Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE |BJP likely to annouce first list of candidates on March 16

BJP likely to release first list of Lok Sabha polls candidates on Saturday

The BJP is likely to release its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, when its central election committee is scheduled to meet.

The list will have the names of most of the candidates for the first phase of polling, which will be held on April 11 in 91 seats.

The election for 543 parliamentary seats will be held in seven phases till May 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.

