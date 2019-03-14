App
Mar 14, 2019 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE | BJP-RSS and CPM use violence, weapon of the weak: Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 14, 06:28 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 06:50 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: I visited the families of 2 innocent youngsters who were killed by CPM. The CPM thinks that they can remain in power in Kerala through violence. Kerala is a land of justice and these youngsters will get justice.

  • Mar 14, 06:49 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: The RBI has been protecting our economy for 70 years, yet Mr Modi does not bother to seek their suggestion before imposing demonetisation.

  • Mar 14, 06:47 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: The Prime Minister's job is not to let the country know what is on his mind, the Prime Minister's job is to listen to the mind of every person in India.

  • Mar 14, 06:46 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: It is important for Congress to listen to everyone in the country. As Mahatma Gandhi said, "Look for the last person in the line. Once you have heard the weakest voice in the country, you have understood what the country is."

  • Mar 14, 06:38 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: You can even listen to his (PM Modi) speeches about Mr Vajpayee. You can see how he treats Mr Advani. He only has respect for his friend Mr Anil Ambani.

  • Mar 14, 06:37 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: In a way, BJP-RSS and CPM use violence. Violence is weapon of the weak. Congress has always fought violence with non-violence. You might get a chance to listen to Mr Narendra Modi's speeches. All he does is abuse people. He has never said anything nice about anybody.

  • Mar 14, 06:28 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi in Kozhikode, Kerala: I think it is going to take some more time for the CPM to realise that their ideology is defunct. They are grasping at straws.

  • Mar 14, 06:27 PM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Kozhikode, Kerala: I want to ask CPM where they were when Kerala was facing floods? I want to ask CPM what they did for the 10,000 families affected by floods. The only thing CPM is capable of doing is acting violently. When it comes to job creation, CPM has no answer.

  • Mar 14, 06:17 PM (IST)

    Update: More than 10 opposition parties have approached the Supreme Court seeking verification of 50 per cent votes by paper trials before the declaration of the results of upcoming General elections.

  • Mar 14, 04:24 PM (IST)

    Minimum basic income scheme among suggestions received by BJP manifesto draft panel

    A minimum basic income scheme aimed at addressing the issue of poverty is among the ideas received by the BJP manifesto draft committee, party MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar said today.

    "Lots of participative and unprecedented grassroots suggestions are pouring in during our manifesto committee meetings with various groups of people," Chandrasekhar, also a member of the BJP manifesto draft committee, told PTI.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi has already promised his party would implement a minimum basic income scheme for poor if his party is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)

  • Mar 14, 04:20 PM (IST)

    Update: Election Commission team to visit West Bengal, Tripura, Assam and Manipur from March 16-19 to review poll preparedness.

  • Mar 14, 04:16 PM (IST)

    NCP will be supporting Raju Shetti's Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana in the Hatkanagale Lok Sabha constituency.

  • Mar 14, 04:12 PM (IST)

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule has been named the party’s candidate from Baramati. She has represented the seat since 2009. However, prior to that the seat has been Pawar’s bastion. He had held it from the 1991 by-election till 2009, first for Congress and then for the NCP. In 1991, for a brief period, the seat was held by Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar.

  • Mar 14, 03:58 PM (IST)

    The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has announced some of its candidates in Maharashtra and for the lone seat in Lakshadweep. Here's the list:

    Baramati: Supriya Sule
    Thane: Anand Paranjpe
    Kalyan: Babaji Patil
    Mumbai Northeast: Sanjay Dina Patil
    Kolhapur: Dhananjay Mahadik
    Raigad: Sunil Tatkare
    Jalgaon: Gilabrao Deokar
    Parbhani: Rajesh Vitekar
    Buldhana: Rajendra Shingane
    Satara: Udyanraje Bhosale

    Lakshadweep: Mohammed Faizal

  • Mar 14, 03:37 PM (IST)

    National Conference says no to meeting with EC team

    The National Conference (NC) has decided not to meet the Election Commission delegation arriving in Jammu and Kashmir today, saying the party has nothing more to add to its demand of having simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state.

    Read more here

  • Mar 14, 03:22 PM (IST)

    Till now he used to 'abuse' PM Modi: Congress on Vadakkan criticising it after joining BJP

    After its spokesperson Tom Vadakkan joined the BJP, the Congress dismissed his criticism of the party saying that till now he used to "abuse" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    In a huge embarrassment to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Vadakkan, once a key aide of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, joined the BJP and attacked his former party for its stand on the Balakot air strikes.

    Vadakkan, who joined the saffron party in the presence of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and later met its president Amit Shah, said, "I am deeply hurt and that is why I am here." (PTI)

  • Mar 14, 02:41 PM (IST)

    Update: In Uttar Pradesh, SP-BSP will have joint election rallies during the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, said former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

  • Mar 14, 02:10 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 01:41 PM (IST)

    Update: Congress leader Tom Vadakkan has joined the BJP.

  • Mar 14, 01:13 PM (IST)

    Update: Trinamool Congress MLA Arjun Singh has joined BJP.

  • Mar 14, 12:51 PM (IST)

    The Shiv Sena has asked ally BJP to be cautious while inducting leaders from opposition parties, saying doing so may pose problems in future.

    The remark came two days after senior Maharashtra Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's son joined the BJP.

    Read more here

  • Mar 14, 12:44 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 12:40 PM (IST)

    Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has attacked Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his tweet targeting PM Modi on China's stand on Masood Azhar.

    "A country's foreign policy is not determined on Twitter," Prasad said.

  • Mar 14, 12:28 PM (IST)

    Update: Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik has announced setting up the poll manifesto committee. Bed Prakash Agarwal will be the chairperson of the committee.

  • Mar 14, 12:19 PM (IST)

    The Congress is likely to talk about women’s empowerment, LGBTQ rights and promise employment guarantee its manifesto, News18 has reported.

    It will also include employment guarantee scheme for urban youth and provision of benefits for landless farmers.

  • Mar 14, 12:06 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 12:04 PM (IST)

    Congress will not field candidates against Samajwadi Party's first family in the Lok Sabha polls as a 'show of respect'.

    According to reports, Congress has decided not to put up candidates against former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav (in Mainpuri), SP National President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (possibly Azamgarh) and Dimple Yadav (possibly Kannauj).

    Read more here

  • Mar 14, 11:08 AM (IST)

    Update: Andhra Pradesh’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) has announced its first list of 4 candidates for Lok Sabha and 32 candidates for the Assembly polls.

