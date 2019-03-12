App
Mar 12, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls tracker LIVE: TMC announces candidates, gives 41% seats to women

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 12, 06:12 PM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 05:38 PM (IST)

    Update: Deepa Das Munshi of Congress has told news agency ANI that reports of her joining the BJP are false. Reports earlier today had stated that Munshi plans on switching to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. 

  • Mar 12, 05:36 PM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 05:16 PM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 04:50 PM (IST)

    Update: Trinamool Congress MP from Bolpur, Anupam Hazra, has joined the BJP.

  • Mar 12, 04:49 PM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi has concluded his address in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

  • Mar 12, 04:48 PM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 04:40 PM (IST)

    Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who joined Congress today, is also present at the rally.

  • Mar 12, 04:34 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi has criticised PM Modi over implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and has said promised to reform GST, if Congress is elected.

  • Mar 12, 04:30 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi is touching upon issues such as unemployment and farm loan waiver. “Unemployment is the biggest problem in the country,” he said.

    Gandhi also said that Congress governments in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan waived farm loans within 10 days of coming to power.

  • Mar 12, 04:28 PM (IST)

    For the first time in history, four judges of the Supreme Court had to hold a press conference and say that they were not being allowed to work. Supreme Court judges were seeking justice in front of the people. Not just the Supreme Court, institutions are being attacked across the country: Rahul Gandhi

  • Mar 12, 04:27 PM (IST)

    We chose Gujarat for the CWC meeting because India is witnessing a fight between two ideologies and you will find both of them here: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at rally in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

  • Mar 12, 04:24 PM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 04:23 PM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Gujarat. The rally was earlier addressed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

  • Mar 12, 04:16 PM (IST)

    I am saddened by whatever is happening in the country today. I want to tell you that nothing is more patriotic than being aware. Your awareness is a weapon, your vote is a weapon. But this is a weapon by which nobody is hurt, or saddened. This weapon will make you stronger: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

  • Mar 12, 04:15 PM (IST)

    This is for the first time that I have come to Gujarat and for the first time I visited Sabarmati. I cannot express my emotions: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

  • Mar 12, 04:12 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi is addressing a gathering in Gujarat.

  • Mar 12, 04:07 PM (IST)

    Banerjee has appealed to the EC to ensure there is no tampering of EVM and VVPAT machines.

    “Every vote is crucial and this election will take India back on the path of development,” Banerjee said.

  • Mar 12, 04:06 PM (IST)

    TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha

    Banerjee has announced that the besides West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats, TMC will fight the polls from 5 parliamentary seats in Jharkhand, 6 seats in Assam, 2 seats in Bihar and the lone seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The party will also fight for 10 Assembly seats in Odisha.

    The party will not contest in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab, but will support regional parties, Banerjee has said.

  • Mar 12, 04:04 PM (IST)

    We don’t have any pre-poll alliance with any party but our doors are open for a post-poll alliance: Banerjee

  • Mar 12, 03:58 PM (IST)

    “I had said demonetisation is a big scam. People need an answer,” Banerjee said.

  • Mar 12, 03:57 PM (IST)

    I request the Election Commission to remove photos of military personnel photos being used in BJP posters. Don’t misuse their name for political purposes. Do politics on basis of your credentials: Mamata Banerjee

  • Mar 12, 03:55 PM (IST)

    Trinamool Congress is set to field Moon Moon Sen from Asansol Lok Sabha seat. She will possibly take on sitting BJP MP and union minister Babul Supriyo. BJP has not announced its candidates yet.

  • Mar 12, 03:52 PM (IST)

    Mamata Banerjee has said that she supports Congress President Rahul Gandhi on the allegations he has levelled against the Centre in the Rafale jet deal.

  • Mar 12, 03:51 PM (IST)

    Trinamool Congress will contest the general election from Darjeeling. Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) MLA Amar Singh Rai will resign from the Assembly and contest the Lok Sabha polls on a TMC ticket, Banerjee has announced.

  • Mar 12, 03:43 PM (IST)

    Mamata Banerjee is announcing TMC's list candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

  • Mar 12, 03:42 PM (IST)

    Mamata Banerjee names candidates who will not be contesting Lok Sabha polls. The list includes Sugata Bose, Sandhya Rai and Uma Soren.

  • Mar 12, 03:42 PM (IST)

    Trinamool Congress has said that the party will have 41 percent women candidates, up from 35 percent in 2014.

  • Mar 12, 03:41 PM (IST)

    We are going to win in Darjeeling this time: Mamata Banerjee

