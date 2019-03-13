App
Mar 13, 2019 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls tracker LIVE: PM Modi is a flop show when it comes to job creation, says Rahul Gandhi

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 13, 04:26 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Meghalaya’s National People’s Party has confirmed that there will be no pre-poll alliance with the BJP, CNN News18 has reported. 

    Meanwhile, the Congress announced former chief minister Mukul Sangma as the party’s candidate from the Tura parliamentary constituency and sitting MP Vincent Pala from Shillong.

  • Mar 13, 04:13 PM (IST)

    Update: Congress General Secretaries for Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia, are on their way to Meerut to meet Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

  • Mar 13, 04:00 PM (IST)

    Update: Former Congress MP Priya Dutt has told News18 that she will contest Lok Sabha polls. She had earlier said that she would not contest the election to be able to devote time to her family. Dutt has previously represented Mumbai North Central and Mumbai North West constituencies.

  • Mar 13, 03:32 PM (IST)

    Update: Election Commission will be meeting Chief Election Officers (CEOs) of all states and observers tomorrow in New Delhi. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Ashok Lalasa will brief the observers.

  • Mar 13, 02:56 PM (IST)
  • Mar 13, 02:02 PM (IST)
  • Mar 13, 02:00 PM (IST)

    Asked if Congress is planning to allocate certain percentage of tickets to women candidates, Rahul Gandhi said: “We are not just allotting seats to women, we are planning something much bigger. We are working on passing The Women’s Reservation Bill.”

    The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Trinamool Congress have said they will allot 33 percent and 41 percent tickets to women in the Lok Sabha polls.

    Here’s a quick look at what the ‘Women's Reservation Bill’ is and what is the debate around it

  • Mar 13, 01:53 PM (IST)

    Congress planning to raise expenditure on education to 6%

    As a country, we are not spending on education. We are discussing it with the manifesto committee. We want to raise the expenditure on education to 6 percent: Rahul Gandhi

  • Mar 13, 01:50 PM (IST)

    Update: The Union Cabinet has approved “General Elections to the Lok Sabha 2019” under Representation of the People Act, 1951. It provides for calling upon the parliamentary constituencies to elect Lok Sabha MPs on the dates to be recommended by the Election Commission.

  • Mar 13, 01:40 PM (IST)

    Congress promises guaranteed minimum income

    Rahul Gandhi has said that “minimum basic income guarantee” will be a “revolutionary idea”.

    “We will decide a minimum income line and everyone will be brought up to the line through a direct cash transfer,” he added.

  • Mar 13, 01:35 PM (IST)

    “This country is not going to be ruled from Nagpur. Every state in this country has a voice,” Rahul Gandhi has said.

  • Mar 13, 01:32 PM (IST)

    We have a real problem with the GST. We are going to reform the GST. It will be a simpler GST. Job creation is going to happen through small and medium business. We would open the binds for these businesses. Currently, job creators are under attack such as demonetisation and imposition of the GST: Rahul Gandhi

  • Mar 13, 01:32 PM (IST)

    We will take steps to make entrepreneurship easy and simple in this country: Rahul Gandhi

  • Mar 13, 01:30 PM (IST)

    Talking about alliances, Rahul Gandhi has said that it would be wrong to say that Congress has not formed enough alliances.

  • Mar 13, 01:27 PM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be holding a press conference in Chennai shortly.

  • Mar 13, 01:19 PM (IST)

    BJP files complaint against Rahul Gandhi; seeks central forces during polling in West Bengal

    “Today, we have filed a complaint with the EC about unsubstantiated comments made by Rahul Gandhi,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said.

    BJP has also sought central security personnel to be deployed at polling booths in West Bengal, citing history of violence during voting there.

  • Mar 13, 01:11 PM (IST)

    Maneka Gandhi to vacate Pilibhit seat for son Varun?

    Union Minister Maneka Gandhi might vacate her Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat for son Varun Gandhi, reports have suggested. However, the final decision would be taken by the BJP leadership, they added.

    According to the reports, the suggestion was made by Maneka amid apprehensions that Varun might be defeated by a strong Congress candidate in the Sultanpur constituency.

    Read more here

  • Mar 13, 12:44 PM (IST)

    Update: Former Karanataka chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa has said that Umesh Jadhav, who quit the Congress recently, will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Kalaburgi, Karnataka against senior Congress Mallikarjun Kharge.

    He however said that the final decision will be taken by the party high command.

  • Mar 13, 12:37 PM (IST)

    Investigate Mr. Vadra. I am the first person to say that, but investigate Mr Modi also. The government has the right to investigate everybody. But the law should apply to everyone: Rahul Gandhi when asked a question regarding Robert Vadra’s alleged corruption.

  • Mar 13, 12:19 PM (IST)

    You cannot have a fearful atmosphere in the country and expect economic growth: Rahul Gandhi

  • Mar 13, 12:14 PM (IST)
  • Mar 13, 12:11 PM (IST)

    It is a pity that the prime minister did not come to you before he took the decision to impose demonetisation: Rahul Gandhi

  • Mar 13, 12:10 PM (IST)

    “I don't see enough women in leadership positions. One of the things that we have decided is that we will pass The Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament. I think, generally women are smarter than men,” Rahul Gandhi has said.

  • Mar 13, 12:09 PM (IST)

    “We are convinced that we are spending very little on education,” Rahul Gandhi has said while interacting with students.

  • Mar 13, 12:07 PM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi is interacting with students in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

  • Mar 13, 11:52 AM (IST)
  • Mar 13, 11:51 AM (IST)

    Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Parliament (MP) Thota Narasimhan has quit the party. He is expected to join rival YSR Congress Party.

  • Mar 13, 10:19 AM (IST)

    In a blog post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to come out in large numbers to vote.

    “A vote signifies the willingness to contribute to the development trajectory of the nation. By voting, people connect themselves with the country’s dreams and aspirations,” he wrote.

    “Let us create an environment where getting one’s voter card and casting a vote, especially for the first time, become occasions for celebration,” he added.

