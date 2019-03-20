App
Mar 20, 2019 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: BJP CEC meeting underway at party headquarters

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 20, 07:22 PM (IST)
  • Mar 20, 05:14 PM (IST)
  • Mar 20, 04:59 PM (IST)

    "These days, everywhere only discussion on 'Chowkidar' is taking place, irrespective of the place. Today every Indian is saying, I am also 'chowkidar'" says PM Modi while addressing over 25 lakh 'chowkidars' via audio bridge. 

  • Mar 20, 04:53 PM (IST)

     Easy to make big promises, not even one fulfilled: Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi

    "It's easy to make big promises, as you all have seen in Varanasi... out of the eight promises made in 2014, not even one promise was fulfilled here," says Priyanka Gandhi, News18 has reported. 
    Stating that the Congress ideology fought for freedom of India, Priyanka said that "we have to make our democracy strong". 

    "It's a fight for new freedom of our country," Priyanka said.

  • Mar 20, 03:06 PM (IST)

    Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir

    NC supremo Farooq Abdullah on alliance with Congress: Jammu and Udhampur will be contested by Congress, I will contest from Srinagar and there will be a friendly contest between NC and Congress in Anantnag and Baramulla. We are also discussing the Ladakh seat.

    Congress veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad: Friendly contest means that there will be no cut-throat contest between us on these two seats (Anantnag and Baramulla). If either Congress or NC wins, it's a win-win situation for both of us.
     

    Jammu and Kashmir has a total of six parliamentary seats. 

  • Mar 20, 03:01 PM (IST)

    Update: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) sitting MLA from Daspalla, Purnachandra Nayak resigns from the party in Odisha.

  • Mar 20, 01:54 PM (IST)

    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav told ANI: Mahagathbandhan is intact, seats and constituencies will be announced after Holi. There is nothing to worry, all is fine in the alliance.

  • Mar 20, 01:53 PM (IST)
  • Mar 20, 01:11 PM (IST)

    It was decided unanimously in BJP CEC meeting that the sitting MPs in Chhattisgarh will not contest the election and new faces will be brought in. The decision is to be respected by all: Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh to ANI

  • Mar 20, 12:40 PM (IST)
  • Mar 20, 12:33 PM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH | Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has declared that she will not be contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

    Read more here

  • Mar 20, 12:06 PM (IST)

    Update: Mahagathbandhan will do a press conference in Patna on March 22 to announce the seat sharing in Bihar: Sharad Yadav, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) to ANI

  • Mar 20, 10:38 AM (IST)
  • Mar 20, 10:12 AM (IST)
  • Mar 20, 09:53 AM (IST)

    Update: A press conference organised by the Congress-RJD alliance in Bihar, possibly to announce its seat-sharing formula, has been postponed to Friday (February 22).

  • Mar 20, 07:39 AM (IST)

    Congress releases sixth list of candidates

    The Congress last night released its sixth list of nine Lok Sabha candidates, seven from Maharashtra and two from Kerala.

    Kerala

    Alappuzha: Shanimol Usman
    Attingal: Adoor Prakash

    Maharashtra

    Nandurbar: KC Padavi
    Dhule: Kunal Rohidas Patil
    Vardha: Charulata Khajasingh Tokas
    Yavatmal-Washim: Manikrao G Thakarey
    Mumbai-South Central: Eknath Gaikwad
    Shirdi: Bhausahib Kamble
    Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg: Navinchandra Bandivadekar

    Read more here

  • Mar 19, 10:30 PM (IST)

    Key events on March 20:
    > Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address 25 lakh 'chowkidars'
    > Congress President Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Tripura
    > Kamal Haasan's MNM to announce candidates
    > Priyanka Gandhi to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi
    > Congress likely to release final list of candidates in Odisha

  • Mar 19, 10:24 PM (IST)

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal told news agency ANI : Congress has officially conveyed to us that there will be no alliance. We are not in talks with Congress. Media reports stating that talks (between AAP & Congress) have been finalized, are planted by them.

  • Mar 19, 10:22 PM (IST)

    Official Spokesperson of the Election Commission of India Sheyphali Sharan : ECI appoints two eminent former Indian Revenue Services officers -Sh. Shailendra Handa and Ms. Madhu Mahajan as Special Expenditure Observers for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Sh.Handa has been deployed in Maharashtra and Ms. Madhu Mahajan in Tamil Nadu.

  • Mar 19, 09:36 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Chhattisgarh BJP in-charge and National General Secretary Anil Jain told news agency ANI: BJP will change all 11 sitting MPs in this election; the CEC has approved it. 

  • Mar 19, 09:08 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address around 25 lakh 'chowkidars' via audio bridge tomorrow to celebrate Holi.

  • Mar 19, 08:40 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 08:31 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 08:22 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 07:46 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting begins at the party headquarters. Discussions will be held on seats in 10 states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Odisha.

  • Mar 19, 07:35 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 06:19 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 05:15 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | CPI(M) announces candidates for 38 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

