App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 19, 2019 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway at party headquarters

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 19, 09:36 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Chhattisgarh BJP in-charge and National General Secretary Anil Jain told news agency ANI: BJP will change all 11 sitting MPs in this election; the CEC has approved it. 

  • Mar 19, 09:08 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address around 25 lakh 'chowkidars' via audio bridge tomorrow to celebrate Holi.

  • Mar 19, 08:40 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 08:31 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 08:22 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 08:16 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 07:46 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting begins at the party headquarters. Discussions will be held on seats in 10 states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Odisha.

  • Mar 19, 07:35 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 06:19 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 05:15 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | CPI(M) announces candidates for 38 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

  • Mar 19, 05:14 PM (IST)

    Update: The SP and BSP have announced their alliance for all of the 48 Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats.

    Announcing the alliance, SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi said the two parties together represent about "85-90 per cent" of the society and provided the Third Front for people let down by the BJP and Congress.                    

  • Mar 19, 04:49 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Election Commission Officials meet representatives of various social media platforms to discuss the regulation of content on these platforms and the Model Code of Conduct.

  • Mar 19, 04:47 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 04:00 PM (IST)

    Delhi BJP to move EC against AAP for model code violation

    The Delhi BJP today said it would complain to the Election Commission that the Aam Aadmi Party was violating the model code of conduct by trying to incite communal tensions.

    Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said AAP's Lok Sabha candidate Raghav Chadha tweeted images of a cow and its calf standing at a doorstep and wrote 'Door to door campaigning by BJP' which was liked by Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

  • Mar 19, 03:09 PM (IST)

    Prashant Kishor lashes out at Chandrababu Naidu for "Bihari dacoit" barb

    Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor today lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for reportedly calling him a "Bihari dacoit". He charged the TDP chief with having displayed "prejudice and malice" against the eastern state fearing an "imminent defeat" at the hustings.

    Kishor, who is also the national vice-president of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), was reacting to a news report wherein Naidu had also blamed him for deletion of lakhs of voters in Andhra Pradesh besides giving "criminal advice" to his main rival  the YSR Congress. (PTI)

  • Mar 19, 03:04 PM (IST)

    PM Modi mocks the idea of mahagathbandhan but they themselves are running coalition governments in many states. We will answer BJP by winning this election: JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru

  • Mar 19, 02:29 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 02:01 PM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH | Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has submitted his resignation as the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly on "moral grounds". It is unclear if his resignation has been accepted by the party high command.

    Patil’s son Sujay Vikhe Patil had earlier joined the BJP after disagreements with Congress over his candidature from Ahmednagar.

  • Mar 19, 01:55 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 01:54 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. He has attacked the prime minister over the Rafale fighter jet deal.

  • Mar 19, 01:52 PM (IST)

    Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has released its list of candidates:

    Muzaffarnagar: Chaudhary Ajit Singh
    Baghpat: Jayant Chaudhary
    Mathura: Narendra Singh

    RLD is in an alliance with BSP and SP in Uttar Pradesh.

  • Mar 19, 01:17 PM (IST)

    Update: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan will contest from two Assembly seats -- Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka in Andhra Pradesh.

  • Mar 19, 01:15 PM (IST)

    Calling BJP's ‘#MainBhiChowkidar’ a people’s movement, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has said the social media campaign was “a worldwide top trend on Twitter.”

    “Some people are saying that chowkidar is for the rich not for the poor...but will someone tell them that only those born in privilege and power will go against this campaign,” Prasad said.

  • Mar 19, 01:04 PM (IST)

    Update: Multiple reports are suggesting that NCP chief Sharad Pawar is mediating between Congress and AAP for an alliance.

    Also read: Congress still mulling alliance with AAP

  • Mar 19, 12:55 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 12:50 PM (IST)

  • Mar 19, 12:38 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 12:13 PM (IST)

    AIADMK has also promised in its manifesto that it will urge the Centre and the President to direct Tamil Nadu Governor to release seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

  • Mar 19, 12:03 PM (IST)

    Update: Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has called the three state working presidents for a meeting at her residence, news agency ANI has reported.

  • Mar 19, 11:46 AM (IST)

    AIADMK has also released its manifesto. Here are some of the key points:

    > Promises to insist Centre to waive off educational loans
    > Promises water management scheme to divert surplus water in rivers to drought-hit areas
    > Insist Centre for linking Cauvery-Godavari rivers

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.