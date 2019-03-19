App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 19, 2019 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE | Sharad Pawar negotiating possible Congress-AAP tie-up: Reports

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 19, 01:04 PM (IST)

    Update: Multiple reports are suggesting that NCP chief Sharad Pawar is mediating between Congress and AAP for an alliance.

    Also read: Congress still mulling alliance with AAP

  • Mar 19, 12:55 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 12:50 PM (IST)

  • Mar 19, 12:38 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 12:13 PM (IST)

    AIADMK has also promised in its manifesto that it will urge the Centre and the President to direct Tamil Nadu Governor to release seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

  • Mar 19, 12:03 PM (IST)

    Update: Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has called the three state working presidents for a meeting at her residence, news agency ANI has reported.

  • Mar 19, 11:46 AM (IST)

    AIADMK has also released its manifesto. Here are some of the key points:

    > Promises to insist Centre to waive off educational loans
    > Promises water management scheme to divert surplus water in rivers to drought-hit areas
    > Insist Centre for linking Cauvery-Godavari rivers

  • Mar 19, 11:39 AM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 11:31 AM (IST)

    The AIADMK is also expected to release its election manifesto today.

  • Mar 19, 11:26 AM (IST)

    The DMK has also promised:

    > To conduct a CBI probe into the Kodanadu Estate Heist
    > Full statehood for Puducherry
    > Compensation to victims of demonetisation
    > Granting citizenship to Sri Lankan refugees 
    > To restart Sethu Samudhram project
    > Abolition of NEET and waiver of education loans

  • Mar 19, 11:23 AM (IST)

    The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has released its manifesto in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The manifesto has been released by party president MK Stalin.

    Here are some of the key points and promises:

    > Insistence on linking of South Indian rivers
    > Urge Centre for abolition of toll on national highways
    > To turn Cauvery delta into a protected agricultural zone
    > Recommended returning to the old pension scheme
    > Reintroduction of Administered Pricing Mechanism to control prices of petrol and diesel
    > IT exemption limit should be hiked to Rs 8 lakh
    > A separate budget for agriculture

  • Mar 19, 09:50 AM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 09:48 AM (IST)

    Update: Election Commission to meet social media representatives today to discuss various social media content, especially after Model Code of Conduct came into force.

  • Mar 19, 09:11 AM (IST)

    Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit and her three working presidents have written to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi against an alliance with AAP, according to a PTI report.

    In a letter written last week, Dikshit and working presidents Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia protested a recent phone survey to gauge workers' mood on the alliance.

    "Dikshit and the working presidents have urged the Congress chief not to have an alliance with the AAP, saying it will harm the party in the long run," said a Delhi Congress leader.

    Read the full story here

  • Mar 19, 07:39 AM (IST)

    Congress released its fifth list of 56 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections last night, including 22 from Andhra Pradesh and 11 from West Bengal.

    The list also included eight candidates from Telangana, six from Odisha and five from Assam, besides three remaining seats from Uttar Pradesh.

    Read the story here

  • Mar 19, 07:38 AM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 07:36 AM (IST)

    Key events expected today

    > Congress Central Election Committee meeting to be held in New Delhi
    > BJP Central Election Committee meeting to be held at 5.30 pm
    > Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Arunachal Pradesh
    > KCR to kick-start election campaign
    > EC to meet social media intermediaries

  • Mar 18, 08:04 PM (IST)

    Update: On BSP-SP saying they're capable of defeating BJP without Congress' support, Priyanka Gandhi told news agency ANI, "We're fighting the elections alone, we have no issues with anyone, don't want to disturb anyone, our goal is to defeat BJP, their goal also is to defeat BJP."

  • Mar 18, 07:54 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru: In India today, urban and rural systems are very connected. Allowing rural people to move across India and introducing them to people who have built businesses would help rural entrepreneurs.

  • Mar 18, 07:53 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru: If you want to look at any big jump India has taken- like Green Revolution, White Revolution etc,- it was always about breaking the monopoly. Currently, there is a massive monopoly on our banking system. Opening up the banking system to small and medium businesses aggressively is fundamental.

  • Mar 18, 07:53 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru: When we came up with GST, we were pretty clear that it had to be tested. Frankly, the one Modi govt has introduced is a disaster. It is technically not a GST, it's multiple different taxes.

  • Mar 18, 07:52 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru: Angel tax goes counter to the philosophy of startups. We are going to get rid of this tax when we come to power.

  • Mar 18, 07:50 PM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi in an open dialogue with entrepreneurs in Bengaluru, Karnataka 

  • Mar 18, 03:16 PM (IST)

    KPCC formally invites Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka

    The Karnataka Congress on Monday wrote to party president Rahul Gandhi inviting him to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the state.

    In a letter to the Congress chief ahead of his rally in Kalaburagi, Pradesh Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao said his candidature from Karnataka will boost the party's rank and file in entire south India.

    "The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee takes pride to invite you to kindly contest from Karnataka in the coming Lok Sabha election.

    "Our state has stood by the Congress party whenever we were in troubled times. The present scenario in India is that our party will emerge stronger in the ensuing elections," Rao said.

    Click here to read more. 

  • Mar 18, 03:15 PM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 03:02 PM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 02:48 PM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Kalaburgi, Karnataka: I want to tell all the Congress workers and supporters that this is a battle of ideologies. And, I want to tell the voters to vote keeping in mind that the Congress is fighting an ideology, not just a party. 

  • Mar 18, 02:45 PM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Kalaburgi, Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to be the only man to run the country. He said that before he came to power, the "elephant was sleeping". He wants to project that India was sleeping before he was appointed as the prime minister and that nothing was being done. We all know this is not true. 

  • Mar 18, 02:43 PM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Kalaburgi, Karnataka: PM Modi is playing dirty divisive politics. He is oppressing the minority communities, especially the Dalits. We all remember how Dalit student Rohith Vemula committed suicide. 

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.