News Live Updates: Centre's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 4.51 lakh crore in April-June, 25.3% of FY24 target

Leader of Opposition of Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will lead INDIA alliance floor leaders and 21 MPs delegation to meet President of India. He has sought an appointment from the President of India for a meeting to raise the issue of Manipur.
Leader of Opposition of Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will lead INDIA alliance floor leaders and 21 MPs delegation to meet President of India. He has sought an appointment from the President of India for a meeting to raise the issue of Manipur.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she is saddened by opposition’s reaction towards Manipur issue. Manipur is just a political issue for them, she said.
#WATCH | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "Opposition doesn't want to participate in the discussion on the Manipur issue. Today when this issue was taken up in the Parliament, the opposition ran away from the discussion. Saddened by the behaviour of the opposition.… pic.twitter.com/xzrmQST7rC— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023
Five people, four of whom were children died in a collapse of under-construction culvert near Uparasaza, Kalyansingpur block of Rayagada in Odisha. The incident happened in Uparsaza village when they were bathing in the rainwater that accumulated under the culvert, said police. Odisha Law Minister Jagannath Saraka said, a number of people are still feared to be trapped under the debris
The cash-strapped Go First airlines stopped flying on May 3 and have extended the cancelation of flights multiple times due to the insolvency resolution process. It It announce an extension on cancelation till August 3
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the Manipur viraal video case showing two women paraded naked in Manipur is not a situation like Nirbhaya which was one rape committed. It was horrific but isolated while this situation is a systematic violence which IPC recognises as a separate offence, Chandrachud said. He said, a court-appointed team is set to restore a sense of faith in the administration.
The cash-strapped Go First airlines stopped flying on May 3 and said has to refund Rs 597 crore to 15.5 lakh passengers since the grounding. This includes advances bookings also till July 10. They are seekingtribunal’s directions on how it has to go about it
- On July 31, the Calcutta High Court restrained the ruling TMC's programme to gherao the homes of BJP leaders in West Bengal.
- Leader of the opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, had filed a petition against the ruling party's call to gherao the homes of BJP leaders in the state.
- TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has been prohibited to stage the demonstration.
- On July 31, the opposition in Congress, staged protests across Assam against the consistent price rise of essential commodities.
- The Congress, in its demonstrations, urged the BJP-led state and Central governments to take corrective action to curb the price rise.
- Congress also submitted a memorandum to both governments through the respective district commissioners.
- The Integrated Defence Staff headquarters released a statement on July 31 that armed forced personnel from three services will be part of the Prime Minister's Meri MatiMera Desh campaign.
- The armed forces personnel will visit gram panchayats across the country between August 9 and 15, said the statement.
- They will contribute wholeheartedly to make this noble initiative a success, it added.
- Air India Express' Flight IX613, flying between Tiruchirappalli and Sharjah made a "precautionary landing" at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, said Air India Express Spokesperson.
- The spokersperson further added that the decision was taken due to a technical snag after take-off.
- The airline also noted that this was not an emergency landing.