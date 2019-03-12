Lok Sabha polls tracker LIVE: No form of alliance with Congress, reiterates BSP

Trinamool Congress sources have told News18 that party supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to retain most of the winning candidates from 2014. Here are some of the other points being reported:

> Possibility of 10 –12 new faces

> Former Congress leader Mausam Benazir Noor, who recently crossed over to the TMC is likely to be fielded from Malda North seat.

> Actor Tapas Pal likely to be dropped from Krishnanagar and replaced by Mahua Moitra.

> Theatre personality Arpita Ghosh also likely to be dropped from Balurghat seat.

> Actors Sandhya Roy and Moon Moon Sen also likely to be dropped from Midnapore and Bankura seats, respectively.

> Expelled TMC MP Anupam Hazra (who's joining the BJP today) likely to be replaced by Asit Mal at the Bolpur seat.

> Baichung Bhutia, who contested from Darjeeling last time and lost, and subsequently quit TMC, to launch his own party in Sikkim, is likely to be replaced by Amar Rai there.