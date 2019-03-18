Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: We will abolish Angel tax, says Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at entrepreneurs' meet in Bengaluru

KPCC formally invites Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka



The Karnataka Congress on Monday wrote to party president Rahul Gandhi inviting him to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the state.

In a letter to the Congress chief ahead of his rally in Kalaburagi, Pradesh Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao said his candidature from Karnataka will boost the party's rank and file in entire south India.

"The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee takes pride to invite you to kindly contest from Karnataka in the coming Lok Sabha election.

"Our state has stood by the Congress party whenever we were in troubled times. The present scenario in India is that our party will emerge stronger in the ensuing elections," Rao said.

