Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Congress manifesto likely to include job guarantee scheme for urban youth

BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16

Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said the party would finalise its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on March 16 and that virtually all the 16 sitting party MPs were likely to get tickets to contest.

Calling the Congress-JD(S) rule in Karnataka as "Tughlaq Darbar", he said the alliance would benefit the BJP in the polls, as they "lack" understanding between each other. "I'm confident that because of the state government's failures and achievements of the central government, we will win at least 22 Lok Sabha seats. I have this confidence and we are all working unitedly in that direction," he said.

