Lok Sabha polls: Average voter turnout recorded till 11 am in Phase 3

The third phase of voting covering 117 parliamentary constituencies across 15 states and union territories was held on April 23.

Besides all seats in Gujarat (26), Kerala (20), Goa (2), Daman and Diu (1) and Dadra Nagar Haveli (1), four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, 14 each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh and five in West Bengal headed for polling.

Additionally, polling for the Tripura East constituency is also being held today. It was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18, but was postponed due to the law-and-order situation there.

State Turnout till 11.00 am Assam (4) 22.4 percent Bihar (5) 12.6 percent Chhattisgarh (7) 25.4 percent Goa (2) 22.8 percent Gujarat (26) 19.8 percent Jammu and Kashmir (1) 1.5 percent Karnataka (14) 8.1 percent Kerala (20) 14 percent Maharashtra (14) 7.9 percent Odisha (6) 7.5 percent Tripura (1) 14.2 percent Uttar Pradesh (10) 10.7 percent West Bengal (5) 16.8 percent Dadra Nagar Haveli (1) 17.2 percent Daman and Diu (1) 23.2 percent

(Developing story. Turnout numbers to be updated.)