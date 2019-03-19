Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE | Sharad Pawar negotiating possible Congress-AAP tie-up: Reports

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has released its manifesto in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The manifesto has been released by party president MK Stalin.

Here are some of the key points and promises:

> Insistence on linking of South Indian rivers

> Urge Centre for abolition of toll on national highways

> To turn Cauvery delta into a protected agricultural zone

> Recommended returning to the old pension scheme

> Reintroduction of Administered Pricing Mechanism to control prices of petrol and diesel

> IT exemption limit should be hiked to Rs 8 lakh

> A separate budget for agriculture