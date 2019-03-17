Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Congress to leave 7 seats vacant for SP, BSP and RLD in UP

Live now
Mar 17, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Update: Congress has announced a tie-up with Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) in Uttar Pradesh in seven seats. Out of those seven seats, JAP will contest five seats.
Update: UP Congress chief Raj Babbar: We are leaving seven seats vacant for SP, BSP and RLD. These include Mainpuri, Kannauj, Firozabad and whatever seats Mayawati ji and RLD's Jayant ji and Ajit Singh ji contest from.
BJP workers want Amit Shah to contest from Gandhinagar
Gujarat BJP workers want party president Amit Shah to contest from Gandhinagar parliamentary seat in the sate where polling will be held on April 23, a party legislator said on March 17.
NDA Bihar seat distribution
JD(U) will contest from Valmiki Nagar, Sitamarhi, Jhanjharpur, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Kishanganj, Supaul, Katihar, Munger, Jehanabad, Nalanda, Katihar, Gopalganj, Madhepura, Banka, Gaya, Karakat and Jehanabad.
BJP to contest from Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, West Champaran, Sasaram, Saran, Arrah, Buxar, Aurangabad, Sheohar, Ujiarpur and Maharajganj.
Lok Janshakti Party to contest on Lok Sabha Constituencies of Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria, Nawada and Jamui.
Update: Three Special Election Commission Observers are holding meetings with all four Advisors to the Governor, the Chief Secretary, the Home Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP), among others.
The AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu has announced constituency distribution:
> AIADMK to contest 20 seats: Tiruvallur, South Chennai, Kancheepuram, Arani, Tiruvannamalai, Chidambaram, Krishnagiri, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Pollachi, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Theni and Tirunelveli.
> PMK to contest 7 seats: Sriperumpudur, Dharmapuri, Central Chennai, Cuddalore, Arakkonam, Villupuram and Dindigul.
> BJP to contest 5 seats: Kanniyakumari, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore and Ramanathapuram.
> DMDK to contest 4 seats: North Chennai, Kallakurichi, Tiruchi and Virudhunagar.
> Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) and Puthiya Tamizhagam (PT) will fight from Thanjavur and Tenkasi. (Reports)
As part of BJP's 'Main bhi Chowkidar' campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders of the party have added 'Chowkidar' ahead of their names on Twitter.
YSRCP has released a list of 175 candidates for the Assembly elections and 25 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, in Andhra Pradesh.
Bihar's NDA leaders will hold a press conference in Patna today to announce seat sharing in the state, ANI has reported.
Meanwhile, a faction of the Apna Dal led by Krishna Patel has formed an alliance with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. The party has been allocated two Lok Sabha seats -- Basti and Pilibhit.
The other faction of the Apna Dal –led by Anupriya Patel is a BJP ally.
YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP announced the first list of candidates last night:
YS Avinash Reddy from Kadapa, Gotteti Madhavi from Araku, Nandigam Suresh from Bapatla, Talari Rangaiah from Anantapur, PV Mithun Reddy from Rajampet, Chinta Anuradha from Amalapuram, Gorantla Madhav from Hindupur, Sanjeev Kumar from Kurnool and N Reddappa from Chittoor.
The party is expected to release the second list today.
TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has released its first list of candidates for 24 Lok Sabha seats and nine by-election seats in Tamil Nadu.
Sarubala Thondaiman will contest from Trichy, while David Annadurai will contest from Madurai. P Vetrivel to contest from Perumbavoor in the bypolls.
Congress announces fourth list of 27 candidates
The Congress on March 16 night released its fourth list of 27 candidates, including 12 from Kerala, but denied party ticket to sitting MP and former Union minister K V Thomas from the Ernakulum Lok Sabha seat.
BJP likely to replace Shatrughan Sinha with Ravi Shankar Prasad for Patna Sahib
The BJP is set to drop sitting MP from Patna Sahib Shatrughan Sinha and he is likely to be replaced by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, sources told PTI yesterday.
Prasad's name was discussed in the BJP's central election committee here which was attended by party chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Shatrughan Sinha has been critical of the party's top leadership on several occasions in the past. (PTI)
Guaranteed minimum income scheme to be introduced if UPA comes to power: Rahul Gandhi
The seven-phased Lok Sabha polls will be held from April 11 to May 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.
"Narendra Modi gave the Indian farmer three-and-a-half rupees a day, leaving all the MPs of BJP clapping. What a shame!," said Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Dehradun.
"Nirav Modi fled from India with Rs 35,000 crore of public money. England government wrote to our government offering help to catch the economic offender, but Mr. Modi did not respond," said Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Dehradun.
Lok sabha polls 2019: Congress releases third list of 18 candidates
All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev has been fielded from the Silchar Lok Sabha seat and Gaurav Gogoi from the Kaliabor seat in Assam.
BJP likely to release first list of Lok Sabha polls candidates on Saturday
The BJP is likely to release its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, when its central election committee is scheduled to meet.
The list will have the names of most of the candidates for the first phase of polling, which will be held on April 11 in 91 seats.
Click here to read more
JUST IN | In an exclusive interview with Rahul Joshi, MD & Group Editor-in-Chief Network18, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi while Singh will contest from Lucknow.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Parth and senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal's nephew Sameer figure in the second list of five candidates for next month's Lok Sabha poll, the party has declared.
CPI(M)-led Left Front releases list of 25 candidates for Lok Sabha polls
West Bengal has 42 parliamentary seats and the remaining 17 constituencies would be contested either by the Left Front or the Congress, Left Front chairman Biman Bose said.
SC seeks EC reply on plea by 21 opposition leaders for verification of 50% VVPAT slips
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea of 21 opposition leaders, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, seeking that VVPAT slips of at least 50 per cent of voting machines in each assembly constituency be checked randomly in the Lok Sabha elections.
The leaders from six national and 15 regional parties, claiming to represent 70-75 percent of the population, have also sought the setting aside of the Election Commission of India (EC) guideline on random verification of one assembly seat.
Click here to read more
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Parth and senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal's nephew Sameer figure in the second list of five candidates for next month's Lok Sabha poll, the party has declared.
Parth, son of senior NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, will be contesting from the Maval constituency.
Parth's candidature follows Sharad Pawar stepping back from the poll arena from Madha seat to accommodate his grand- nephew in the list.
The party also fielded Chhagan Bhujbal's nephew Sameer Bhujbal (Nashik). Sameer was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case of money laundering.
Click here to read more.
Update: Congress leader PC Chacko told TV News channel India Today that the Congress will have an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party for the Lok Sabha polls. He said that the Congress will convince Sheila Dikshit over the next couple of days.