App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 10:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls: EC appoints special observers for eight states

The poll-body appointed Gopal Mukherjee as special expenditure observer for the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and D D Goel for Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday appointed four special observers, two retired IRS and two IPS officer, to spearhead its efforts to check the abuse of black money and illegal inducements to voters and monitor deployment of security forces in select sensitive states during the Lok Sabha polls.

The poll-body appointed Gopal Mukherjee as special expenditure observer for the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and D D Goel for Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Mukherjee, a 1980-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) retired as Member (Investigations) in the Central Board of Direct Taxes, while Goel, a 1982-batch officer of the same service, superannuated as Director General of I-T (Investigations).

The Election Commission also appointed former BSF chief and retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer K K Sharma as the special central police observer for the states of West Bengal and Jharkhand.

related news

Mrinal Kanti Das, a 1977-batch IPS officer of Manipur-Tripura candre, has been assigned as police observer for the states of Tripura and Mizoram.

The Election Commission, last week, had appointed the two special expenditure observers -- IRS officers Shailendra Handa and Madhu Mahajan.

While they were assigned the states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu initially, the Election Commission Tuesday said Handa will also supervise the EC machinery to check illegal cash and inducements to voters in Gujarat and Mahajan has been additionally assigned Karnataka.

This is the first time that special central expenditure observers have been appointed for any polls in the country. PTI had reported on Monday that the Election Commission is mulling to deploy more such officials.

In the order for the appointment of Mukherjee and Goel, the Election Commission said the two officers "have extensive knowledge of search and seizure operations conducted by the I-T department".

"The special observers will be supervising and monitoring the work being done by the electoral machinery and ensure that stringent and effective enforcement action is undertaken based on intelligence inputs and complaints received through C-Vigil app and voter helpline-1950- against all persons/entities trying to induce voters by distributing cash, liquor and freebies among others in order to vitiate the poll process," it said in a statement.

The Election Commission added that former BSF Director General (DG) Sharma "would oversee the deployment and other security related issues" in the two states assigned to him.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 10:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Election Commission #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho is Best Film

60 Nominations Filed From Five Seats For Phase 2 of Elections in Assam

Denied Ticket, Congress MLA Takes Away 300 Chairs From Party Office

IPL 2019: Chennai Register Comfortable Victory to Maintain Perfect Sta ...

India, Bangladesh to Start Cruise Service Through Sunderbans from Frid ...

More Than Half of Indians Satisfied With Governance, Three Quarters Be ...

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt Announced Best Actress for Raazi

Modi Govt Declines RTI Query Asking for Details of Shaktikanta Das’ ...

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Gajraj Rao Wins Best Actor(Male) Award for Bad ...

General elections 2019: Senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi dropped; Man ...

General Elections 2019: Facebook rolls out 'Candidate Connect' feature

Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme, explained

Jobs, healthcare, drinking water top priorities for voters: Survey

Boeing fix will prevent repeated activation of anti-stall system

Wall Street lifted by gains in techs, energy

Oil rises to $68 as supply cuts outweigh economic worry

Gold dips as dollar rebounds, risk appetite improves

RBI fines PNB for non-compliance on SWIFT use

Raghuram Rajan raises doubts over Indian economy growing at 7%, says c ...

AIUDF's decision to contest from 3 seats in Assam gives BJP ammo to fi ...

Conversion of Hindu girls to Islam: Imran Khan's intervention forces P ...

Uttar Pradesh's forest farmers await official recognition, govt benefi ...

Huawei P30, P30 Pro with 40 MP Leica camera, in-display fingerprint se ...

Love Death + Robots: All 18 episodes of Netflix animated series ranked ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Miami Open 2019: Debate surrounding Nick Kyrgios' underarm serve finds ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 Winners' List: Alia Bhatt bags the Best ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018 Exclusive: Alia Bhatt says her best perf ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan talk ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Gajraj Rao to soon lock in his next fil ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Gajraj Rao, Aparshakti Khur ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz star Vineet Kumar Singh has h ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs CSK at Feroz Shah Kotla: MS Dhoni, shane Wa ...

Taimur Ali Khan cookies are here, fans can now literally have a piece ...

Aahana Kumra held hostage by cab driver in Shimla, tweets her experien ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.