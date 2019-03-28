App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 28, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Congress is the reason for poverty, says PM Modi at rally

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 28, 03:03 PM (IST)

    Just In | Shatrughan Sinha to join Congress on April 6, News18 has reported. 

  • Mar 28, 03:00 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 02:54 PM (IST)

    In 2022, no family in this nation will be without a pucca house: PM Modi 

  • Mar 28, 02:50 PM (IST)

    The reason of poverty is Congress, on the other hand, whatever Modi does, he does it with a mission. The proof of this is in front of you: PM Modi  

  • Mar 28, 02:49 PM (IST)

    Congress can never understand the sentiments of people. The way Congress behaved with the Armed Forces, it repeated that behavior with farmers and the poor as well... Congress is repeating its promise of 'Garibi hatao', which it had promised four decades ago. This is the biggest proof of Congress' lie: PM Modi 

  • Mar 28, 02:47 PM (IST)

    Congress' focus was on corruption instead of national security: PM Modi 

  • Mar 28, 02:45 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, Congress' Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil has said that Shatrughan Sinha has decided to join the party and that he will work as "our star leader and star campaigner".

  • Mar 28, 02:45 PM (IST)

    Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government had started the process to buy Rafale jets, but Congress government for ten years did not do anything: PM Modi 

  • Mar 28, 02:42 PM (IST)

    The culture of fear is not the culture of this Chowkidar. The Opposition and the enemies of the nation should listen carefully, we are not going to fear anything: PM Modi 

  • Mar 28, 02:40 PM (IST)

    Was it right to question and badmouth our Armed Forces? Was it right to call our Indian Air Force chief a liar? In a wish to become the hero of Pakistan, should statements against India be allowed?: PM Modi 

  • Mar 28, 02:38 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 02:37 PM (IST)

    Update: Meanwhile, Shatrughan Sinha says that he has been a "huge admirer" of Gandhi family. "They have been the true nation builders... I left because in BJP, there is no democracy, only dictatorship exists. I will be joining Congress soon," Sinha said, News18 has reported. 

  • Mar 28, 02:35 PM (IST)

    We are working on rail lines, highways, roadways... things which were being demanded for years: PM Modi 

  • Mar 28, 02:32 PM (IST)

    Who did all those scams? Who brought the destruction? Should Congress, which has been unjust to the people of Uttarakhand, should they get another chance? Shouldn't they be punished?: PM Modi 

  • Mar 28, 02:31 PM (IST)

    The elder generation has seen every kind of government, the younger lot has seen the work of governments before 2014 at the Centre and pre-2017 government in Uttarakhand (referring to Congress governments). Remember how scams had changed the identity of Uttarakhand... Congress' culture had destroyed the state: PM Modi 

  • Mar 28, 02:28 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 02:27 PM (IST)

    The way they are insulting the Armed Forces... this land of Uttarakhand is in one way the land of brave hearts. On this land, the chowkidars of this land have come out in such large numbers to bless one chowkidar: PM Modi in Rudrapur

  • Mar 28, 02:26 PM (IST)

    PM Modi is addressing a rally in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. This is his second rally of the day.

  • Mar 28, 02:12 PM (IST)

    Communist Party of India (Marxist) is releasing its manifesto.

  • Mar 28, 01:38 PM (IST)

    QUICK RECAP | PM Modi today launched BJP's campaign in western Uttar Pradesh with a rally in Meerut. He said that his government had shown the courage to conduct a surgical strike in all spheres -- land, sky and space.

    He added that the contest will be between "a decisive government and an indecisive past".

    Read the full report here

  • Mar 28, 01:31 PM (IST)

    Rift in the RJD?

    Reports suggest that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and Tejashwi Yadav’s brother Tej Pratap Yadav is planning to field his own candidates in some seats of Bihar. The move could negatively impact the Congress-RJD alliance who are seeking to consolidate anti-NDA votes.

  • Mar 28, 01:24 PM (IST)

    Update: Suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader from Punjab, Harinder Singh Khalsa has joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

    He is a sitting MP from Fatehgarh Sahib. He had earlier represented the Bhatinda constituency between 1996-1998 when he was part of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

  • Mar 28, 01:02 PM (IST)

    PM Modi has concluded his address in Meerut, UP. His next rally is later today in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

  • Mar 28, 01:01 PM (IST)

    Taking a shot at Congress’ poll promise of introducing minimum income guarantee, PM Modi has said that those who failed to provide bank accounts for the poor are now talking about putting money in those bank accounts.

  • Mar 28, 12:51 PM (IST)

    Update: Meanwhile, an election flying squad has seized Rs 5 lakh in cash and two air rifles without valid documents, from a vehicle during checking near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, today. Investigation is on. (ANI)

  • Mar 28, 12:46 PM (IST)

    When SP was in power, people were forced to leave their homes. These parties are against triple talaq. I have heard that in the last election, Muslim women were not allowed to step out of their houses because of these parties: PM Modi

  • Mar 28, 12:41 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 12:40 PM (IST)

    PM Modi rakes up the infamous 1995 guest house incident to attack SP-BSP alliance.

    “There is nothing greater than power for these people,” the prime minister added.

  • Mar 28, 12:38 PM (IST)

    Our Air Force had asked for new aircrafts but they ignored their requests. They never provided bulletproof jackets. They did not allow our scientists to test the anti-satellite missile: PM Modi

  • Mar 28, 12:33 PM (IST)

    PM Modi has praised CM Yogi Adityanath for his work. The prime minister has said that since UP CM Adityanath took over, there have been no goons in the state and women are safe.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.