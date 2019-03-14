App
Mar 14, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Ravi Shankar Prasad tears into Rahul Gandhi, says foreign policy is not determined on Twitter

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 14, 12:51 PM (IST)

    The Shiv Sena has asked ally BJP to be cautious while inducting leaders from opposition parties, saying doing so may pose problems in future.

    The remark came two days after senior Maharashtra Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's son joined the BJP.

    Read more here

  • Mar 14, 12:44 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 12:40 PM (IST)

    Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has attacked Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his tweet targeting PM Modi on China's stand on Masood Azhar.

    "A country's foreign policy is not determined on Twitter," Prasad said.

  • Mar 14, 12:28 PM (IST)

    Update: Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik has announced setting up the poll manifesto committee. Bed Prakash Agarwal will be the chairperson of the committee.

  • Mar 14, 12:19 PM (IST)

    The Congress is likely to talk about women’s empowerment, LGBTQ rights and promise employment guarantee its manifesto, News18 has reported.

    It will also include employment guarantee scheme for urban youth and provision of benefits for landless farmers.

  • Mar 14, 12:06 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 12:04 PM (IST)

    Congress will not field candidates against Samajwadi Party's first family in the Lok Sabha polls as a 'show of respect'.

    According to reports, Congress has decided not to put up candidates against former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav (in Mainpuri), SP National President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (possibly Azamgarh) and Dimple Yadav (possibly Kannauj).

    Read more here

  • Mar 14, 11:08 AM (IST)

    Update: Andhra Pradesh’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) has announced its first list of 4 candidates for Lok Sabha and 32 candidates for the Assembly polls.

  • Mar 14, 10:41 AM (IST)

    Update: Trinamool Congress MLA Arjun Singh is likely to join the BJP today.

  • Mar 14, 09:16 AM (IST)

    BJP's nationalism a strategy to win polls just like SP-BSP alliance: Om Prakash Rajbhar

    BJP's nationalism pitch is a strategy to win the elections, Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said yesterday, drawing a parallel with the alliance between the SP and the BSP, and the entry of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into politics.

    "BJP's nationalism is an election strategy. Similarly, SP-BSP alliance is a poll strategy and the move by the Congress to bring Priyanka Gandhi into politics is also an election strategy. Now whose strategy will eventually prove to be right will be clear on May 23," Rajbhar told reporters in Balrampur.

    Read more here

  • Mar 14, 08:27 AM (IST)

    EC to hold first meeting with central observers today

    The Election Commission will hold its first meeting with central observers today as part of preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.

    Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra will be briefing the observers about their roles and responsibilities during election duty.

  • Mar 14, 08:25 AM (IST)

    Bihar Mahagathbandhan talks: Congress likely to contest 11 seats, deal 'almost' sealed

    The seat-sharing deal between grand alliance members in Bihar has been "almost finalised" and the Congress is likely to contest 11 seats in the state. The RJD will get the lion's share of seats -- about 20, sources said.

    Read more here

  • Mar 13, 09:58 PM (IST)
  • Mar 13, 09:18 PM (IST)
  • Mar 13, 09:18 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Congress releases second list of candidates. Priya Dutt to contest from Mumbai North-Central, Raj Babbar from Moradabad

  • Mar 13, 08:58 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) have finalised the seat-sharing arrangement for Karnataka.

    The Congress will contest on 20 seats while the JD(S) will contest on eight, CNN News 18 has reported. 

    Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats.

  • Mar 13, 07:56 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | BHIM Army chief Chandrashekhar to contest election from Varanasi against PM Modi. 

  • Mar 13, 07:43 PM (IST)

    BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16

    Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said the party would finalise its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on March 16 and that virtually all the 16 sitting party MPs were likely to get tickets to contest.

    Calling the Congress-JD(S) rule in Karnataka as "Tughlaq Darbar", he said the alliance would benefit the BJP in the polls, as they "lack" understanding between each other. "I'm confident that because of the state government's failures and achievements of the central government, we will win at least 22 Lok Sabha seats. I have this confidence and we are all working unitedly in that direction," he said.

    Click here to read more.

  • Mar 13, 06:55 PM (IST)
  • Mar 13, 06:55 PM (IST)

    After meeting Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar in Meerut, Priyanka Gandhi told media persons, "He is a young man who is struggling and raising his voice, but this govt is trying to suppress his voice. I am here because I like his energy and the way he raises voice for youth."

  • Mar 13, 06:54 PM (IST)

    Update | Bihar Mahagathbandhan leaders meeting underway at senior Congress leader KC Venugopal's residence

  • Mar 13, 05:28 PM (IST)
  • Mar 13, 04:26 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Meghalaya’s National People’s Party has confirmed that there will be no pre-poll alliance with the BJP, CNN News18 has reported. 

    Meanwhile, the Congress announced former chief minister Mukul Sangma as the party’s candidate from the Tura parliamentary constituency and sitting MP Vincent Pala from Shillong.

  • Mar 13, 04:13 PM (IST)

    Update: Congress General Secretaries for Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia, are on their way to Meerut to meet Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

  • Mar 13, 04:00 PM (IST)

    Update: Former Congress MP Priya Dutt has told News18 that she will contest Lok Sabha polls. She had earlier said that she would not contest the election to be able to devote time to her family. Dutt has previously represented Mumbai North Central and Mumbai North West constituencies.

  • Mar 13, 03:32 PM (IST)

    Update: Election Commission will be meeting Chief Election Officers (CEOs) of all states and observers tomorrow in New Delhi. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Ashok Lalasa will brief the observers.

  • Mar 13, 02:56 PM (IST)
  • Mar 13, 02:02 PM (IST)
