Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addresses public meeting at Kalaburgi, Karnataka

Mar 18, 2019 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KPCC formally invites Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka
The Karnataka Congress on Monday wrote to party president Rahul Gandhi inviting him to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the state.
In a letter to the Congress chief ahead of his rally in Kalaburagi, Pradesh Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao said his candidature from Karnataka will boost the party's rank and file in entire south India.
"The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee takes pride to invite you to kindly contest from Karnataka in the coming Lok Sabha election.
"Our state has stood by the Congress party whenever we were in troubled times. The present scenario in India is that our party will emerge stronger in the ensuing elections," Rao said.
Click here to read more.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Kalaburgi, Karnataka: I want to tell all the Congress workers and supporters that this is a battle of ideologies. And, I want to tell the voters to vote keeping in mind that the Congress is fighting an ideology, not just a party.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Kalaburgi, Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to be the only man to run the country. He said that before he came to power, the "elephant was sleeping". He wants to project that India was sleeping before he was appointed as the prime minister and that nothing was being done. We all know this is not true.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Kalaburgi, Karnataka: PM Modi is playing dirty divisive politics. He is oppressing the minority communities, especially the Dalits. We all remember how Dalit student Rohith Vemula committed suicide.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Kalaburgi, Karnataka: On the one hand, there is an India for the 15 richest businessmen who have gathered most of the country's wealth. They have easy access to private schools, education, healthcare and even chartered planes.
On the other hand, the rest of India struggles for getting the basic necessities. They have to struggle for basic education and healthcare.
This disparity needs to be eliminated.
Update: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) of Tamil Nadu announces its list of four candidates for Lok Sabha Elections. Azhagarsamy will contest polls from Virudhunagar, LK Sudhish from Kallakurichi and Ilankovan from Tiruchi and Mohan Raj from Azhagapuram.
Update: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has filed his nomination from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.
I will contest from Mandya as an independent candidate in Lok Sabha elections: Sumalatha Ambareesh, wife of late Congress leader MH Ambareesh
Will unite entire country by founding national party if necessary: KCR
Kicking off his party's poll campaign from Karimnagar on Sunday, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president stressed on the need for an "alternative federal politics" in the country and said he would play a major role.
DMK-led ‘Secular Progressive Alliance’ will win on all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: MDMK Chief Vaiko
Update: Mayawati’s BSP has reiterated that it does not have any alliance or understanding with the Congress anywhere in the country.
Update: Setting the ball rolling, a gazette notification has been issued for the first phase of elections in Odisha. This is for four Lok Sabha seat and 28 Assembly constituencies. Phase 1 will be held on April 11.
Priyanka Gandhi to begin 'Ganga Yatra' today
Congress' in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said yesterday that political stagnancy had left the youths, women, farmers and labourers distressed in Uttar Pradesh and it was her responsibility to change the politics.
Gandhi arrived in Prayagraj for the next leg of her UP tour, as part of which she is to sail from there to Varanasi on river Ganga.
Party leaders said Gandhi was likely to use a motorboat (steamer) to cover the distance of around 100 km.
As many as eight constituencies will see arch-rivals DMK and AIADMK crossing swords one on one in Tamil Nadu.
Yesterday, the AIADMK released the list of constituencies it would be contesting from while the DMK released its list of Lok Sabha candidates.
Read the full story here
Update: Raj Thackeray-led MNS will not contest the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.
An MNS leader said party president Thackeray would make his political position clear on March 19 at a public meeting, and guide the party cadres.
BJP, AJSU to jointly contest polls in Jharkhand
The BJP and the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), which are currently ruling coalition partners in Jharkhand, yesterday said they would contest the Lok Sabha elections together.
The saffron party will contest 13 seats and AJSU, formerly known as the All Jharkhand Students Union before it registered as a political entity, from the Giridih constituency. (PTI)
Update: Congress has announced a tie-up with Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) in Uttar Pradesh in seven seats. Out of those seven seats, JAP will contest five seats.
Update: UP Congress chief Raj Babbar: We are leaving seven seats vacant for SP, BSP and RLD. These include Mainpuri, Kannauj, Firozabad and whatever seats Mayawati ji and RLD's Jayant ji and Ajit Singh ji contest from.
BJP workers want Amit Shah to contest from Gandhinagar
Gujarat BJP workers want party president Amit Shah to contest from Gandhinagar parliamentary seat in the sate where polling will be held on April 23, a party legislator said on March 17.
NDA Bihar seat distribution
JD(U) will contest from Valmiki Nagar, Sitamarhi, Jhanjharpur, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Kishanganj, Supaul, Katihar, Munger, Jehanabad, Nalanda, Katihar, Gopalganj, Madhepura, Banka, Gaya, Karakat and Jehanabad.
BJP to contest from Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, West Champaran, Sasaram, Saran, Arrah, Buxar, Aurangabad, Sheohar, Ujiarpur and Maharajganj.
Lok Janshakti Party to contest on Lok Sabha Constituencies of Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria, Nawada and Jamui.
Update: Three Special Election Commission Observers are holding meetings with all four Advisors to the Governor, the Chief Secretary, the Home Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP), among others.