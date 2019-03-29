App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 08:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: How to update/change your current address in voter ID card online

Away from home? Need to update your current address in your voter ID card to cast vote for your desirable candidate in the upcoming elections. Here are a few steps you need to follow.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With general elections just around the corner, the Election Commission of India (ECI) now allows the citizens to get their current address changed in voter ID card by just following a simple procedure online.
With general elections just around the corner, the Election Commission of India (ECI) now allows citizens to get their current address changed in voter ID card by just following a simple procedure online.
Log onto the official website of National Voters’ Service Portal at https://www.nvsp.in/ and click on ‘Form 6’ titled “Apply online for registration of new voter/due to shifting from AC”. (Image: National Voters’ Service Portal)
Log onto the official website of National Voters’ Service Portal at https://www.nvsp.in/ and click on ‘Form 6’ titled “Apply online for registration of new voter/due to shifting from AC”. (Image: National Voters’ Service Portal)
Now choose your preferred language from the top-right corner (Hindi, English and Malayalam). (Image: National Voters’ Service Portal)
Now choose your preferred language from the top-right corner (Hindi, English and Malayalam). (Image: National Voters’ Service Portal)
Step 1: Fill all the necessary information in the State, District Assembly/Parliamentary Constituency and District column and choose 'due to shifting from another constituency' option to update your current address on the voter ID card. (Image: National Voters’ Service Portal)
Fill in all the necessary information in the State, District Assembly/Parliamentary Constituency, etc. and choose 'due to shifting from another constituency' option to update your current address on the voter ID card. (Image: National Voters’ Service Portal)
Step 2: Provide details in the mandatory particulars section, which includes your name, surname, date of birth, gender, relative name, etc. in both English and Regional languages. (Image: National Voters’ Service Portal)
Provide details in the mandatory particulars section, which includes your name, surname, date of birth, gender, relative name, etc. in both English and Regional languages. (Image: National Voters’ Service Portal)
Step 3: In the next two sections, provide your current and permanent address. (Image: National Voters’ Service Portal)
In the next two sections, enter your current and permanent address. (Image: National Voters’ Service Portal)
Step 4: In the optional particulars section, mention your email and mobile number. (Image: National Voters’ Service Portal)
In the optional particulars section, mention your email address and mobile number. (Image: National Voters’ Service Portal)
Documents needed for ‘Age Proof’: Birth certificate; marksheet of 10th, 8th and 5th class; Indian passport; PAN card; driver's license and Aadhar letter issued by UIDAI. (Image: National Voters’ Service Portal)
Documents needed for ‘Age Proof’: Birth certificate; marksheet of 10th, 8th and 5th class; Indian passport; PAN card; driver's license and Aadhar letter issued by UIDAI. (Image: National Voters’ Service Portal)
Documents needed for ‘Address Proof’: Indian passport, driving license, bank/kisan/post office passbook, ration card, telephone bill, electricity bill, gas connection bill, etc. (Image: National Voters’ Service Portal)
Documents needed for ‘Address Proof’: Indian passport, driving license, bank/kisan/post office passbook, ration card, telephone bill, electricity bill, gas connection bill, etc. (Image: National Voters’ Service Portal)
Now fill in the declaration option and enter the captcha number. Verify the information provided by you and click on the 'submit tab'. (Image: National Voters’ Service Portal)
Now fill in the declaration option and enter the captcha number. Verify the information provided by you and click on the 'submit' tab. (Image: National Voters’ Service Portal)
Note: For uploads, the image size should not be more than 2MB and the formats should only be in JPG, PNG, BMP and JPEG. (Image: National Voters’ Service Portal)
Note: For document uploads, the image size should not be more than 2 MB and the formats should only be in JPG, PNG, BMP and JPEG. (Image: National Voters’ Service Portal)
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 08:05 am

tags #ECI #Election Commission of India #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Slideshow #Voters ID

