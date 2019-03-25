App
Mar 25, 2019 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: India's poorest families will get Rs 72,000/year, says Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 25, 02:12 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi: I don't want to be a Mahatma, just that I don't want two Indias 

  • Mar 25, 02:11 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 02:09 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi:  Final assault on poverty is now beginning. 

  • Mar 25, 02:09 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi: It's an extremely powerful, dynamic, well-thought-out idea. 

  • Mar 25, 02:05 PM (IST)

    "Five crore families, 25 crore people will get the direct benefit of this scheme. Every calculation has been made," says Rahul Gandhi 

  • Mar 25, 02:04 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi: If Narendra Modi can give money to the rich, Congress party will give the money to the poor. 

  • Mar 25, 02:03 PM (IST)

    Congress party also guarantees Rs 72,000 to poor families annually: Rahul Gandhi 

  • Mar 25, 02:02 PM (IST)

    Congress party will provide income support to people earning less than Rs 12,000: Rahul Gandhi 

  • Mar 25, 02:00 PM (IST)

    "Congress has decided that the poor people of India will be provided with justice through the Minimum Income Guarantee scheme. I will give you the details of that scheme today," says Congress president Rahul Gandhi. 

  • Mar 25, 01:51 PM (IST)

    Update: Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza says that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is "a Siberian bird" who is missing Babar and hence going to "find some remains of him in Ayodhya". 

  • Mar 25, 01:42 PM (IST)

    Update: Sachin Choudhary will replace Rashid Alvi as the Congress candidate from Amroha, News18 has reported. 

  • Mar 25, 01:06 PM (IST)

    Update: Former Odisha DGP & DG CRPF Prakash Mishra to contest from parliamentary constituency of Cuttack in Odisha. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday.

  • Mar 25, 01:05 PM (IST)

    Congress MP from Tumkur SP Muddahanumegowda: I have filed my nomination as a Congress candidate. I request to my leader and leaders of JD(S) to reconsider their decision and to give the ticket to me only. I am confident that I will get back the seat.

  • Mar 25, 01:03 PM (IST)

    Update: The Supreme Court on April 1 will hear a plea filed by 21 Opposition leaders against the use of voter verified paper trail, or VVPAT, during the General Elections.

  • Mar 25, 01:00 PM (IST)

    Update: Rebel Congress MP Muddahanume Gowda files his nomination in Tumakuru, where he will stand as an Independent candidate, against JD(S) veteran HD Deve Gowda.

  • Mar 25, 12:54 PM (IST)

    Update: Supreme Court has banned political slogans, pictures of politicians and advertisements in public places in Tamil Nadu.

  • Mar 25, 12:54 PM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 12:04 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Congress divided on alliance with AAP, final decision pending, reports News18

  • Mar 25, 11:29 AM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 10:28 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: Kharbela Swain, founder of political party Utkal Bharat, joins BJP.

    Swain is a former BJP MP from Odisha.
     

  • Mar 25, 09:46 AM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 08:39 AM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi to meet Delhi Congress leaders at 10 am today to discuss alliance with AAP, reports News18. 

  • Mar 25, 08:31 AM (IST)
  • Mar 24, 08:16 PM (IST)
  • Mar 24, 05:31 PM (IST)
  • Mar 24, 12:47 PM (IST)
  • Mar 23, 08:27 PM (IST)
  • Mar 23, 08:18 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Union Minister JP Nadda addresses the media. Says that the BJP has declared a total of 286 candidates. Names Shripad Naik from North Goa; Narendra Singh Tomar from Morena;  Janardan Mishra from Reva; and Rakesh Singh from Jabalpur.

    Also names Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh); Suresh Kashyap from Shimla (Himachal Pradesh); Kishan Kapoor from Kangra (Himachal Pradesh); and Nishikant Dubey from Godda (Jharkhand).

    Nadda also said that senior leader Uma Bharti has told BJP's Central Election Committe that she is not interested in contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. She has now been as the National Vice President of the BJP.

  • Mar 23, 08:14 PM (IST)
  • Mar 23, 08:04 PM (IST)

    Congress in Kerala wants Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

    The Congress in Kerala has proposed AICC president Rahul Gandhi's name for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, a party bastion in the State, but he has yet to respond to the request, senior leaders said on March 23.

    Talking to reporters in Pathanamthitta district, AICC General Secretary Oommen Chandy said the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has requested Gandhi to contest from Wayanad but he has not commented on the proposal.

    The party, which is contesting 16 out of 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, has announced the names of 14 candidates but has not declared its candidates from Wayanad and Vadakara.

    Click here to read more. 

