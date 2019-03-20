Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Congress, NC seal alliance in J&K; Farooq Abdullah to contest from Srinagar

Easy to make big promises, not even one fulfilled: Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi

"It's easy to make big promises, as you all have seen in Varanasi... out of the eight promises made in 2014, not even one promise was fulfilled here," says Priyanka Gandhi, News18 has reported.

Stating that the Congress ideology fought for freedom of India, Priyanka said that "we have to make our democracy strong".

"It's a fight for new freedom of our country," Priyanka said.