Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE | Left Front announces first list of 25 candidates from West Bengal

Mar 15, 2019 07:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Parth and senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal's nephew Sameer figure in the second list of five candidates for next month's Lok Sabha poll, the party has declared.
CPI(M)-led Left Front releases list of 25 candidates for Lok Sabha polls
West Bengal has 42 parliamentary seats and the remaining 17 constituencies would be contested either by the Left Front or the Congress, Left Front chairman Biman Bose said.
SC seeks EC reply on plea by 21 opposition leaders for verification of 50% VVPAT slips
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea of 21 opposition leaders, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, seeking that VVPAT slips of at least 50 per cent of voting machines in each assembly constituency be checked randomly in the Lok Sabha elections.
The leaders from six national and 15 regional parties, claiming to represent 70-75 per cent of the population, have also sought the setting aside of the Election Commission of India (EC) guideline on random verification of one assembly seat.
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Parth and senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal's nephew Sameer figure in the second list of five candidates for next month's Lok Sabha poll, the party has declared.
Parth, son of senior NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, will be contesting from the Maval constituency.
Parth's candidature follows Sharad Pawar stepping back from the poll arena from Madha seat to accommodate his grand- nephew in the list.
The party also fielded Chhagan Bhujbal's nephew Sameer Bhujbal (Nashik). Sameer was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case of money laundering.
Update: Congress leader PC Chacko told TV News channel India Today that the Congress will have an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party for the Lok Sabha polls. He said that the Congress will convince Sheila Dikshit over the next couple of days.
The Left Front announces a list of 25 candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal, ANI has reported.
JUST IN | CPM's first list announced: Md Salim - CPM from Raigunj; Badruddoza Khan - CPM from Murshidabad
JUST IN | Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh may contest upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, likely from Bhopal parliamentary constituency. Jyotiraditya Scindiya may contest from Gwalior, CNN News18 has reported.
Update: Apna Dal enter into alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party, to contest on two seats in Uttar Pradesh.
Biju Janata Dal MLA from from Nilgiri (Odisha) Sukanta Kumar Nayak resigned from the primary membership of the party, yesterday.
Rahul Gandhi in Bargah, Odisha: The Congress is fighting for ideology, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spreading hatred and is busy dividing this country.
Rahul Gandhi in Bargah, Odisha: I would like to bring to light the corruption cases that Naveen Patnaik is embroiled in. He has stolen thousands of crores from the public exchequer in the mining and chit fund scams.
Rahul Gandhi in Bargah, Odisha: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik runs the administration through five-six bureaucrats. Patnaik is remote controlled by Narendra Modi.
Rahul Gandhi in Bargah, Odisha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a free gift of Rs. 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani in the Rafale Deal. Documents have shown that Modiji had parallel parleys with the French government.
Disclaimer: Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal.
Rahul Gandhi in Bargah, Odisha: I have never made false promises to the people of India. Before the Assembly polls in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, I had promised to waive off loans of farmers. Once we came to power in those states, we kept our promise and waived off loans within 10 days.
Rahul Gandhi in Bargah, Odisha: In Chhattisgarh, the Congress government has acted on the Land Acquisition Bill. We have helped those whose land was taken by businessmen. On the other hand, Mr. Modi is taking land away from the poor and giving it to businessmen.
The Congress wants to implement the same in Odisha.
Vehicles carrying reserved EVMs, VVPATs to be fitted with GPS trackers
Vehicles carrying reserved EVMs and VVPATs during the seven-phased Lok Sabha polls will be mandatorily equipped with GPS to track their movement, the Election Commission has said.
The decision came in the backdrop of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines being found in hotels, roads and even at the residence of an MLA during the assembly elections held in five states late last year.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a public rally in Bargarh, Odisha shortly.
The Supreme Court issues notice to Election Commission on petitions filed by VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran challenging order of Delhi HC dismissing their petitions in connection with a dispute over AIADMK ‘two leaves’ election symbol case. The Supreme Court has sought EC’s response before March 25.
DMK Chief MK Stalin stated the constituencies from where DMK will contest. These constituencies include Thoothukudi, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Kanchipuram, Nilgiris, Pollachi, while MDMK will contest from Erode. Congress will contest from Krishnagiri, Trichy, Theni, and Puducherry, CPM from Coimbatore and Madurai, while CPI from Tirupur and Nagapattinam.
I view healthcare provision as something that is done by a large number of stakeholders- ASHA workers, doctors, and other medical professionals, businesses etc. Each stakeholder's territory should be defended: Rahul Gandhi.