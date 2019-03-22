Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP

Live now
Mar 22, 2019 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined BJP on March 22. He joined the party in the presence of Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad. "I am joining this party (BJP) after getting influenced by PM Narendra Modi's vision. I am honoured to get the opportunity to join this platform," said Gambhir after joing the BJP.
Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) announces all 17 candidates from Telangana
K Kavitha (Nizamabad), B Vinod Kumar (Karimnagar), B Venkatesh Netakani (Peddapalli), G Nagesh (Adilabad), BB Patil (Zahirabad), Kotha Prabhakar Reddy (Medak); Pasunoori Dayakar (Warangal), Maloth Kavitha (Mahabubabad), Nama Nageswara Rao (Khammam), Bura Narsaiah Goud (Bhongir), Vemireddy Narasimha Reddy (Nalgonda); Pothuganti Ramulu (Nagarkurnool), Manne Srinivasa Reddy (Mahabubnagar), G Ranjith Reddy (Chevella), T Sai Kiran Yadav (Secunderabad), Marri Rajasekhar Reddy (Malkajgiri) and Puste Srikanth (Hyderabad)
BJP first list of candidates (7/7)
BJP first list of candidates (6/7)
BJP first list of candidates (5/7)
BJP first list of candidates (4/7)
BJP first list of candidates (3/7)
BJP first list of candidates (2/7)
BJP first list of candidates (1/7)
BJP has also finalised names of all 17 party candidates from Bihar and sent the list its state unit which will announce it jointly with allies.
Amit Shah replaces LK Advani as the BJP candidate from Gandhinagar constituency.
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Hema Malini will contest from Mathura and General VK Singh from Ghaziabad.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh will contest from Lucknow, Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur and Smriti Irani from Amethi
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
News Flash: BJP set to announce the first list of candidates shortly. 250-300 candidates to be named in the first list (CNN- NEWS 18)
General election 2019: How these seven Lok Sabha seats shape alliance dynamics
As the Lok Sabha elections edge closer, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) stitch up their respective alliances, one of the major hurdles that both camps are facing has been particular seats across the country.
"These days, everywhere only discussion on 'Chowkidar' is taking place, irrespective of the place. Today every Indian is saying, I am also 'chowkidar'" says PM Modi while addressing over 25 lakh 'chowkidars' via audio bridge.
Easy to make big promises, not even one fulfilled: Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi
"It's easy to make big promises, as you all have seen in Varanasi... out of the eight promises made in 2014, not even one promise was fulfilled here," says Priyanka Gandhi, News18 has reported.
Stating that the Congress ideology fought for freedom of India, Priyanka said that "we have to make our democracy strong".
"It's a fight for new freedom of our country," Priyanka said.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
NC supremo Farooq Abdullah on alliance with Congress: Jammu and Udhampur will be contested by Congress, I will contest from Srinagar and there will be a friendly contest between NC and Congress in Anantnag and Baramulla. We are also discussing the Ladakh seat.
Congress veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad: Friendly contest means that there will be no cut-throat contest between us on these two seats (Anantnag and Baramulla). If either Congress or NC wins, it's a win-win situation for both of us.
Jammu and Kashmir has a total of six parliamentary seats.
Update: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) sitting MLA from Daspalla, Purnachandra Nayak resigns from the party in Odisha.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav told ANI: Mahagathbandhan is intact, seats and constituencies will be announced after Holi. There is nothing to worry, all is fine in the alliance.