Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE | Congress promises healthcare to all Indians, to raise its expenditure to 3% of GDP

Minimum basic income scheme among suggestions received by BJP manifesto draft panel

A minimum basic income scheme aimed at addressing the issue of poverty is among the ideas received by the BJP manifesto draft committee, party MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar said today.

"Lots of participative and unprecedented grassroots suggestions are pouring in during our manifesto committee meetings with various groups of people," Chandrasekhar, also a member of the BJP manifesto draft committee, told PTI.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has already promised his party would implement a minimum basic income scheme for poor if his party is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)