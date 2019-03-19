Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: CEC Sunil Arora meets social media representatives to discuss content regulation

Live now
JUST IN: Google says it will set up a system in 24 hours to fight fake news ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, sources said. Election Commission officials are meeting representatives of various social media platforms to discuss regulation of content.
JUST IN | CPI(M) announces candidates for 38 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.
Update: The SP and BSP have announced their alliance for all of the 48 Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats.
Announcing the alliance, SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi said the two parties together represent about "85-90 per cent" of the society and provided the Third Front for people let down by the BJP and Congress.
JUST IN | Election Commission Officials meet representatives of various social media platforms to discuss the regulation of content on these platforms and the Model Code of Conduct.
Delhi BJP to move EC against AAP for model code violation
The Delhi BJP today said it would complain to the Election Commission that the Aam Aadmi Party was violating the model code of conduct by trying to incite communal tensions.
Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said AAP's Lok Sabha candidate Raghav Chadha tweeted images of a cow and its calf standing at a doorstep and wrote 'Door to door campaigning by BJP' which was liked by Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
Prashant Kishor lashes out at Chandrababu Naidu for "Bihari dacoit" barb
Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor today lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for reportedly calling him a "Bihari dacoit". He charged the TDP chief with having displayed "prejudice and malice" against the eastern state fearing an "imminent defeat" at the hustings.
Kishor, who is also the national vice-president of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), was reacting to a news report wherein Naidu had also blamed him for deletion of lakhs of voters in Andhra Pradesh besides giving "criminal advice" to his main rival the YSR Congress. (PTI)
PM Modi mocks the idea of mahagathbandhan but they themselves are running coalition governments in many states. We will answer BJP by winning this election: JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru
NEWS FLASH | Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has submitted his resignation as the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly on "moral grounds". It is unclear if his resignation has been accepted by the party high command.
Patil’s son Sujay Vikhe Patil had earlier joined the BJP after disagreements with Congress over his candidature from Ahmednagar.
Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. He has attacked the prime minister over the Rafale fighter jet deal.
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has released its list of candidates:
Muzaffarnagar: Chaudhary Ajit Singh
Baghpat: Jayant Chaudhary
Mathura: Narendra Singh
RLD is in an alliance with BSP and SP in Uttar Pradesh.
Update: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan will contest from two Assembly seats -- Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka in Andhra Pradesh.
Calling BJP's ‘#MainBhiChowkidar’ a people’s movement, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has said the social media campaign was “a worldwide top trend on Twitter.”
“Some people are saying that chowkidar is for the rich not for the poor...but will someone tell them that only those born in privilege and power will go against this campaign,” Prasad said.
Update: Multiple reports are suggesting that NCP chief Sharad Pawar is mediating between Congress and AAP for an alliance.
AIADMK has also promised in its manifesto that it will urge the Centre and the President to direct Tamil Nadu Governor to release seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.
Update: Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has called the three state working presidents for a meeting at her residence, news agency ANI has reported.
AIADMK has also released its manifesto. Here are some of the key points:
> Promises to insist Centre to waive off educational loans
> Promises water management scheme to divert surplus water in rivers to drought-hit areas
> Insist Centre for linking Cauvery-Godavari rivers
The AIADMK is also expected to release its election manifesto today.
The DMK has also promised:
> To conduct a CBI probe into the Kodanadu Estate Heist
> Full statehood for Puducherry
> Compensation to victims of demonetisation
> Granting citizenship to Sri Lankan refugees
> To restart Sethu Samudhram project
> Abolition of NEET and waiver of education loans
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has released its manifesto in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The manifesto has been released by party president MK Stalin.
Here are some of the key points and promises:
> Insistence on linking of South Indian rivers
> Urge Centre for abolition of toll on national highways
> To turn Cauvery delta into a protected agricultural zone
> Recommended returning to the old pension scheme
> Reintroduction of Administered Pricing Mechanism to control prices of petrol and diesel
> IT exemption limit should be hiked to Rs 8 lakh
> A separate budget for agriculture
After alliance with SP-BSP, RLD looks to revive itself in west UP
In 2014, the defeat of the then Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal president Ajit Singh in Baghpat to BJP's Satyapal Singh, who had resigned as Mumbai Police commissioner just before the election, was "unexpected" for many as he had never lost the seat since 1999.
Update: Election Commission to meet social media representatives today to discuss various social media content, especially after Model Code of Conduct came into force.
Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit and her three working presidents have written to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi against an alliance with AAP, according to a PTI report.
In a letter written last week, Dikshit and working presidents Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia protested a recent phone survey to gauge workers' mood on the alliance.
"Dikshit and the working presidents have urged the Congress chief not to have an alliance with the AAP, saying it will harm the party in the long run," said a Delhi Congress leader.
