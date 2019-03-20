Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Congress releases new list, names 7 candidates in Maharashtra, 2 in Kerala

Delhi BJP to move EC against AAP for model code violation

The Delhi BJP today said it would complain to the Election Commission that the Aam Aadmi Party was violating the model code of conduct by trying to incite communal tensions.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said AAP's Lok Sabha candidate Raghav Chadha tweeted images of a cow and its calf standing at a doorstep and wrote 'Door to door campaigning by BJP' which was liked by Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)