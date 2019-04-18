Lok Sabha polls: Average voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in Phase 2

Polling is underway in 95 parliamentary constituencies in 11 states and a Union Territory, in the second phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.

Voting is also underway in some Assembly seats of Odisha along with by-elections to the Assembly in 18 constituencies of Tamil Nadu.

Polling in all the Lok Sabha constituencies of Tamil Nadu (38/39), Assam (5), Bihar (5), Manipur (1), Chhattisgarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Maharashtra (10), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (8), West Bengal (3), Karnataka (14) and Puducherry (1).

Polling in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore Lok Sabha seat, which is currently represented by the AIADMK, was cancelled on April 16 by the Election Commission following recovery of huge amount of cash allegedly from an associate of a DMK leader recently.

The EC also announced postponement of polling in Tripura (East) Lok Sabha seat to the third phase on April 23, saying the prevailing law-and-order situation there is not conducive for holding free and fair polls.

