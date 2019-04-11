Lok Sabha polls 2019: Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju among 10 key leaders contesting in Phase 1

Voting is underway in 91 constituencies across 18 states and two Union Territories in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The fate of many important political figures is on the line today, including Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh.

Here is a list of political bigwigs that are contesting in the first phase of the biggest electoral exercise in the world.

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Gadkari faces Congress' 'giant killer' Nana Patole in Nagpur today. Gadkari had won this seat in 2014, defeating Vilas Muttemwar from Congress.

Kiren Rijiju: Cabinet Minister for Home Affairs, Rijiju will be contesting from his home ground, the Arunachal West constituency. He will be facing Congress candidate and former CM Nabam Tuki, and Khyoda Apik of the National People's Party.

VK Singh: Elected Minister of State for External Affairs in 2014, Singh is battling from his constituency of Ghaziabad in western Uttar Pradesh. He will be up against Congress' Dolly Sharma and Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (SP-BSP-RLD) alliance candidate, Suresh Bansal.

Asaduddin Owaisi: He is a three-time Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Hyderabad constituency of Telangana in the Lok Sabha and that is where he will be contesting from today. All 17 LS seats of Telangana will go to polls in the first phase of the elections.

Renuka Chowdhury: Former Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Chowdhury will be contesting from Khammam seat in Andhra Pradesh. Devaki Vasudeva Rao of the BJP will be her competition.

Mahesh Sharma: The sitting lawmaker of the Gautam Budh Nagar constituency in Uttar Pradesh and Union Culture Minister, Sharma will be up against BSP's Satveer Nagar and Congress' Arvind Singh, along with 10 other candidates.

Ajit Singh: The SP-BSP-RLD alliance has fielded Singh, the 80-year-old RLD leader from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. Former Union Minister Sanjiv Balyan of the BJP will be his main competitor in this key constituency.

Satyapal Singh: The former Mumbai police commissioner and Minister of State for Human Resource Development represents Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh in the Lower House. He will be taking on RLD's Jayant Chaudhary. In the 2014 elections, Singh had defeated Chaudhary's father, Ajit Singh in the constituency.

Chirag Paswan: The former actor and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader debuted in the Lok Sabha in 2014, winning from Jamui in Bihar. BJP leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar have campaigned for Paswan this time.

Gaurav Gogoi: The Congress leader is the sitting lawmaker from Assam's Kaliabor. Gogoi, son of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, will be competing with Moni Madhab Mahanta from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting today. Other phases will be held on April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes is scheduled to be held on May 23.