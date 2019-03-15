Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE | Congress promises healthcare to all Indians, to raise its expenditure to 3% of GDP

Live now
Mar 15, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
The Supreme Court issues notice to Election Commission on petitions filed by VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran challenging order of Delhi HC dismissing their petitions in connection with a dispute over AIADMK ‘two leaves’ election symbol case. The Supreme Court has sought EC’s response before March 25.
DMK Chief MK Stalin stated the constituencies from where DMK will contest. These constituencies include Thoothukudi, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Kanchipuram, Nilgiris, Pollachi, while MDMK will contest from Erode. Congress will contest from Krishnagiri, Trichy, Theni, and Puducherry, CPM from Coimbatore and Madurai, while CPI from Tirupur and Nagapattinam.
I view healthcare provision as something that is done by a large number of stakeholders- ASHA workers, doctors, and other medical professionals, businesses etc. Each stakeholder's territory should be defended: Rahul Gandhi.
In our manifesto, we are considering a Right to Healthcare Act, where we guarantee certain minimum healthcare to all Indians, increasing our expenditure to about 3 percent of GDP and increasing the number of healthcare professionals: Rahul Gandhi.
My main criticism of Ayushman Bharat scheme is, it gives insurance without a proper support structure from hospitals and medical professionals: Rahul Gandhi.
"Ayushman Bharat Scheme is a limited scheme that's targeting a very limited number of healthcare issues. It's a handout to 15-20 richest businessmen in India. That’s not the type of scheme we're going to run," says Rahul Gandhi.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi during his interaction with healthcare professionals in Raipur said, "India is transitioning from a rural system to an urban system. There is a massive shift that is taking place. It's a traumatic shift."
The Supreme Court issues notice to Election Commission on a plea of DMK seeking direction to EC to notify by-elections and publish the schedule of elections in Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram and Thiruparankundram assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, along with other by-elections to be held on April 18.
Delhi: BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to be held tomorrow.
Supreme Court issues notice to the Election Commission on a plea of 21 Opposition parties seeking direction that 50 percent EVM results are matched and crosschecked with VVPATs before the declaration of results in the upcoming General Elections, reports ANI. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also asked Election Commission to depute a senior officer to assist the court and posted the matter for next hearing on March 25.
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: I visited the families of 2 innocent youngsters who were killed by CPM. The CPM thinks that they can remain in power in Kerala through violence. Kerala is a land of justice and these youngsters will get justice.
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: The RBI has been protecting our economy for 70 years, yet Mr Modi does not bother to seek their suggestion before imposing demonetisation.
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: The Prime Minister's job is not to let the country know what is on his mind, the Prime Minister's job is to listen to the mind of every person in India.
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: It is important for Congress to listen to everyone in the country. As Mahatma Gandhi said, "Look for the last person in the line. Once you have heard the weakest voice in the country, you have understood what the country is."
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: You can even listen to his (PM Modi) speeches about Mr Vajpayee. You can see how he treats Mr Advani. He only has respect for his friend Mr Anil Ambani.
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: In a way, BJP-RSS and CPM use violence. Violence is weapon of the weak. Congress has always fought violence with non-violence. You might get a chance to listen to Mr Narendra Modi's speeches. All he does is abuse people. He has never said anything nice about anybody.
Rahul Gandhi in Kozhikode, Kerala: I think it is going to take some more time for the CPM to realise that their ideology is defunct. They are grasping at straws.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Kozhikode, Kerala: I want to ask CPM where they were when Kerala was facing floods? I want to ask CPM what they did for the 10,000 families affected by floods. The only thing CPM is capable of doing is acting violently. When it comes to job creation, CPM has no answer.
Update: More than 10 opposition parties have approached the Supreme Court seeking verification of 50 per cent votes by paper trials before the declaration of the results of upcoming General elections.
EC asks all parties to go plastic-free during poll campaigns
Earlier in the year, the environment ministry had brought hazards of using single-use plastic to the notice of the EC and urged it to promote the use of sustainable material instead.
Minimum basic income scheme among suggestions received by BJP manifesto draft panel
A minimum basic income scheme aimed at addressing the issue of poverty is among the ideas received by the BJP manifesto draft committee, party MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar said today.
"Lots of participative and unprecedented grassroots suggestions are pouring in during our manifesto committee meetings with various groups of people," Chandrasekhar, also a member of the BJP manifesto draft committee, told PTI.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi has already promised his party would implement a minimum basic income scheme for poor if his party is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)
Update: Election Commission team to visit West Bengal, Tripura, Assam and Manipur from March 16-19 to review poll preparedness.
NCP will be supporting Raju Shetti's Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana in the Hatkanagale Lok Sabha constituency.