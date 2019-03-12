Lok Sabha polls tracker LIVE: TMC announces candidates, gives 41% seats to women

Live now
Mar 12, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Update: Deepa Das Munshi of Congress has told news agency ANI that reports of her joining the BJP are false. Reports earlier today had stated that Munshi plans on switching to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Update: Trinamool Congress MP from Bolpur, Anupam Hazra, has joined the BJP.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi has concluded his address in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Addressing 1st rally after joining politics, Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi govt, says institutions being destroyed
Addressing her first rally after joining as Congress' in-charge for Uttar Pradesh (East), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a jibe at the Narendra Modi government.
Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who joined Congress today, is also present at the rally.
Rahul Gandhi has criticised PM Modi over implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and has said promised to reform GST, if Congress is elected.
Rahul Gandhi is touching upon issues such as unemployment and farm loan waiver. “Unemployment is the biggest problem in the country,” he said.
Gandhi also said that Congress governments in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan waived farm loans within 10 days of coming to power.
For the first time in history, four judges of the Supreme Court had to hold a press conference and say that they were not being allowed to work. Supreme Court judges were seeking justice in front of the people. Not just the Supreme Court, institutions are being attacked across the country: Rahul Gandhi
We chose Gujarat for the CWC meeting because India is witnessing a fight between two ideologies and you will find both of them here: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at rally in Gujarat's Gandhinagar
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Gujarat. The rally was earlier addressed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
I am saddened by whatever is happening in the country today. I want to tell you that nothing is more patriotic than being aware. Your awareness is a weapon, your vote is a weapon. But this is a weapon by which nobody is hurt, or saddened. This weapon will make you stronger: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
This is for the first time that I have come to Gujarat and for the first time I visited Sabarmati. I cannot express my emotions: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi is addressing a gathering in Gujarat.
Banerjee has appealed to the EC to ensure there is no tampering of EVM and VVPAT machines.
“Every vote is crucial and this election will take India back on the path of development,” Banerjee said.
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Banerjee has announced that the besides West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats, TMC will fight the polls from 5 parliamentary seats in Jharkhand, 6 seats in Assam, 2 seats in Bihar and the lone seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The party will also fight for 10 Assembly seats in Odisha.
The party will not contest in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab, but will support regional parties, Banerjee has said.
We don’t have any pre-poll alliance with any party but our doors are open for a post-poll alliance: Banerjee
“I had said demonetisation is a big scam. People need an answer,” Banerjee said.
I request the Election Commission to remove photos of military personnel photos being used in BJP posters. Don’t misuse their name for political purposes. Do politics on basis of your credentials: Mamata Banerjee
Trinamool Congress is set to field Moon Moon Sen from Asansol Lok Sabha seat. She will possibly take on sitting BJP MP and union minister Babul Supriyo. BJP has not announced its candidates yet.
Mamata Banerjee has said that she supports Congress President Rahul Gandhi on the allegations he has levelled against the Centre in the Rafale jet deal.
Trinamool Congress will contest the general election from Darjeeling. Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) MLA Amar Singh Rai will resign from the Assembly and contest the Lok Sabha polls on a TMC ticket, Banerjee has announced.
Mamata Banerjee is announcing TMC's list candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.
Mamata Banerjee names candidates who will not be contesting Lok Sabha polls. The list includes Sugata Bose, Sandhya Rai and Uma Soren.
Trinamool Congress has said that the party will have 41 percent women candidates, up from 35 percent in 2014.
We are going to win in Darjeeling this time: Mamata Banerjee