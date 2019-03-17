App
Mar 17, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Congress to leave 7 seats vacant for SP, BSP and RLD in UP

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 17, 03:40 PM (IST)

    Update: Congress has announced a tie-up with Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) in Uttar Pradesh in seven seats. Out of those seven seats, JAP will contest five seats.

  • Mar 17, 03:38 PM (IST)

    Update: UP Congress chief Raj Babbar: We are leaving seven seats vacant for SP, BSP and RLD. These include Mainpuri, Kannauj, Firozabad and whatever seats Mayawati ji and RLD's Jayant ji and Ajit Singh ji contest from.

  • Mar 17, 02:28 PM (IST)

    NDA Bihar seat distribution

    JD(U) will contest from Valmiki Nagar, Sitamarhi, Jhanjharpur, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Kishanganj, Supaul, Katihar, Munger, Jehanabad, Nalanda, Katihar, Gopalganj, Madhepura, Banka, Gaya, Karakat and Jehanabad.

    BJP to contest from Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, West Champaran, Sasaram, Saran, Arrah, Buxar, Aurangabad, Sheohar, Ujiarpur and Maharajganj.

    Lok Janshakti Party to contest on Lok Sabha Constituencies of Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria, Nawada and Jamui.

  • Mar 17, 01:47 PM (IST)

    Update: Three Special Election Commission Observers are holding meetings with all four Advisors to the Governor, the Chief Secretary, the Home Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP), among others.

  • Mar 17, 01:28 PM (IST)
  • Mar 17, 12:47 PM (IST)
  • Mar 17, 12:15 PM (IST)

    The AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu has announced constituency distribution:

    > AIADMK to contest 20 seats: Tiruvallur, South Chennai, Kancheepuram, Arani, Tiruvannamalai, Chidambaram, Krishnagiri, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Pollachi, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Theni and Tirunelveli.
    ​> PMK to contest 7 seats: Sriperumpudur, Dharmapuri, Central Chennai, Cuddalore, Arakkonam, Villupuram and Dindigul.
    > BJP to contest 5 seats: Kanniyakumari, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore and Ramanathapuram.
    > DMDK to contest 4 seats: North Chennai, Kallakurichi, Tiruchi and Virudhunagar.
    > Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) and Puthiya Tamizhagam (PT) will fight from Thanjavur and Tenkasi. (Reports)

  • Mar 17, 12:02 PM (IST)

    As part of BJP's 'Main bhi Chowkidar' campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders of the party have added 'Chowkidar' ahead of their names on Twitter.

  • Mar 17, 10:55 AM (IST)

    YSRCP has released a list of 175 candidates for the Assembly elections and 25 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, in Andhra Pradesh.

  • Mar 17, 10:51 AM (IST)
  • Mar 17, 10:32 AM (IST)

    Bihar's NDA leaders will hold a press conference in Patna today to announce seat sharing in the state, ANI has reported.

  • Mar 17, 10:22 AM (IST)

    Meanwhile, a faction of the Apna Dal led by Krishna Patel has formed an alliance with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. The party has been allocated two Lok Sabha seats -- Basti and Pilibhit.

    The other faction of the Apna Dal –led by Anupriya Patel is a BJP ally.

  • Mar 17, 10:18 AM (IST)

    YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP announced the first list of candidates last night:

    YS Avinash Reddy from Kadapa, Gotteti Madhavi from Araku, Nandigam Suresh from Bapatla, Talari Rangaiah from Anantapur, PV Mithun Reddy from Rajampet, Chinta Anuradha from Amalapuram, Gorantla Madhav from Hindupur, Sanjeev Kumar from Kurnool and N Reddappa from Chittoor.

    The party is expected to release the second list today.

  • Mar 17, 08:38 AM (IST)

    TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has released its first list of candidates for 24 Lok Sabha seats and nine by-election seats in Tamil Nadu.

    Sarubala Thondaiman will contest from Trichy, while David Annadurai will contest from Madurai. P Vetrivel to contest from Perumbavoor in the bypolls.

  • Mar 17, 08:00 AM (IST)

    BJP likely to replace Shatrughan Sinha with Ravi Shankar Prasad for Patna Sahib

    The BJP is set to drop sitting MP from Patna Sahib Shatrughan Sinha and he is likely to be replaced by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, sources told PTI yesterday.

    Prasad's name was discussed in the BJP's central election committee here which was attended by party chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Shatrughan Sinha has been critical of the party's top leadership on several occasions in the past. (PTI)

  • Mar 16, 03:01 PM (IST)

    "Narendra Modi gave the Indian farmer three-and-a-half rupees a day, leaving all the MPs of BJP clapping. What a shame!," said Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Dehradun.

  • Mar 16, 03:00 PM (IST)

    "Nirav Modi fled from India with Rs 35,000 crore of public money. England government wrote to our government offering help to catch the economic offender, but Mr. Modi did not respond," said Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Dehradun.

  • Mar 15, 10:08 PM (IST)

    BJP likely to release first list of Lok Sabha polls candidates on Saturday

    The BJP is likely to release its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, when its central election committee is scheduled to meet.

    The list will have the names of most of the candidates for the first phase of polling, which will be held on April 11 in 91 seats.

    Click here to read more

  • Mar 15, 09:36 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | In an exclusive interview with Rahul Joshi, MD & Group Editor-in-Chief Network18, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi while Singh will contest from Lucknow.

  • Mar 15, 09:24 PM (IST)
  • Mar 15, 07:41 PM (IST)

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Parth and senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal's nephew Sameer figure in the second list of five candidates for next month's Lok Sabha poll, the party has declared.
  • Mar 15, 07:10 PM (IST)

    SC seeks EC reply on plea by 21 opposition leaders for verification of 50% VVPAT slips

    The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea of 21 opposition leaders, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, seeking that VVPAT slips of at least 50 per cent of voting machines in each assembly constituency be checked randomly in the Lok Sabha elections.

    The leaders from six national and 15 regional parties, claiming to represent 70-75 percent of the population, have also sought the setting aside of the Election Commission of India (EC) guideline on random verification of one assembly seat.

    Click here to read more

  • Mar 15, 07:01 PM (IST)
  • Mar 15, 07:00 PM (IST)

    Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Parth and senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal's nephew Sameer figure in the second list of five candidates for next month's Lok Sabha poll, the party has declared.

    Parth, son of senior NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, will be contesting from the Maval constituency.

    Parth's candidature follows Sharad Pawar stepping back from the poll arena from Madha seat to accommodate his grand- nephew in the list.

    The party also fielded Chhagan Bhujbal's nephew Sameer Bhujbal (Nashik). Sameer was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case of money laundering.

    Click here to read more. 

  • Mar 15, 06:53 PM (IST)

    Update: Congress leader PC Chacko told TV News channel India Today that the Congress will have an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party for the Lok Sabha polls. He said that the Congress will convince Sheila Dikshit over the next couple of days.

