Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Congress, NC seal alliance in J&K; Farooq Abdullah to contest from Srinagar

Mar 20, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
"These days, everywhere only discussion on 'Chowkidar' is taking place, irrespective of the place. Today every Indian is saying, I am also 'chowkidar'" says PM Modi while addressing over 25 lakh 'chowkidars' via audio bridge.
Easy to make big promises, not even one fulfilled: Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi
"It's easy to make big promises, as you all have seen in Varanasi... out of the eight promises made in 2014, not even one promise was fulfilled here," says Priyanka Gandhi, News18 has reported.
Stating that the Congress ideology fought for freedom of India, Priyanka said that "we have to make our democracy strong".
"It's a fight for new freedom of our country," Priyanka said.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
NC supremo Farooq Abdullah on alliance with Congress: Jammu and Udhampur will be contested by Congress, I will contest from Srinagar and there will be a friendly contest between NC and Congress in Anantnag and Baramulla. We are also discussing the Ladakh seat.
Congress veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad: Friendly contest means that there will be no cut-throat contest between us on these two seats (Anantnag and Baramulla). If either Congress or NC wins, it's a win-win situation for both of us.
Jammu and Kashmir has a total of six parliamentary seats.
Update: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) sitting MLA from Daspalla, Purnachandra Nayak resigns from the party in Odisha.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav told ANI: Mahagathbandhan is intact, seats and constituencies will be announced after Holi. There is nothing to worry, all is fine in the alliance.
It was decided unanimously in BJP CEC meeting that the sitting MPs in Chhattisgarh will not contest the election and new faces will be brought in. The decision is to be respected by all: Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh to ANI
NEWS FLASH | Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has declared that she will not be contesting the Lok Sabha elections.
Update: Mahagathbandhan will do a press conference in Patna on March 22 to announce the seat sharing in Bihar: Sharad Yadav, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) to ANI
Update: A press conference organised by the Congress-RJD alliance in Bihar, possibly to announce its seat-sharing formula, has been postponed to Friday (February 22).
Congress has refused to form alliance with AAP in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Talking to reporters, he claimed media reports stating that talks between the AAP and the Congress had been finalised were planted by the grand old party.
Congress releases sixth list of candidates
The Congress last night released its sixth list of nine Lok Sabha candidates, seven from Maharashtra and two from Kerala.
Kerala
Alappuzha: Shanimol Usman
Attingal: Adoor Prakash
Maharashtra
Nandurbar: KC Padavi
Dhule: Kunal Rohidas Patil
Vardha: Charulata Khajasingh Tokas
Yavatmal-Washim: Manikrao G Thakarey
Mumbai-South Central: Eknath Gaikwad
Shirdi: Bhausahib Kamble
Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg: Navinchandra Bandivadekar
Key events on March 20:
> Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address 25 lakh 'chowkidars'
> Congress President Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Tripura
> Kamal Haasan's MNM to announce candidates
> Priyanka Gandhi to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi
> Congress likely to release final list of candidates in Odisha
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal told news agency ANI : Congress has officially conveyed to us that there will be no alliance. We are not in talks with Congress. Media reports stating that talks (between AAP & Congress) have been finalized, are planted by them.
Official Spokesperson of the Election Commission of India Sheyphali Sharan : ECI appoints two eminent former Indian Revenue Services officers -Sh. Shailendra Handa and Ms. Madhu Mahajan as Special Expenditure Observers for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Sh.Handa has been deployed in Maharashtra and Ms. Madhu Mahajan in Tamil Nadu.
JUST IN | Chhattisgarh BJP in-charge and National General Secretary Anil Jain told news agency ANI: BJP will change all 11 sitting MPs in this election; the CEC has approved it.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address around 25 lakh 'chowkidars' via audio bridge tomorrow to celebrate Holi.
JUST IN | BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting begins at the party headquarters. Discussions will be held on seats in 10 states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Odisha.
JUST IN | CPI(M) announces candidates for 38 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.
Update: The SP and BSP have announced their alliance for all of the 48 Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats.
Announcing the alliance, SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi said the two parties together represent about "85-90 percent" of the society and provided the Third Front for people let down by the BJP and Congress.