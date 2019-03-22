App
Mar 22, 2019 12:28 PM IST

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 22, 12:22 PM (IST)

    Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined BJP on March 22. He joined the party in the presence of Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad. "I am joining this party (BJP) after getting influenced by PM Narendra Modi's vision. I am honoured to get the opportunity to join this platform," said Gambhir after joing the BJP.

  • Mar 21, 09:41 PM (IST)

    Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) announces all 17 candidates from Telangana
    K Kavitha (Nizamabad), B Vinod Kumar (Karimnagar), B Venkatesh Netakani (Peddapalli), G Nagesh (Adilabad), BB Patil (Zahirabad), Kotha Prabhakar Reddy (Medak); Pasunoori Dayakar (Warangal), Maloth Kavitha (Mahabubabad), Nama Nageswara Rao (Khammam), Bura Narsaiah Goud (Bhongir), Vemireddy Narasimha Reddy (Nalgonda); Pothuganti Ramulu (Nagarkurnool), Manne Srinivasa Reddy (Mahabubnagar), G Ranjith Reddy (Chevella), T Sai Kiran Yadav (Secunderabad), Marri Rajasekhar Reddy (Malkajgiri) and Puste Srikanth (Hyderabad)

  • Mar 21, 09:27 PM (IST)

  • Mar 21, 09:27 PM (IST)

  • Mar 21, 09:26 PM (IST)

  • Mar 21, 09:25 PM (IST)

  • Mar 21, 09:25 PM (IST)

  • Mar 21, 09:24 PM (IST)

  • Mar 21, 09:23 PM (IST)

  • Mar 21, 08:14 PM (IST)

    BJP has also finalised names of all 17 party candidates from Bihar and sent the list its state unit which will announce it jointly with allies.

  • Mar 21, 07:57 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah replaces LK Advani as the BJP candidate from Gandhinagar constituency.

  • Mar 21, 07:54 PM (IST)

    BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

  • Mar 21, 07:46 PM (IST)

    Hema Malini will contest from Mathura and General VK Singh from Ghaziabad.

  • Mar 21, 07:39 PM (IST)

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh will contest from Lucknow, Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur and Smriti Irani from Amethi

  • Mar 21, 07:35 PM (IST)

    Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

  • Mar 21, 07:26 PM (IST)

    News Flash: BJP set to announce the first list of candidates shortly. 250-300 candidates to be named in the first list (CNN- NEWS 18)

    "These days, everywhere only discussion on 'Chowkidar' is taking place, irrespective of the place. Today every Indian is saying, I am also 'chowkidar'" says PM Modi while addressing over 25 lakh 'chowkidars' via audio bridge. 

  • Mar 20, 04:53 PM (IST)

     Easy to make big promises, not even one fulfilled: Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi

    "It's easy to make big promises, as you all have seen in Varanasi... out of the eight promises made in 2014, not even one promise was fulfilled here," says Priyanka Gandhi, News18 has reported. 
    Stating that the Congress ideology fought for freedom of India, Priyanka said that "we have to make our democracy strong". 

    "It's a fight for new freedom of our country," Priyanka said.

  • Mar 20, 03:06 PM (IST)

    Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir

    NC supremo Farooq Abdullah on alliance with Congress: Jammu and Udhampur will be contested by Congress, I will contest from Srinagar and there will be a friendly contest between NC and Congress in Anantnag and Baramulla. We are also discussing the Ladakh seat.

    Congress veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad: Friendly contest means that there will be no cut-throat contest between us on these two seats (Anantnag and Baramulla). If either Congress or NC wins, it's a win-win situation for both of us.
     

    Jammu and Kashmir has a total of six parliamentary seats. 

  • Mar 20, 03:01 PM (IST)

    Update: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) sitting MLA from Daspalla, Purnachandra Nayak resigns from the party in Odisha.

  • Mar 20, 01:54 PM (IST)

    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav told ANI: Mahagathbandhan is intact, seats and constituencies will be announced after Holi. There is nothing to worry, all is fine in the alliance.

