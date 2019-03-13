Lok Sabha polls tracker LIVE: PM Modi is a flop show when it comes to job creation, says Rahul Gandhi

Live now
Mar 13, 2019 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
JUST IN | Meghalaya’s National People’s Party has confirmed that there will be no pre-poll alliance with the BJP, CNN News18 has reported.
Meanwhile, the Congress announced former chief minister Mukul Sangma as the party’s candidate from the Tura parliamentary constituency and sitting MP Vincent Pala from Shillong.
Update: Congress General Secretaries for Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia, are on their way to Meerut to meet Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Update: Former Congress MP Priya Dutt has told News18 that she will contest Lok Sabha polls. She had earlier said that she would not contest the election to be able to devote time to her family. Dutt has previously represented Mumbai North Central and Mumbai North West constituencies.
Update: Election Commission will be meeting Chief Election Officers (CEOs) of all states and observers tomorrow in New Delhi. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Ashok Lalasa will brief the observers.
Asked if Congress is planning to allocate certain percentage of tickets to women candidates, Rahul Gandhi said: “We are not just allotting seats to women, we are planning something much bigger. We are working on passing The Women’s Reservation Bill.”
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Trinamool Congress have said they will allot 33 percent and 41 percent tickets to women in the Lok Sabha polls.
Here’s a quick look at what the ‘Women's Reservation Bill’ is and what is the debate around it
Congress planning to raise expenditure on education to 6%
As a country, we are not spending on education. We are discussing it with the manifesto committee. We want to raise the expenditure on education to 6 percent: Rahul Gandhi
Update: The Union Cabinet has approved “General Elections to the Lok Sabha 2019” under Representation of the People Act, 1951. It provides for calling upon the parliamentary constituencies to elect Lok Sabha MPs on the dates to be recommended by the Election Commission.
Congress promises guaranteed minimum income
Rahul Gandhi has said that “minimum basic income guarantee” will be a “revolutionary idea”.
“We will decide a minimum income line and everyone will be brought up to the line through a direct cash transfer,” he added.
“This country is not going to be ruled from Nagpur. Every state in this country has a voice,” Rahul Gandhi has said.
We have a real problem with the GST. We are going to reform the GST. It will be a simpler GST. Job creation is going to happen through small and medium business. We would open the binds for these businesses. Currently, job creators are under attack such as demonetisation and imposition of the GST: Rahul Gandhi
We will take steps to make entrepreneurship easy and simple in this country: Rahul Gandhi
Talking about alliances, Rahul Gandhi has said that it would be wrong to say that Congress has not formed enough alliances.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be holding a press conference in Chennai shortly.
BJP files complaint against Rahul Gandhi; seeks central forces during polling in West Bengal
“Today, we have filed a complaint with the EC about unsubstantiated comments made by Rahul Gandhi,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said.
BJP has also sought central security personnel to be deployed at polling booths in West Bengal, citing history of violence during voting there.
Maneka Gandhi to vacate Pilibhit seat for son Varun?
Union Minister Maneka Gandhi might vacate her Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat for son Varun Gandhi, reports have suggested. However, the final decision would be taken by the BJP leadership, they added.
According to the reports, the suggestion was made by Maneka amid apprehensions that Varun might be defeated by a strong Congress candidate in the Sultanpur constituency.
Read more here
Update: Former Karanataka chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa has said that Umesh Jadhav, who quit the Congress recently, will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Kalaburgi, Karnataka against senior Congress Mallikarjun Kharge.
He however said that the final decision will be taken by the party high command.
Investigate Mr. Vadra. I am the first person to say that, but investigate Mr Modi also. The government has the right to investigate everybody. But the law should apply to everyone: Rahul Gandhi when asked a question regarding Robert Vadra’s alleged corruption.
EC notice to BJP MLA for putting posters featuring IAF officer Abhinandan Varthaman
The Lok Sabha elections is scheduled to begin on April 11 and will continue till May 19. Polling in Delhi will be held in two phases.
You cannot have a fearful atmosphere in the country and expect economic growth: Rahul Gandhi
It is a pity that the prime minister did not come to you before he took the decision to impose demonetisation: Rahul Gandhi
“I don't see enough women in leadership positions. One of the things that we have decided is that we will pass The Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament. I think, generally women are smarter than men,” Rahul Gandhi has said.
“We are convinced that we are spending very little on education,” Rahul Gandhi has said while interacting with students.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is interacting with students in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Parliament (MP) Thota Narasimhan has quit the party. He is expected to join rival YSR Congress Party.
Campaign trail in pictures: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka address Congress Working Committee meet in Gujarat
The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision making body of the party, held a day-long meeting in Gujarat on March 12 after 58 years.
In a blog post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to come out in large numbers to vote.
“A vote signifies the willingness to contribute to the development trajectory of the nation. By voting, people connect themselves with the country’s dreams and aspirations,” he wrote.
“Let us create an environment where getting one’s voter card and casting a vote, especially for the first time, become occasions for celebration,” he added.