra Pradesh where polling will be held in the first phase on April 11.
    BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra will contest the general election from Puri parliamentary constituency in Odisha. (PTI)

  • Mar 22, 10:16 PM (IST)

    Key events on March 23   • Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Purnea & Malda • Rahul rally in Malda on March 23 • Congress & NCP to announce Maharashtra seat-sharing 

  • Mar 22, 09:02 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Madras High Court today, set aside the election of AIADMK legislator late AK Bose from Tiruparankundram Assembly Constituency in Tamil Nadu in 2016 by-election.

  • Mar 22, 09:01 PM (IST)
  • Mar 22, 09:00 PM (IST)
  • Mar 22, 06:37 PM (IST)

    JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh

    Janata Dal (United) has released their second list of candidates who will contest Lok Sabha elections from Arunachal Pradesh. The party is fighting Lok Sabha elections in Arunachal Pradesh for the first time. 

  • Mar 22, 06:36 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway. Speculation around second list being released today, CNN News18 reports.

  • Mar 22, 06:34 PM (IST)

    Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017

    The 'slapgate' has come back to haunt Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who strirred controversy in 2017. Shiv Sena has denied him a party ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

    In 2017, Ravindra Gaikwad was accused of slapping Air India staffer with his footwear. The incident had occurred at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

  • Mar 22, 06:32 PM (IST)

    Update: Election Commission gets ISI report on counting VVPAT slips, decision soon.

  • Mar 22, 05:46 PM (IST)

    Update: Deepa Jayakumar (niece of Jayalalithaa) extends support to AIADMK.

  • Mar 22, 05:34 PM (IST)

    RJD spokesperson Manoj K Jha: Mahagathbandhan is a natural alliance... it is to save the Constitution. 

  • Mar 22, 05:33 PM (IST)

    Update: Congress may field Govindaraju (accused in Diarygate) from Bengaluru South.

  • Mar 22, 05:09 PM (IST)
  • Mar 22, 04:49 PM (IST)

    National spokesperson of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Manoj Jha revealed the seat sharing arrangement between the allies of grand Alliance in Bihar at a press conference :

    Rashtriya Janata Dal – 20,

    Congress – 9,

    Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) – 3,

    Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) – 5,

    Mukesh Sahni's Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP) – 3

    Communist Party of India (Marxist) – 1 on RJD quota.

    Total parliamentary seats – 40

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.