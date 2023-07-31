English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Jul 31, 2023 / 04:45 pm

    News Live Updates: Centre's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 4.51 lakh crore in April-June, 25.3% of FY24 target

    News Live Updates: The fiscal deficit of April- June stood at Rs 4.51 lakh crore

    • News Live Updates: Centre's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 4.51 lakh crore in April-June, 25.3% of FY24 target
      Fiscal deficit reaches 25.3 percent of FY24
      Moneycontrol.com
    • July 31, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

      Manipur violence Live Updates: Leader of Opposition of Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to meet President of India.

      Leader of Opposition of Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will lead INDIA alliance floor leaders and 21 MPs delegation to meet President of India. He has sought an appointment from the President of India for a meeting to raise the issue of Manipur.

    • July 31, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST

      Manipur violence case Live Updates: Opposition doesn't want to participate in the discussion on the Manipur issue, says Nirmala Sitharaman

      Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she is saddened by opposition’s reaction towards Manipur issue. Manipur is just a political issue for them, she said.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 31, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST

      News Live Updates: Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day amid uproar by opposition on Manipur issue

    • July 31, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST

      Five people died and a number of people feared to trapped under culvert collapse, says Odisha Law Minister

      Five people, four of whom were children died in a collapse of under-construction culvert near Uparasaza, Kalyansingpur block of Rayagada in Odisha. The incident happened in Uparsaza village when they were bathing in the rainwater that accumulated under the culvert, said police. Odisha Law Minister Jagannath Saraka said, a number of people are still feared to be trapped under the debris

    • July 31, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST

      Go First Airline Live Updates: Go First cancels all flights till August 3

      The cash-strapped Go First airlines stopped flying on May 3 and have extended the cancelation of flights multiple times due to the insolvency resolution process. It It announce an extension on cancelation till August 3

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 31, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

      Manipur violence Live Updates: Supreme Court posts matter relating to Manipur violence for August 1 at 2 pm

    • July 31, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

      Manipur Violence Live Updates: CJI DY Chandrachud says the Manipur case deals with systematic violence

      Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the Manipur viraal video case showing two women paraded naked in Manipur is not a situation like Nirbhaya which was one rape committed. It was horrific but isolated while this situation is a systematic violence which IPC recognises as a separate offence, Chandrachud said. He said, a court-appointed team is set to restore a sense of faith in the administration.

    • July 31, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST

      Go First case LIVE Updates: Go First has to refund Rs 597 crore to passenger since May.

      The cash-strapped Go First airlines stopped flying on May 3 and said has to refund Rs 597 crore to 15.5 lakh passengers since the grounding. This includes advances bookings also till July 10. They are seekingtribunal’s directions on how it has to go about it

    • July 31, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

      TMC's BJP case gherao Live Updates: Calcutta HC restrains TMC's Aug 5 plan to gherao BJP leaders' homes 

      - On July 31, the Calcutta High Court restrained the ruling TMC's programme to gherao the homes of BJP leaders in West Bengal.
      - Leader of the opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, had filed a petition against the ruling party's call to gherao the homes of BJP leaders in the state.
      - TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has been prohibited to stage the demonstration.

    • July 31, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

      Congress price rise protests Live Updates: Opposition Congress stages protests in Assam against price rise

      - On July 31, the opposition in Congress, staged protests across Assam against the consistent price rise of essential commodities.
      - The Congress, in its demonstrations, urged the BJP-led state and Central governments to take corrective action to curb the price rise.
      - Congress also submitted a memorandum to both governments through the respective district commissioners.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 31, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST

      Meri Mati Mera Desh campaign Live Updates: Armed forces personnel to be part of Meri Mati Mera Desh campaign

      - The Integrated Defence Staff headquarters released a statement on July 31 that armed forced personnel from three services will be part of the Prime Minister's Meri MatiMera Desh campaign.
      - The armed forces personnel will visit gram panchayats across the country between August 9 and 15, said the statement.
      - They will contribute wholeheartedly to make this noble initiative a success, it added.

    • July 31, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST

      Flight IX613 precautionary landing Live Updates: Flight IX613 landing was precautionary, not emergency, says Air India Express

      - Air India Express' Flight IX613, flying between Tiruchirappalli and Sharjah made a "precautionary landing" at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, said Air India Express Spokesperson.
      - The spokersperson further added that the decision was taken due to a technical snag after take-off.
      - The airline also noted that this was not an emergency landing.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market