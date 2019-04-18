App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls: Average voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in Phase 2

Polling is happening in 95 constituencies across 11 states and a Union Territory in the second phase.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Polling is underway in 95 parliamentary constituencies in 11 states and a Union Territory, in the second phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.

Voting is also underway in some Assembly seats of Odisha along with by-elections to the Assembly in 18 constituencies of Tamil Nadu.

Polling in all the Lok Sabha constituencies of Tamil Nadu (38/39), Assam (5), Bihar (5), Manipur (1), Chhattisgarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Maharashtra (10), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (8), West Bengal (3), Karnataka (14) and Puducherry (1).

Polling in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore Lok Sabha seat, which is currently represented by the AIADMK, was cancelled on April 16 by the Election Commission following recovery of huge amount of cash allegedly from an associate of a DMK leader recently.

The EC also announced postponement of polling in Tripura (East) Lok Sabha seat to the third phase on April 23, saying the prevailing law-and-order situation there is not conducive for holding free and fair polls.

Catch the LIVE updates of the polling and the election campaign here

Here’s the voter turnout till 3.00 pm:
State Turnout till 3.00 pm
Assam (5) 52.5 percent
Bihar (5) 38.3 percent (2.00 pm)
Manipur (1) 67.5 percent
Chhattisgarh (3) 59.7 percent
Jammu and Kashmir (2) 38.5 percent
Maharashtra (10) 46.3 percent
Odisha (5) 53 percent
Uttar Pradesh (8) 50.3 percent
West Bengal (3) 65.4 percent
Karnataka (14) 67.5 percent
Puducherry (1) 58.7 percent (4.00 pm)
Tamil Nadu (38) 51.9 percent (4.00 pm)
 
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 12:52 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

