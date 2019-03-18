Lok Sabha polls: EC to monitor cash flow in 110 seats

The Election Commission of India (EC) has identified more than 110 Lok Sabha constituencies as "expenditure sensitive" or prone to influence through money power in the Lok Sabha elections, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The number is likely to cross 150 Lok Sabha seats as inputs from more states are filed, the report suggests. The assessment is based on inputs received from Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all states and Union Territories (UTs).

The report adds that all parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu and over half of the seats in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Telangana have been assessed as "expenditure sensitive". Two Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand will be under EC’s watch too.

The poll panel will be sending two expenditure observers to each of these constituencies to create special teams for tracing on ground activities.

Newly constituted Multi Department Election Intelligence Committee (MDIC) will put these constituencies under close scrutiny, the report adds. The committee will track and freeze illegal flow of cash.

The state election commission in Uttar Pradesh is yet to finalise its list of sensitive constituencies, if any.

Assam, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal, and the Union territories of Delhi, Chandigarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Daman & Diu have not indicated any "sensitive" constituencies. The election authority is likely to reassess them, according to the report.