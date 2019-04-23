App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls: Average voter turnout recorded till 2 pm in Phase 3

The states of Gujarat, Kerala, Goa and union territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra Nagar Haveli are voting entirely in the third phase

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The third phase of voting covering 117 parliamentary constituencies across 15 states and union territories was held on April 23.

Besides all seats in Gujarat (26), Kerala (20), Goa (2), Daman and Diu (1) and Dadra Nagar Haveli (1), four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, 14 each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh and five in West Bengal headed for polling.

Additionally, polling for the Tripura East constituency is also being held today. It was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18, but was postponed due to the law-and-order situation there.

Catch the LIVE updates of voting here and for the latest campaign updates click here

Here’s the voter turnout till 2.00 pm:
State Turnout till 2.00 pm
Assam (4) 46.6 percent
Bihar (5) 37 percent
Chhattisgarh (7) 42.9 percent
Goa (2) 46.3 percent
Gujarat (26) 39.2 percent
Jammu and Kashmir (1) 9.6 percent
Karnataka (14) 36.7 percent
Kerala (20) 40 percent
Maharashtra (14) 32 percent
Odisha (6) 32.8 percent
Tripura (1) 44.9 percent
Uttar Pradesh (10) 29.7 percent
West Bengal (5) 52.4 percent
Dadra Nagar Haveli (1) 37.2 percent
Daman and Diu (1) 42.9 percent

(Developing story. Turnout numbers to be updated.)

Lok Sabha polls: For the latest news, analysis and opinions, click here
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 11:48 am

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

