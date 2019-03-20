App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 20, 2019 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Alliance intact, will declare seat sharing after Holi, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 20, 01:54 PM (IST)

    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav told ANI: Mahagathbandhan is intact, seats and constituencies will be announced after Holi. There is nothing to worry, all is fine in the alliance.

  • Mar 20, 01:53 PM (IST)
  • Mar 20, 01:11 PM (IST)

    It was decided unanimously in BJP CEC meeting that the sitting MPs in Chhattisgarh will not contest the election and new faces will be brought in. The decision is to be respected by all: Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh to ANI

  • Mar 20, 12:40 PM (IST)
  • Mar 20, 12:33 PM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH | Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has declared that she will not be contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

    Read more here

  • Mar 20, 12:06 PM (IST)

    Update: Mahagathbandhan will do a press conference in Patna on March 22 to announce the seat sharing in Bihar: Sharad Yadav, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) to ANI

  • Mar 20, 10:38 AM (IST)
  • Mar 20, 10:12 AM (IST)
  • Mar 20, 09:53 AM (IST)

    Update: A press conference organised by the Congress-RJD alliance in Bihar, possibly to announce its seat-sharing formula, has been postponed to Friday (February 22).

  • Mar 20, 07:39 AM (IST)

    Congress releases sixth list of candidates

    The Congress last night released its sixth list of nine Lok Sabha candidates, seven from Maharashtra and two from Kerala.

    Kerala

    Alappuzha: Shanimol Usman
    Attingal: Adoor Prakash

    Maharashtra

    Nandurbar: KC Padavi
    Dhule: Kunal Rohidas Patil
    Vardha: Charulata Khajasingh Tokas
    Yavatmal-Washim: Manikrao G Thakarey
    Mumbai-South Central: Eknath Gaikwad
    Shirdi: Bhausahib Kamble
    Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg: Navinchandra Bandivadekar

    Read more here

  • Mar 19, 10:30 PM (IST)

    Key events on March 20:
    > Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address 25 lakh 'chowkidars'
    > Congress President Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Tripura
    > Kamal Haasan's MNM to announce candidates
    > Priyanka Gandhi to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi
    > Congress likely to release final list of candidates in Odisha

  • Mar 19, 10:24 PM (IST)

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal told news agency ANI : Congress has officially conveyed to us that there will be no alliance. We are not in talks with Congress. Media reports stating that talks (between AAP & Congress) have been finalized, are planted by them.

  • Mar 19, 10:22 PM (IST)

    Official Spokesperson of the Election Commission of India Sheyphali Sharan : ECI appoints two eminent former Indian Revenue Services officers -Sh. Shailendra Handa and Ms. Madhu Mahajan as Special Expenditure Observers for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Sh.Handa has been deployed in Maharashtra and Ms. Madhu Mahajan in Tamil Nadu.

  • Mar 19, 09:36 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Chhattisgarh BJP in-charge and National General Secretary Anil Jain told news agency ANI: BJP will change all 11 sitting MPs in this election; the CEC has approved it. 

  • Mar 19, 09:08 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address around 25 lakh 'chowkidars' via audio bridge tomorrow to celebrate Holi.

  • Mar 19, 08:40 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 08:31 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 08:22 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 07:46 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting begins at the party headquarters. Discussions will be held on seats in 10 states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Odisha.

  • Mar 19, 07:35 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 06:19 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 05:15 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | CPI(M) announces candidates for 38 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

  • Mar 19, 05:14 PM (IST)

    Update: The SP and BSP have announced their alliance for all of the 48 Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats.

    Announcing the alliance, SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi said the two parties together represent about "85-90 percent" of the society and provided the Third Front for people let down by the BJP and Congress.

  • Mar 19, 04:49 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Election Commission Officials meet representatives of various social media platforms to discuss the regulation of content on these platforms and the Model Code of Conduct.

  • Mar 19, 04:47 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 04:00 PM (IST)

    Delhi BJP to move EC against AAP for model code violation

    The Delhi BJP today said it would complain to the Election Commission that the Aam Aadmi Party was violating the model code of conduct by trying to incite communal tensions.

    Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said AAP's Lok Sabha candidate Raghav Chadha tweeted images of a cow and its calf standing at a doorstep and wrote 'Door to door campaigning by BJP' which was liked by Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

  • Mar 19, 03:09 PM (IST)

    Prashant Kishor lashes out at Chandrababu Naidu for "Bihari dacoit" barb

    Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor today lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for reportedly calling him a "Bihari dacoit". He charged the TDP chief with having displayed "prejudice and malice" against the eastern state fearing an "imminent defeat" at the hustings.

    Kishor, who is also the national vice-president of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), was reacting to a news report wherein Naidu had also blamed him for deletion of lakhs of voters in Andhra Pradesh besides giving "criminal advice" to his main rival  the YSR Congress. (PTI)

  • Mar 19, 03:04 PM (IST)

    PM Modi mocks the idea of mahagathbandhan but they themselves are running coalition governments in many states. We will answer BJP by winning this election: JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.