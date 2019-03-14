Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE | BJP-RSS and CPM use violence, weapon of the weak: Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

Live now
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: I visited the families of 2 innocent youngsters who were killed by CPM. The CPM thinks that they can remain in power in Kerala through violence. Kerala is a land of justice and these youngsters will get justice.
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: The RBI has been protecting our economy for 70 years, yet Mr Modi does not bother to seek their suggestion before imposing demonetisation.
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: The Prime Minister's job is not to let the country know what is on his mind, the Prime Minister's job is to listen to the mind of every person in India.
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: It is important for Congress to listen to everyone in the country. As Mahatma Gandhi said, "Look for the last person in the line. Once you have heard the weakest voice in the country, you have understood what the country is."
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: You can even listen to his (PM Modi) speeches about Mr Vajpayee. You can see how he treats Mr Advani. He only has respect for his friend Mr Anil Ambani.
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: In a way, BJP-RSS and CPM use violence. Violence is weapon of the weak. Congress has always fought violence with non-violence. You might get a chance to listen to Mr Narendra Modi's speeches. All he does is abuse people. He has never said anything nice about anybody.
Rahul Gandhi in Kozhikode, Kerala: I think it is going to take some more time for the CPM to realise that their ideology is defunct. They are grasping at straws.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Kozhikode, Kerala: I want to ask CPM where they were when Kerala was facing floods? I want to ask CPM what they did for the 10,000 families affected by floods. The only thing CPM is capable of doing is acting violently. When it comes to job creation, CPM has no answer.
Update: More than 10 opposition parties have approached the Supreme Court seeking verification of 50 per cent votes by paper trials before the declaration of the results of upcoming General elections.
EC asks all parties to go plastic-free during poll campaigns
Earlier in the year, the environment ministry had brought hazards of using single-use plastic to the notice of the EC and urged it to promote the use of sustainable material instead.
Minimum basic income scheme among suggestions received by BJP manifesto draft panel
A minimum basic income scheme aimed at addressing the issue of poverty is among the ideas received by the BJP manifesto draft committee, party MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar said today.
"Lots of participative and unprecedented grassroots suggestions are pouring in during our manifesto committee meetings with various groups of people," Chandrasekhar, also a member of the BJP manifesto draft committee, told PTI.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi has already promised his party would implement a minimum basic income scheme for poor if his party is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)
Update: Election Commission team to visit West Bengal, Tripura, Assam and Manipur from March 16-19 to review poll preparedness.
NCP will be supporting Raju Shetti's Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana in the Hatkanagale Lok Sabha constituency.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule has been named the party’s candidate from Baramati. She has represented the seat since 2009. However, prior to that the seat has been Pawar’s bastion. He had held it from the 1991 by-election till 2009, first for Congress and then for the NCP. In 1991, for a brief period, the seat was held by Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has announced some of its candidates in Maharashtra and for the lone seat in Lakshadweep. Here's the list:
Baramati: Supriya Sule
Thane: Anand Paranjpe
Kalyan: Babaji Patil
Mumbai Northeast: Sanjay Dina Patil
Kolhapur: Dhananjay Mahadik
Raigad: Sunil Tatkare
Jalgaon: Gilabrao Deokar
Parbhani: Rajesh Vitekar
Buldhana: Rajendra Shingane
Satara: Udyanraje Bhosale
Lakshadweep: Mohammed Faizal
National Conference says no to meeting with EC team
The National Conference (NC) has decided not to meet the Election Commission delegation arriving in Jammu and Kashmir today, saying the party has nothing more to add to its demand of having simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state.
Read more here
Till now he used to 'abuse' PM Modi: Congress on Vadakkan criticising it after joining BJP
After its spokesperson Tom Vadakkan joined the BJP, the Congress dismissed his criticism of the party saying that till now he used to "abuse" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a huge embarrassment to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Vadakkan, once a key aide of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, joined the BJP and attacked his former party for its stand on the Balakot air strikes.
Vadakkan, who joined the saffron party in the presence of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and later met its president Amit Shah, said, "I am deeply hurt and that is why I am here." (PTI)
Update: In Uttar Pradesh, SP-BSP will have joint election rallies during the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, said former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.
Update: Congress leader Tom Vadakkan has joined the BJP.
Update: Trinamool Congress MLA Arjun Singh has joined BJP.
The Shiv Sena has asked ally BJP to be cautious while inducting leaders from opposition parties, saying doing so may pose problems in future.
The remark came two days after senior Maharashtra Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's son joined the BJP.
Read more here
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has attacked Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his tweet targeting PM Modi on China's stand on Masood Azhar.
"A country's foreign policy is not determined on Twitter," Prasad said.
Update: Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik has announced setting up the poll manifesto committee. Bed Prakash Agarwal will be the chairperson of the committee.
The Congress is likely to talk about women’s empowerment, LGBTQ rights and promise employment guarantee its manifesto, News18 has reported.
It will also include employment guarantee scheme for urban youth and provision of benefits for landless farmers.
Congress will not field candidates against Samajwadi Party's first family in the Lok Sabha polls as a 'show of respect'.
According to reports, Congress has decided not to put up candidates against former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav (in Mainpuri), SP National President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (possibly Azamgarh) and Dimple Yadav (possibly Kannauj).
Read more here
Update: Andhra Pradesh’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) has announced its first list of 4 candidates for Lok Sabha and 32 candidates for the Assembly polls.