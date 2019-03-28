Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Congress is the reason for poverty, says PM Modi at rally

Live now
Mar 28, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Just In | Shatrughan Sinha to join Congress on April 6, News18 has reported.
In 2022, no family in this nation will be without a pucca house: PM Modi
The reason of poverty is Congress, on the other hand, whatever Modi does, he does it with a mission. The proof of this is in front of you: PM Modi
Congress can never understand the sentiments of people. The way Congress behaved with the Armed Forces, it repeated that behavior with farmers and the poor as well... Congress is repeating its promise of 'Garibi hatao', which it had promised four decades ago. This is the biggest proof of Congress' lie: PM Modi
Congress' focus was on corruption instead of national security: PM Modi
Meanwhile, Congress' Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil has said that Shatrughan Sinha has decided to join the party and that he will work as "our star leader and star campaigner".
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government had started the process to buy Rafale jets, but Congress government for ten years did not do anything: PM Modi
The culture of fear is not the culture of this Chowkidar. The Opposition and the enemies of the nation should listen carefully, we are not going to fear anything: PM Modi
Was it right to question and badmouth our Armed Forces? Was it right to call our Indian Air Force chief a liar? In a wish to become the hero of Pakistan, should statements against India be allowed?: PM Modi
Update: Meanwhile, Shatrughan Sinha says that he has been a "huge admirer" of Gandhi family. "They have been the true nation builders... I left because in BJP, there is no democracy, only dictatorship exists. I will be joining Congress soon," Sinha said, News18 has reported.
We are working on rail lines, highways, roadways... things which were being demanded for years: PM Modi
Who did all those scams? Who brought the destruction? Should Congress, which has been unjust to the people of Uttarakhand, should they get another chance? Shouldn't they be punished?: PM Modi
The elder generation has seen every kind of government, the younger lot has seen the work of governments before 2014 at the Centre and pre-2017 government in Uttarakhand (referring to Congress governments). Remember how scams had changed the identity of Uttarakhand... Congress' culture had destroyed the state: PM Modi
The way they are insulting the Armed Forces... this land of Uttarakhand is in one way the land of brave hearts. On this land, the chowkidars of this land have come out in such large numbers to bless one chowkidar: PM Modi in Rudrapur
PM Modi is addressing a rally in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. This is his second rally of the day.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) is releasing its manifesto.
QUICK RECAP | PM Modi today launched BJP's campaign in western Uttar Pradesh with a rally in Meerut. He said that his government had shown the courage to conduct a surgical strike in all spheres -- land, sky and space.
He added that the contest will be between "a decisive government and an indecisive past".
Rift in the RJD?
Rift in the RJD?
Reports suggest that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and Tejashwi Yadav’s brother Tej Pratap Yadav is planning to field his own candidates in some seats of Bihar. The move could negatively impact the Congress-RJD alliance who are seeking to consolidate anti-NDA votes.
Update: Suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader from Punjab, Harinder Singh Khalsa has joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Arun Jaitley.
He is a sitting MP from Fatehgarh Sahib. He had earlier represented the Bhatinda constituency between 1996-1998 when he was part of the Shiromani Akali Dal.
PM Modi has concluded his address in Meerut, UP. His next rally is later today in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.
Taking a shot at Congress’ poll promise of introducing minimum income guarantee, PM Modi has said that those who failed to provide bank accounts for the poor are now talking about putting money in those bank accounts.
Update: Meanwhile, an election flying squad has seized Rs 5 lakh in cash and two air rifles without valid documents, from a vehicle during checking near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, today. Investigation is on. (ANI)
When SP was in power, people were forced to leave their homes. These parties are against triple talaq. I have heard that in the last election, Muslim women were not allowed to step out of their houses because of these parties: PM Modi
PM Modi rakes up the infamous 1995 guest house incident to attack SP-BSP alliance.
“There is nothing greater than power for these people,” the prime minister added.
Our Air Force had asked for new aircrafts but they ignored their requests. They never provided bulletproof jackets. They did not allow our scientists to test the anti-satellite missile: PM Modi
PM Modi has praised CM Yogi Adityanath for his work. The prime minister has said that since UP CM Adityanath took over, there have been no goons in the state and women are safe.