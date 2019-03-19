Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE | Sharad Pawar negotiating possible Congress-AAP tie-up: Reports

Live now
Mar 19, 2019 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Update: Multiple reports are suggesting that NCP chief Sharad Pawar is mediating between Congress and AAP for an alliance.
Also read: Congress still mulling alliance with AAP
AIADMK has also promised in its manifesto that it will urge the Centre and the President to direct Tamil Nadu Governor to release seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.
Update: Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has called the three state working presidents for a meeting at her residence, news agency ANI has reported.
AIADMK has also released its manifesto. Here are some of the key points:
> Promises to insist Centre to waive off educational loans
> Promises water management scheme to divert surplus water in rivers to drought-hit areas
> Insist Centre for linking Cauvery-Godavari rivers
The AIADMK is also expected to release its election manifesto today.
The DMK has also promised:
> To conduct a CBI probe into the Kodanadu Estate Heist
> Full statehood for Puducherry
> Compensation to victims of demonetisation
> Granting citizenship to Sri Lankan refugees
> To restart Sethu Samudhram project
> Abolition of NEET and waiver of education loans
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has released its manifesto in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The manifesto has been released by party president MK Stalin.
Here are some of the key points and promises:
> Insistence on linking of South Indian rivers
> Urge Centre for abolition of toll on national highways
> To turn Cauvery delta into a protected agricultural zone
> Recommended returning to the old pension scheme
> Reintroduction of Administered Pricing Mechanism to control prices of petrol and diesel
> IT exemption limit should be hiked to Rs 8 lakh
> A separate budget for agriculture
After alliance with SP-BSP, RLD looks to revive itself in west UP
In 2014, the defeat of the then Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal president Ajit Singh in Baghpat to BJP's Satyapal Singh, who had resigned as Mumbai Police commissioner just before the election, was "unexpected" for many as he had never lost the seat since 1999.
Update: Election Commission to meet social media representatives today to discuss various social media content, especially after Model Code of Conduct came into force.
Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit and her three working presidents have written to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi against an alliance with AAP, according to a PTI report.
In a letter written last week, Dikshit and working presidents Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia protested a recent phone survey to gauge workers' mood on the alliance.
"Dikshit and the working presidents have urged the Congress chief not to have an alliance with the AAP, saying it will harm the party in the long run," said a Delhi Congress leader.
Read the full story here
Congress released its fifth list of 56 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections last night, including 22 from Andhra Pradesh and 11 from West Bengal.
The list also included eight candidates from Telangana, six from Odisha and five from Assam, besides three remaining seats from Uttar Pradesh.
Read the story here
Key events expected today
> Congress Central Election Committee meeting to be held in New Delhi
> BJP Central Election Committee meeting to be held at 5.30 pm
> Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Arunachal Pradesh
> KCR to kick-start election campaign
> EC to meet social media intermediaries
Update: On BSP-SP saying they're capable of defeating BJP without Congress' support, Priyanka Gandhi told news agency ANI, "We're fighting the elections alone, we have no issues with anyone, don't want to disturb anyone, our goal is to defeat BJP, their goal also is to defeat BJP."
Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru: In India today, urban and rural systems are very connected. Allowing rural people to move across India and introducing them to people who have built businesses would help rural entrepreneurs.
Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru: If you want to look at any big jump India has taken- like Green Revolution, White Revolution etc,- it was always about breaking the monopoly. Currently, there is a massive monopoly on our banking system. Opening up the banking system to small and medium businesses aggressively is fundamental.
Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru: When we came up with GST, we were pretty clear that it had to be tested. Frankly, the one Modi govt has introduced is a disaster. It is technically not a GST, it's multiple different taxes.
Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru: Angel tax goes counter to the philosophy of startups. We are going to get rid of this tax when we come to power.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi in an open dialogue with entrepreneurs in Bengaluru, Karnataka
KPCC formally invites Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka
The Karnataka Congress on Monday wrote to party president Rahul Gandhi inviting him to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the state.
In a letter to the Congress chief ahead of his rally in Kalaburagi, Pradesh Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao said his candidature from Karnataka will boost the party's rank and file in entire south India.
"The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee takes pride to invite you to kindly contest from Karnataka in the coming Lok Sabha election.
"Our state has stood by the Congress party whenever we were in troubled times. The present scenario in India is that our party will emerge stronger in the ensuing elections," Rao said.
Click here to read more.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Kalaburgi, Karnataka: I want to tell all the Congress workers and supporters that this is a battle of ideologies. And, I want to tell the voters to vote keeping in mind that the Congress is fighting an ideology, not just a party.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Kalaburgi, Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to be the only man to run the country. He said that before he came to power, the "elephant was sleeping". He wants to project that India was sleeping before he was appointed as the prime minister and that nothing was being done. We all know this is not true.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Kalaburgi, Karnataka: PM Modi is playing dirty divisive politics. He is oppressing the minority communities, especially the Dalits. We all remember how Dalit student Rohith Vemula committed suicide.