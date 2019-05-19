App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 19, 2019 10:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls come to close; nearly 64% voting recorded in last phase

In the last phase of Lok Sabha polls, over 10.01 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Voting for the marathon seven-phased Lok Sabha elections came to a close on Sunday as nearly 64 percent turnout was recorded in the the last phase of polls in 59 seats, which also featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi.

In the 2014 general elections, the highest ever voter turnout of 66.40 percent was recorded. Over 8,000 candidates were in fray for 542 Lok Sabha seats across the country this year. Polling in Vellore seat in Tamil Nadu was deferred due to excessive use of cash.

An average of 66.88 percent voters exercised their franchise in the last six phases and the entire polls were spread over 38 days. Counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.

Incidents of violence in West Bengal and clashes in Punjab were reported Sunday in the last phase which also saw EVM glitches and poll boycott at some booths. The fate of 918 candidates was decided in this phase.

related news

Voting took place in 13 seats of Punjab and an equal number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat Chandigarh.

In Uttar Pradesh, 56.84 percent voting was recorded in 13 Lok Sabha seats, officials said. The turnout in Varanasi was 58.05 percent, while in Gorakhpur, it was 57.38 percent, the Election Commission said.

The highest turnout was 62.40 percent in Maharajganj, while Ballia reported the lowest turnout of 52.50 percent. Violence erupted in Chandauli Lok Sabha constituency, where state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey is seeking re-election, when supporters of the saffron party and the Samajwadi Party clashed.

A report from Chandauli said the fingers of Dalits had been inked before they could actually cast their vote in Tara Jivanpur village under Alinagar police station. Officials said an FIR was registered in the matter.

There were also reports of poll boycott from certain places in Gorakhpur, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Mau. Incidents of violence were reported in West Bengal where 73.51 percent of over 1.49 crore electorate exercised their franchise in nine Lok Sabha seats.

According to BJP's North Kolkata candidate Rahul Sinha, a crude bomb was hurled near Girish Park in the constituency around noon. Police, however, said crackers were burst in the area, and polling was underway peacefully.

In Kolkata south, TMC candidate Mala Roy alleged that she was stopped from entering polling booths.

Sporadic clashes were reported in Kolkata and its surrounding areas, with TMC workers claiming that voters were being intimidated by central forces outside booths.

BJP candidate Nilanjan Roy in Diamond Harbour constituency alleged that his car was vandalized in Budge Budge area. Similar reports also came in from Jadavpur constituency, where BJP candidate Anupam Hazra's car came under the attack of unidentified men.

"Polling has by and large been peaceful in the nine seats. There have been no complaints of any violence from any of the polling booths," an election official told PTI.

"There were also reports of EVM glitches in several polling stations. We have sent reserve EVMs to booths, where the voting process was temporarily hampered due to technical glitches," he added.

There were reports of clashes, allegedly between the BJP and TMC activists, from Kankinada under the Bhatpara Assembly seat where a bypoll was underway.

The Barrackpore Police Commissionerate deployed Rapid Action Force (RAF) to control the situation there, a senior polling official said.

Punjab saw a polling percentage of 59 percent in 13 Lok Sabha seats. In Chandigarh seat, about 64 percent turnout was registered. Maximum polling percentage was witnessed at 64.18 in Patiala and the lowest was in Amritsar at 52.47.

In the morning, there were some reports of technical glitches in EVMs at several places including Ludhiana, Samana and Moga. Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said eight ballot units, 13 control units, and eight voter-verified paper audit trail have been replaced.

There were also reports of clashes between Congress and Akali Dal workers in Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda, Moga and Sangrur. At Talwandi Sabo, Akalis alleged that shots were also fired by ruling party workers.

In Himachal Pradesh, around 68 percent turnout was recorded in four Lok Sabha seats where five MLAs, including a state minister, are among the 45 candidates in the fray.

A turnout of 132 percent was recorded in the world's highest polling station in Lahaul and Spiti district's Tashigang village, a district official said.

EVM snags delayed voting at nine polling stations and voting restarted after the faulty EVMs were replaced.

In Madhya Pradesh, 71.15 percent voter turnout was recorded in eight Lok Sabha seats.

Bihar witnessed 53.55 percent voting in eight Lok Sabha seats.

Private security guards of RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav beat up a couple of photo journalists in a polling station in Patna after one of them allegedly smashed the windscreen of the former Bihar minister's vehicle, enraged after the car crushed the toes of a fellow lensman. Voting process was temporarily hampered at few polling stations in Ara, Sasaram, Jehanabad, Pataliputr and Buxar, but officials redressed all grievances, a poll official said.

In neighbouring Jharkhand, over 70.54 percent of the total 45,64,681 voters exercised their franchise in three Lok Sabha seats.

In the last phase of Lok Sabha polls, over 10.01 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.
First Published on May 19, 2019 10:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Cannes 2019: Hina Khan shares the frame with Priyanka Chopra and Nick ...

Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor anniversary: Here’s how love blossomed be ...

When Aditi Rao Hydari had to make out with a complete stranger at a fi ...

PM Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath visit has exploded on the Internet

Exclusive: Nawazuddin Siddiqui cuts two cakes on his birthday; the act ...

Have you seen Aaradhya Bachchan’s rocking performance on Ranveer Sin ...

Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff can run like a cheetah to hog his ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Harbhajan Singh queues up to cast his vote i ...

Deepika Padukone is back from Cannes; check her 'latex' pictures here!

Eleven Killed as Gunmen Open Fire in a Bar in Brazil: Officials

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: Odisha Board to Announce Class 10 Results ...

BSE Odisha 10th Matric Result 2019: Odisha Board to Declare Class 10 R ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Muscat-bound Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing as Passenger Suf ...

Congress May Fail to Capitalise on Assembly Poll Win in Rajasthan as P ...

BJP's Act East Policy May Bring Favourable Returns as Exit Polls Predi ...

Tamil Nadu May Prove to be Face-saver for UPA as Pollsters Predict Con ...

BJP Likely to Come Back with Thumping Majority in MP as Pollsters Pred ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results: News18-Ipsos poll predicts 42-45 seats ...

Rajasthan Exit Poll Results: News18-Ipsos poll shows BJP regaining mom ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll projects honours even in Andhra Pradesh, 12-14 ...

Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to surge higher on exi ...

Top stocks to watch out for on May 20: Tata Motors, Jet Airways, Inter ...

Asian shares steady after steep losses; Saudi comments lift oil

Top brokerage calls for May 20: CLSA, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley ex ...

Exit Poll Results 2019: Pollsters say BJP-led NDA will return; Mamata ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6: Who's made it to the finale, and h ...

Indian Women's League 2019: Goalkeeper Afshan Ashiq aims to change per ...

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's 'dissent' is reflective of a stro ...

Donald Trump's planned immigration policy focuses on retaining merit; ...

Exit polls, election outcome to set tone for markets; Sebi, stock exch ...

At Kolkata's Zakaria Street, food and old world charm make for a vibra ...

Enter Sultana’s Reality: Exploring the relationship between women an ...

Google suspends some business with Huawei after Trump blacklist - sour ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.