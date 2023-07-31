News Live Updates: Centre's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 4.51 lakh crore in April-June, 25.3% of FY24 target

July 31, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST

Five people, four of whom were children died in a collapse of under-construction culvert near Uparasaza, Kalyansingpur block of Rayagada in Odisha. The incident happened in Uparsaza village when they were bathing in the rainwater that accumulated under the culvert, said police. Odisha Law Minister Jagannath Saraka said, a number of people are still feared to be trapped under the debris