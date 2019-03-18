Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to begin ‘Ganga Yatra’, hold ‘boat pe charcha’ with students

Priyanka Gandhi to begin 'Ganga Yatra' today

Congress' in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said yesterday that political stagnancy had left the youths, women, farmers and labourers distressed in Uttar Pradesh and it was her responsibility to change the politics.

Gandhi arrived in Prayagraj for the next leg of her UP tour, as part of which she is to sail from there to Varanasi on river Ganga.

Party leaders said Gandhi was likely to use a motorboat (steamer) to cover the distance of around 100 km.