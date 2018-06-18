App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2019 Lok Sabha elections: RSS, BJP start firming up poll strategy

Top leaders of BJP and RSS are asking sangathan mantris to submit a report reviewing the performance of all BJP Lok Sabha MPs within the next 30 days

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, top leaders of BJP and RSS are asking the RSS sangathan mantris to submit a report reviewing the performance of all BJP Lok Sabha MPs within the next 30 days.

An Economic Times report suggests that the MPs will be awarded tickets in the 2019 polls based on these reports. The leaders also held a conclave from June 14-18 in Surajkund in Haryana for the same.

The report will include each BJP MP’s work in their constituency, their support and popularity among people and the chances of them getting elected again.

Three BJP leaders told the paper on condition of anonymity that BJP leaders have passed instructions to sangathan mantris after the conclave ended.

“How many current BJP MPs will be fielded again will largely depend on this survey. If you have delivered as an MP in your constituency, then you don’t have to worry. However, if public perception is not in your favour, then however high-profile you may be, you are likely to be dropped,” a BJP leader told the paper.

If an MP has low chances of winning the elections, the sanghatan mantris are asked to suggest other names who have higher probability of victory.

In the three-day meet of general secretaries (organisations), the leaders also discussed the role of pracharaks in the BJP to smoothen the road map for the 2019 elections.

“RSS doesn’t get into party affairs, but this meeting was about strengthening the organisation,” a senior RSS leader told the paper.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed about the discussion during a dinner party for the pracharaks.

The head of each of the six prants within the Sangh will be briefed on how to counter the efforts of BSP and SP and pump up activities in areas where the opposition stand a chance to win.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 04:14 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha Elections 2019 #Politics

