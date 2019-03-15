Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE | Congress is fighting an ideology, while PM Modi is indulging in divisive politics: Rahul Gandhi in Odisha

Live now
Mar 15, 2019
Biju Janata Dal MLA from from Nilgiri (Odisha) Sukanta Kumar Nayak resigned from the primary membership of the party, yesterday.
– ANI
Rahul Gandhi in Bargah, Odisha: The Congress is fighting for ideology, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spreading hatred and is busy dividing this country.
Rahul Gandhi in Bargah, Odisha: I would like to bring to light the corruption cases that Naveen Patnaik is embroiled in. He has stolen thousands of crores from the public exchequer in the mining and chit fund scams.
Rahul Gandhi in Bargah, Odisha: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik runs the administration through five-six bureaucrats. Patnaik is remote controlled by Narendra Modi.
Rahul Gandhi in Bargah, Odisha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a free gift of Rs. 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani in the Rafale Deal. Documents have shown that Modiji had parallel parleys with the French government.
Disclaimer: Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal.
Rahul Gandhi in Bargah, Odisha: I have never made false promises to the people of India. Before the Assembly polls in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, I had promised to waive off loans of farmers. Once we came to power in those states, we kept our promise and waived off loans within 10 days.
Rahul Gandhi in Bargah, Odisha: In Chhattisgarh, the Congress government has acted on the Land Acquisition Bill. We have helped those whose land was taken by businessmen. On the other hand, Mr. Modi is taking land away from the poor and giving it to businessmen.
The Congress wants to implement the same in Odisha.
Vehicles carrying reserved EVMs, VVPATs to be fitted with GPS trackers
Vehicles carrying reserved EVMs and VVPATs during the seven-phased Lok Sabha polls will be mandatorily equipped with GPS to track their movement, the Election Commission has said.
The decision came in the backdrop of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines being found in hotels, roads and even at the residence of an MLA during the assembly elections held in five states late last year.
Click here to read more.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a public rally in Bargarh, Odisha shortly.
The Supreme Court issues notice to Election Commission on petitions filed by VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran challenging order of Delhi HC dismissing their petitions in connection with a dispute over AIADMK ‘two leaves’ election symbol case. The Supreme Court has sought EC’s response before March 25.
DMK Chief MK Stalin stated the constituencies from where DMK will contest. These constituencies include Thoothukudi, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Kanchipuram, Nilgiris, Pollachi, while MDMK will contest from Erode. Congress will contest from Krishnagiri, Trichy, Theni, and Puducherry, CPM from Coimbatore and Madurai, while CPI from Tirupur and Nagapattinam.
I view healthcare provision as something that is done by a large number of stakeholders- ASHA workers, doctors, and other medical professionals, businesses etc. Each stakeholder's territory should be defended: Rahul Gandhi.
In our manifesto, we are considering a Right to Healthcare Act, where we guarantee certain minimum healthcare to all Indians, increasing our expenditure to about 3 percent of GDP and increasing the number of healthcare professionals: Rahul Gandhi.
My main criticism of Ayushman Bharat scheme is, it gives insurance without a proper support structure from hospitals and medical professionals: Rahul Gandhi.
"Ayushman Bharat Scheme is a limited scheme that's targeting a very limited number of healthcare issues. It's a handout to 15-20 richest businessmen in India. That’s not the type of scheme we're going to run," says Rahul Gandhi.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi during his interaction with healthcare professionals in Raipur said, "India is transitioning from a rural system to an urban system. There is a massive shift that is taking place. It's a traumatic shift."
The Supreme Court issues notice to Election Commission on a plea of DMK seeking direction to EC to notify by-elections and publish the schedule of elections in Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram and Thiruparankundram assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, along with other by-elections to be held on April 18.
Delhi: BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to be held tomorrow.
Supreme Court issues notice to the Election Commission on a plea of 21 Opposition parties seeking direction that 50 percent EVM results are matched and crosschecked with VVPATs before the declaration of results in the upcoming General Elections, reports ANI. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also asked Election Commission to depute a senior officer to assist the court and posted the matter for next hearing on March 25.
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: I visited the families of 2 innocent youngsters who were killed by CPM. The CPM thinks that they can remain in power in Kerala through violence. Kerala is a land of justice and these youngsters will get justice.
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: The RBI has been protecting our economy for 70 years, yet Mr Modi does not bother to seek their suggestion before imposing demonetisation.
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: The Prime Minister's job is not to let the country know what is on his mind, the Prime Minister's job is to listen to the mind of every person in India.
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: It is important for Congress to listen to everyone in the country. As Mahatma Gandhi said, "Look for the last person in the line. Once you have heard the weakest voice in the country, you have understood what the country is."