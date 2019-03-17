App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2019 07:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls: AIADMK, DMK to cross swords in 8 seats in Tamil Nadu

Only eight constituencies will see arch-rivals DMK and AIADMK crossing swords one on one

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The ruling AIADMK released the full list of 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry to be fought by it and its allies. Only eight constituencies will see arch-rivals DMK and AIADMK crossing swords one on one.

If Indiya Jananayaga Katchi (Perambalur) and Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (Namakkal), who will contest with their partner DMK's rising sun symbol and Puthiya Needhi Katchi (Vellore) that will fight in the two leaves symbol of its ally AIADMK is considered, then the clash between the two Dravidian majors will be seen in 11 Lok Sabha seats.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam released the list in presence of Chief Minister K Palaniswami and BJP Tamil Nadu president Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The AIADMK leaders hailed the alliance as a "victorious" one, while BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan said people wanted "Modi again", adding that the opposition was indulging only in negative propaganda.

related news

Puthiya Needhi Katchi leader A C Shanmugam was also present during announcement of the list.

Raising eyebrows, leaders of other alliance parties, including PMK, DMDK and Puthiya Tamizhagam, did not take part in the event held to release the list of constituencies.

The DMK on Friday held a similar event in the presence of all its allies at its party headquarters.

The AIADMK will contest 20 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu, its ally PMK 7, BJP 5, DMDK 4, Tamil Maanila Congress 1, Puthiya Tamizhagam Katchi and Puthiya Needhi Katchi one seat each. The AINRC will fight from Puducherry.

While the DMK is in the fray in all the three parliamentary seats here, the ruling party will be figting only from South Chennai, leaving Central Chennai to Pattali Makkal Katchi and North Chennai to DMDK.

Other than South Chennai, the 19 other seats that AIADMK will contest are Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Erode, Karur, Tirupur, Pollachi, Aarani, Tiruvannamalai, Chidambaram (Reserved), Perambalur, Theni, Madurai, the Nilgiris (Reserved), Tirunelveli, Nagapattinam (Reserved), Tiruvallur, Mayiladuthurai and Kanchipuram.

PMK will fight from Dharmapuri, Villupuram (Reserved), Arakkonam, Cuddalore, Dindigul and Sriperumbudur.

BJP will try is luck from Kanyakumari, Sivaganga, Coimbatore, Ramanathapuram and Tuticorin.

DMDK has been allocated Kallakurichi, Tiruchirappalli, and Virudhunagar.

Tamil Maanila Congress and Puthiya Tamizhagam will contest from Thanjavur and Thenkasi (Reserved) constituencies, respectively. Puthiya Needhi Katchi (PNK) will contest from Vellore.
First Published on Mar 17, 2019 07:34 pm

tags #AIADMK #India #Politics #Tamil Nadu

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

'Epitome of Integrity': Nation Mourns Loss of Manohar Parrikar on Soci ...

No Compromise on NC Contesting 3 Seats in Kashmir Valley: Omar on Pre- ...

Manohar Parrikar: The IITian Who Engineered BJP's Rise in Goa

Ronaldo Rested as Genoa Inflict Juve's First Serie A Defeat

Navy Deployed Strategic Assets on Operational Deployment after Pulwama ...

India Deploys CRPF Commando Squad to Guard Embassy in Baghdad

IPL 2019 | Smith, Warner Return to IPL After Ball-tampering Row

Omar Will be Chief Ministerial Candidate in J-K, Says Farooq Abdullah

Thanos' Look From Avengers Endgame Leaked, Kissing Scene in Dear Comra ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

Five Indians among 50 killed in terror attack at New Zealand’s Chris ...

ISL 2018-19 Final LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match updates: No ...

Christchurch shooting video lays bare terrifying new brazenness of rig ...

The Weight of a Petal: In its latest edition, Marg magazine chronicles ...

Rahul Gandhi erred by targeting Narendra Modi in Rafale row, not much ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Love Death + Robots review: Netflix animated series is LSD-laced gourm ...

IL&FS group to receive first set of bids under asset monetisation proc ...

Apple funded study shows critical role of wearables in detecting heart ...

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to promote Urdu? Netizen can ...

Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magaz ...

Congress' Pawan Khera compares Narendra Modi to terrorists, gets 'sham ...

Saalumarada Thimmakka: All you need to know about 106-year-old Padma S ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Song featuring Alia Bhatt to be out o ...

Renuka Shahane has an EPIC response to MJ Akbar's #MainBhiChowkidar tw ...

Mia Khalifa is off the market, is engaged to bf Robert Sandberg

Aamir Khan is thinking of retirement and we should all be concerned

BJP President Amit Shah to unveil the second poster of PM Narendra Mod ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.