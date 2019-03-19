Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway at party headquarters

Live now
Mar 19, 2019 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JUST IN | Chhattisgarh BJP in-charge and National General Secretary Anil Jain told news agency ANI: BJP will change all 11 sitting MPs in this election; the CEC has approved it.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address around 25 lakh 'chowkidars' via audio bridge tomorrow to celebrate Holi.
JUST IN | BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting begins at the party headquarters. Discussions will be held on seats in 10 states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Odisha.
JUST IN | CPI(M) announces candidates for 38 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.
Update: The SP and BSP have announced their alliance for all of the 48 Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats.
Announcing the alliance, SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi said the two parties together represent about "85-90 per cent" of the society and provided the Third Front for people let down by the BJP and Congress.
JUST IN | Election Commission Officials meet representatives of various social media platforms to discuss the regulation of content on these platforms and the Model Code of Conduct.
Delhi BJP to move EC against AAP for model code violation
The Delhi BJP today said it would complain to the Election Commission that the Aam Aadmi Party was violating the model code of conduct by trying to incite communal tensions.
Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said AAP's Lok Sabha candidate Raghav Chadha tweeted images of a cow and its calf standing at a doorstep and wrote 'Door to door campaigning by BJP' which was liked by Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
Prashant Kishor lashes out at Chandrababu Naidu for "Bihari dacoit" barb
Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor today lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for reportedly calling him a "Bihari dacoit". He charged the TDP chief with having displayed "prejudice and malice" against the eastern state fearing an "imminent defeat" at the hustings.
Kishor, who is also the national vice-president of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), was reacting to a news report wherein Naidu had also blamed him for deletion of lakhs of voters in Andhra Pradesh besides giving "criminal advice" to his main rival the YSR Congress. (PTI)
PM Modi mocks the idea of mahagathbandhan but they themselves are running coalition governments in many states. We will answer BJP by winning this election: JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru
NEWS FLASH | Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has submitted his resignation as the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly on "moral grounds". It is unclear if his resignation has been accepted by the party high command.
Patil’s son Sujay Vikhe Patil had earlier joined the BJP after disagreements with Congress over his candidature from Ahmednagar.
Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. He has attacked the prime minister over the Rafale fighter jet deal.
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has released its list of candidates:
Muzaffarnagar: Chaudhary Ajit Singh
Baghpat: Jayant Chaudhary
Mathura: Narendra Singh
RLD is in an alliance with BSP and SP in Uttar Pradesh.
Update: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan will contest from two Assembly seats -- Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka in Andhra Pradesh.
Calling BJP's ‘#MainBhiChowkidar’ a people’s movement, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has said the social media campaign was “a worldwide top trend on Twitter.”
“Some people are saying that chowkidar is for the rich not for the poor...but will someone tell them that only those born in privilege and power will go against this campaign,” Prasad said.
Update: Multiple reports are suggesting that NCP chief Sharad Pawar is mediating between Congress and AAP for an alliance.
AIADMK has also promised in its manifesto that it will urge the Centre and the President to direct Tamil Nadu Governor to release seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.
Update: Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has called the three state working presidents for a meeting at her residence, news agency ANI has reported.
AIADMK has also released its manifesto. Here are some of the key points:
> Promises to insist Centre to waive off educational loans
> Promises water management scheme to divert surplus water in rivers to drought-hit areas
> Insist Centre for linking Cauvery-Godavari rivers