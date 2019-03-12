Lok Sabha Polls 2019: How to check if your name is on the voter list

Lok Sabha polls are nearing and it's important for citizens to cast vote on election day. The Election Commission has announced seven-phase election across the country beginning April 11.

For all conscientious and responsible citizens, the approaching general elections call for a need to find out if their names are there on the voters’ list. To cast a vote in any poll, one must possess a voter ID card and his/ her name should also be there on electoral rolls.

To ensure that you are able to cast vote, you have to check whether your name is there on the electoral rolls. It is mandatory to have election ID card or Voter ID card and your name on the electoral rolls. Here's how you can check if you name is on the electoral roll.

Thankfully, one can now check if their name features on the voters’ list online. The EC had published the electoral roll this time on January 31.

So, here’s you can find out if your name is there on the voters' list, following these easy steps.

To begin with, visit the National Voters' Service portal —https://www.nvsp.in

A bar at the top left will mention 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll'. Click on that

— Now, two options will pop up — "Search by EPIC number" and "Search by details" — use the EPIC number, which is the coordinates mentioned on your voter ID card

— Enter your details and click on the 'Search' button. The search result bar at the bottom of the page will reflect your details.

— If the page doesn't reflect your details, it may mean that your name is missing from the electoral roll

— You can go use the 'Search by Details' option and fill in information such as your name, age, DoB, sex, state, etc to confirm if your name is in the voter rolls.

— If your name appears after filling the details, it would mean you are eligible to cast your vote; if not, you will have to register/apply for a voter ID card.