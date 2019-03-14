Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Congress manifesto likely to include job guarantee scheme for urban youth

Live now
Mar 14, 2019
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
The Congress is likely to talk about women’s empowerment, LGBTQ rights and promise employment guarantee its manifesto, News18 has reported.
It will also include employment guarantee scheme for urban youth and provision of benefits for landless farmers.
Congress will not field candidates against Samajwadi Party's first family in the Lok Sabha polls as a 'show of respect'.
According to reports, Congress has decided not to put up candidates against former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav (in Mainpuri), SP National President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (possibly Azamgarh) and Dimple Yadav (possibly Kannauj).
Update: Andhra Pradesh’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) has announced its first list of 4 candidates for Lok Sabha and 32 candidates for the Assembly polls.
Update: Trinamool Congress MLA Arjun Singh is likely to join the BJP today.
Opinion | Lok Sabha Polls: Is AAP not confident of facing the voter?
Rather than focusing on the merits of what his government has achieved, Kejriwal seems to be busy blaming the Congress and alleging political conspiracies.
BJP's nationalism a strategy to win polls just like SP-BSP alliance: Om Prakash Rajbhar
BJP's nationalism pitch is a strategy to win the elections, Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said yesterday, drawing a parallel with the alliance between the SP and the BSP, and the entry of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into politics.
"BJP's nationalism is an election strategy. Similarly, SP-BSP alliance is a poll strategy and the move by the Congress to bring Priyanka Gandhi into politics is also an election strategy. Now whose strategy will eventually prove to be right will be clear on May 23," Rajbhar told reporters in Balrampur.
EC to hold first meeting with central observers today
The Election Commission will hold its first meeting with central observers today as part of preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra will be briefing the observers about their roles and responsibilities during election duty.
Bihar Mahagathbandhan talks: Congress likely to contest 11 seats, deal 'almost' sealed
The seat-sharing deal between grand alliance members in Bihar has been "almost finalised" and the Congress is likely to contest 11 seats in the state. The RJD will get the lion's share of seats -- about 20, sources said.
Raj Babbar, Sriprakash Jaiswal, Priya Dutt in Congress' 2nd list of LS candidates
The Congress on Wednesday released its second list of 21 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Raj Babbar from Moradabad, former Union minister Sriprakash Jaiswal from Kanpur, ex-Home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde from Solapur and Priya Dutt from Mumbai North-Central.
JUST IN | Congress releases second list of candidates. Priya Dutt to contest from Mumbai North-Central, Raj Babbar from Moradabad
JUST IN | The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) have finalised the seat-sharing arrangement for Karnataka.
The Congress will contest on 20 seats while the JD(S) will contest on eight, CNN News 18 has reported.
Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats.
JUST IN | BHIM Army chief Chandrashekhar to contest election from Varanasi against PM Modi.
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said the party would finalise its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on March 16 and that virtually all the 16 sitting party MPs were likely to get tickets to contest.
Calling the Congress-JD(S) rule in Karnataka as "Tughlaq Darbar", he said the alliance would benefit the BJP in the polls, as they "lack" understanding between each other. "I'm confident that because of the state government's failures and achievements of the central government, we will win at least 22 Lok Sabha seats. I have this confidence and we are all working unitedly in that direction," he said.
After meeting Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar in Meerut, Priyanka Gandhi told media persons, "He is a young man who is struggling and raising his voice, but this govt is trying to suppress his voice. I am here because I like his energy and the way he raises voice for youth."
Update | Bihar Mahagathbandhan leaders meeting underway at senior Congress leader KC Venugopal's residence
JUST IN | Meghalaya’s National People’s Party has confirmed that there will be no pre-poll alliance with the BJP, CNN News18 has reported.
Meanwhile, the Congress announced former chief minister Mukul Sangma as the party’s candidate from the Tura parliamentary constituency and sitting MP Vincent Pala from Shillong.
Update: Congress General Secretaries for Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia, are on their way to Meerut to meet Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Update: Former Congress MP Priya Dutt has told News18 that she will contest Lok Sabha polls. She had earlier said that she would not contest the election to be able to devote time to her family. Dutt has previously represented Mumbai North Central and Mumbai North West constituencies.
Update: Election Commission will be meeting Chief Election Officers (CEOs) of all states and observers tomorrow in New Delhi. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Ashok Lalasa will brief the observers.
Asked if Congress is planning to allocate certain percentage of tickets to women candidates, Rahul Gandhi said: “We are not just allotting seats to women, we are planning something much bigger. We are working on passing The Women’s Reservation Bill.”
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Trinamool Congress have said they will allot 33 percent and 41 percent tickets to women in the Lok Sabha polls.
Congress planning to raise expenditure on education to 6%
As a country, we are not spending on education. We are discussing it with the manifesto committee. We want to raise the expenditure on education to 6 percent: Rahul Gandhi
Update: The Union Cabinet has approved “General Elections to the Lok Sabha 2019” under Representation of the People Act, 1951. It provides for calling upon the parliamentary constituencies to elect Lok Sabha MPs on the dates to be recommended by the Election Commission.
Congress promises guaranteed minimum income
Rahul Gandhi has said that “minimum basic income guarantee” will be a “revolutionary idea”.
“We will decide a minimum income line and everyone will be brought up to the line through a direct cash transfer,” he added.