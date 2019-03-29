App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls: BJP to hold 1,000 rallies in Maharashtra

The BJP will hold about 1,000 rallies in Maharashtra where polling for the 48 Lok Sabha seats will take place in four phases starting April 11, said the party's state unit spokesperson Keshav Upadhye.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be among BJP's star campaigners in the state where the party has planned about 1,000 election rallies.

The BJP will hold about 1,000 rallies in Maharashtra where polling for the 48 Lok Sabha seats will take place in four phases starting April 11, said the party's state unit spokesperson Keshav Upadhye.

Speaking to reporters here, he said besides Modi, Shah and Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve and several state and central leaders of the party will campaign for saffron alliance candidates in the state.

Upadhye's said Modi's first public rally will be held in Wardha on April 1 and he will also address election meetings for BJP-Shiv Sena candidates in other constituencies.

related news

Fadnavis, who started election campaigning in Kolhapur on March 24, will address over 75 rallies across the state.

"Along with Amit Shah, Union minister Nitin Gadkari will also be a part of the campaigning. While Raosaheb will contest from Jalna, he will hold rallies in all constituencies in the state," Upadhye said.

He said other state leaders who will address rallies are Chandrakant Patil, Eknath Khadse, Pankaja Munde and Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Central and state-level BJP leaders who are expected to take part in rallies in Maharashtra are Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani, Yogi Adityanath, Shahnawaz Hussain, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Raman Singh and Keshav Prasad Maurya, the spokesman said.

Other leaders from Maharashtra who will take part in campaign rallies include Girish Bapat, Atul Bhatkalkar, Ashish Shelar, Madhav Bhandari and Kantatai Nalvade, he said.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 08:49 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Maharashtra #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Falling Inflation? Numbers from States Don't Say so: HDFC Bank

Caught Between Sikh Sentiment and National Security, Govt Pushes Back ...

SC Fixes April 23 for Final Hearing of Income Tax Case Against Sonia, ...

Speed News: Catch The Day's Top Stories

From Job Cards to Law Against Witch-Hunt: An Election Manifesto for Si ...

Naidu a 'U-Turn' Babu, KCR Advanced Assembly Polls on Advice of Astrol ...

PM Modi’s Biopic Trailer Released, Cyrus Speaks To Vivek Oberoi Abou ...

UK Lawmakers Reject PM Theresa May's Brexit Deal for a Third Time

AAP Files Complaint with EC Against PM Narendra Modi for Violating Pol ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

UN says N. Korea looted $13.5 million from Cosmos Bank

Hardik Patel can't contest Lok Sabha polls as Gujarat HC refuses to st ...

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Residents of MP's Kota Gunjapur were promised electricity but govt's S ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Tyrion's death to Sansa being queen, did epi ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Toll in Bangladesh fire rises to 25; over 76 hurt in blaze at 22-store ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Mandeep Singh, Varun Kumar bag brace apiec ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

Kalank's title track postponed, is Ranveer Singh's IncInk the real rea ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs RR at Hyderabad: Sanju Samson, Ajinkya Rah ...

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated Team Standings After RCB vs MI Match

Zeher: Ranveer Singh’s label IncInk's first song is fast and high on ...

Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, siste ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.