Lok Sabha Polls 2019: TRS announces candidates for all 17 seats in Telangana

Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP K Kavitha, daughter of party supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, will seek re-election from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, as the TRS announced the list of 17 candidates for the April 11 Lok Sabha polls.

The other candidates are B Vinod Kumar (Karimnagar), B Venkatesh Netakani (Peddapalli), G Nagesh (Adilabad), BB Patil (Zahirabad), Kotha Prabhakar Reddy (Medak); Pasunoori Dayakar (Warangal), Maloth Kavitha (Mahabubabad), Nama Nageswara Rao (Khammam), Bura Narsaiah Goud (Bhongir), Vemireddy Narasimha Reddy (Nalgonda); Pothuganti Ramulu (Nagarkurnool), Manne Srinivasa Reddy (Mahabubnagar), G Ranjith Reddy (Chevella), T Sai Kiran Yadav (Secunderabad), Marri Rajasekhar Reddy (Malkajgiri) and Puste Srikanth (Hyderabad).

Telangana, which has 17 Lok Sabha segments, goes to the polls in the first phase on April 11.