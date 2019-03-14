Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: NCP releases first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati

Till now he used to 'abuse' PM Modi: Congress on Vadakkan criticising it after joining BJP

After its spokesperson Tom Vadakkan joined the BJP, the Congress dismissed his criticism of the party saying that till now he used to "abuse" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a huge embarrassment to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Vadakkan, once a key aide of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, joined the BJP and attacked his former party for its stand on the Balakot air strikes.

Vadakkan, who joined the saffron party in the presence of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and later met its president Amit Shah, said, "I am deeply hurt and that is why I am here." (PTI)