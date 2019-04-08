App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls first phase:Campaigning to end in Telangana at 5 pm tomorrow

There will be prohibition on transmission of unauthorised bulk SMSs during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of election.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Barring Nizamabad and few places in Telangana, campaigning by political parties for the first phase of April 11 Lok Sabha polls will come to an end by 5 pm Tuesday.

Campaigning in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, where 185 candidates are in the fray, will end at 6 pm and in 13 extremists-affected assembly seats covering five districts will end at 4 pm on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar told a press conference Monday.

There will be prohibition on transmission of unauthorised bulk SMSs during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of election, he said.

He also said there would be ban on sale of liquor till the polls are over.

related news

"No person holds or attends, joins or addresses any public meeting or procession in connection with elections and displays to the public any election matter by means of cinematograph, television or other similar apparatuses banned from the prescribed time," the CEO said.

Over 2.97 crore voters, including 1504 transgenders, will exercise their franchise on April 11 for 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana.

Rajat Kumar said political functionaries or party workers or campaign functionaries, among others, who have been brought from outside and are not electors of the constituency should not remain in the constituency.

Pre-certification of political advertisements in the print media on the day of election and one day prior to pollis required.

"The content of the political advertisements need to get pre-certified by MCMC(Media Certification and Monitoring Committee) committee at the State/District level, "he said.

The Election Commission fixed poll timing for Nizamabad from 8 am to 6 pm in view of large number of nominations and 7 am to 4 pm for extremists-affected polling stations while it is 7 am to 5 pm for the rest.

Telangana has 34,604 polling stations. Rajat Kumar said till April 7, poll officials and police seized unaccounted cash and goods worth Rs 52.52 crore during searches after the model code of conduct was implemented.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Election Commission #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Telangana

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs SRH Cricket Match at Mohali: David Warner ...

Varun Dhawan speaks about collaborating with father David Dhawan in Co ...

Exclusive IPL 2019: Aussie fast bowler Brett Lee spotted playing gul ...

Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor looks like a rugged rebel in this on ...

Game of Thrones: Geogre W Bush’s head, twincest rape and other contr ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 crew books an entire fort resort an ...

Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor has been my favourite since his first film

Kabir Singh teaser: What Vijay Deverakonda's fans have to say about Sh ...

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry gets attention, ...

IPL 2019 | Chris Gayle Entertains KXIP Fans in Unique Manner

MP Man Posts Photo of Rahul Gandhi With 'Cap & Beard', Booked for Morp ...

Varun Gandhi Hasn’t Paid Over Rs 38K Phone Bills, BSNL Writes to Pil ...

Akhilesh Yadav Repeats Mayawati's Appeal, Asks Voters to Not Let Votes ...

As BJP Manifesto Promises to Enact Citizenship Bill, Can it Hurt Saffr ...

After SC Order, 20,600 Polling Stations to Have EVM-VVPAT Match

E-Buzz: Lights, Camera & Movies

Political Parties Oppose BJP's Abrogation of Article 370 Poll Plank

MP CM Kamal Nath’s Chhindwara Constituency Categorised as Expenditur ...

Why the Supreme Court is right in repealing RBI’s directive on resol ...

BJP-Congress manifesto face-off: Here's a word count analysis of the t ...

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: Here's all you need to k ...

BJP manifesto highlights: farmers, housing for all, national security ...

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 162 points lower, Nifty holds 11,600; Indiab ...

Why UltraTech Cement remains top cement stock for brokerages

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: What should investors do ...

Midcap Mania: Despite pain in smallcap index, Axtel Industries outperf ...

BJP manifesto offers heady mix of nationalism, development; shows part ...

Ban on Jammu and Kashmir Highway is 'unprecedented', 'dictatorial': Lo ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

BJP manifesto: Continuity for sure, but some goals are aspirational; w ...

Graham Reid to take charge of Indian men's hockey team as head coach a ...

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather cond ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Landless: A film on Punjab's Dalit farmers gives the community a voice ...

Facebook makes preparations for countering fake news in India as elect ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.