App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: How to check if your name is on the voter list

One can now check if their name features on the voters’ list online. The EC had published the electoral roll this time on January 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation
Image for representation
Whatsapp

Lok Sabha polls are nearing and it's important for citizens to cast vote on election day. The Election Commission has announced seven-phase election across the country beginning April 11.

For all conscientious and responsible citizens, the approaching general elections call for a need to find out if their names are there on the voters’ list. To cast a vote in any poll, one must possess a voter ID card and his/ her name should also be there on electoral rolls.

To ensure that you are able to cast vote, you have to check whether your name is there on the electoral rolls. It is mandatory to have election ID card or Voter ID card and your name on the electoral rolls. Here's how you can check if you name is on the electoral roll.

Thankfully, one can now check if their name features on the voters’ list online. The EC had published the electoral roll this time on January 31.

related news

So, here’s you can find out if your name is there on the voters' list, following these easy steps.

To begin with, visit the National Voters' Service portal —https://www.nvsp.in

A bar at the top left will mention 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll'. Click on that

— Now, two options will pop up — "Search by EPIC number" and "Search by details" — use the EPIC number, which is the coordinates mentioned on your voter ID card

— Enter your details and click on the 'Search' button. The search result bar at the bottom of the page will reflect your details.

— If the page doesn't reflect your details, it may mean that your name is missing from the electoral roll

— You can go use the 'Search by Details' option and fill in information such as your name, age, DoB, sex, state, etc to confirm if your name is in the voter rolls.

— If your name appears after filling the details, it would mean you are eligible to cast your vote; if not, you will have to register/apply for a voter ID card.

— Check out simple steps to apply for voter ID card online
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 11:51 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

You Can Buy The New Samsung Super 6 Series UHD TVs Now, But Exclusivel ...

Ctrl-Alt-Stall: Engineers Struggle for Work as Jobs Crisis Worsens

India vs Australia | "Unfair to Compare Newcomer to a Legend" - Arun o ...

18-year-old Boy Sets Girl Ablaze After She Declines Marriage Proposal

WhatsApp Banning Users For Using Third-Party Version of The Messaging ...

South Kashmir Remains Indifferent to Election Announcement, Politician ...

Congress Likely to Leave Out Seats Contested by SP-BSP Stalwarts as Re ...

Akshardham Car Fire: Delhi Traffic Police Educate Drivers to Install E ...

Mayawati’s Former Secretary Netram Raided Over Alleged Tax Evasion o ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Exclusive: US says its main focus is to reduce tensions between India ...

RBI had warned of demonetisation impact on economy; no material effect ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex surges 450 points led by Reliance, ICICI ...

General elections 2019: How Sensex performed during last 4 election qu ...

Not sure if the current market rally is sustainable, says Kim Eng Secu ...

HDFC Life shares dive 6% on Standard Life stake sale plan

Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Sharad Pawar taking the backseat in Lok Sa ...

Kalank teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt play star-crossed lovers in Ka ...

Pakistan lied about JeM's Balakot camp; located at hilltop, centre off ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Jet Airways crisis: How did the debt-laden airline secure ECB for work ...

Oppo F11 Pro review: Excellent design and a great camera make it easy ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

Zinedine Zidane makes sensational return to Real Madrid hot seat; repl ...

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

Kalank Teaser: Five things we loved about this visually pleasing Varun ...

Kalank teaser launch: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reveal their fight o ...

Priyanka Chopra’s late night visit to the hospital fuels pregnancy r ...

Nick Jonas conquers the Billboard, thanks fans for Sucker’s success

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap to collaborate after Manmarziyaan, de ...

What fight? Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton come together for Commonw ...

Kalank teaser launch: Here’s what Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.