Mar 12, 2019 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls tracker LIVE: No form of alliance with Congress, reiterates BSP

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 12, 02:41 PM (IST)

    Update: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has reiterated that it will not form any form of alliance with Congress in any state for the Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, the BSP-SP alliance had kept Congress out in Uttar Pradesh.

  • Mar 12, 02:21 PM (IST)

    Update: Congress' Central Election Committee will meet on March 14 at UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi.

  • Mar 12, 02:10 PM (IST)

    Trinamool Congress sources have told News18 that party supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to retain most of the winning candidates from 2014. Here are some of the other points being reported:

    > Possibility of 10 –12 new faces

    > Former Congress leader Mausam Benazir Noor, who recently crossed over to the TMC is likely to be fielded from Malda North seat.
    > Actor Tapas Pal likely to be dropped from Krishnanagar and replaced by Mahua Moitra.
    > Theatre personality Arpita Ghosh also likely to be dropped from Balurghat seat.
    > Actors Sandhya Roy and Moon Moon Sen also likely to be dropped from Midnapore and Bankura seats, respectively.
    > Expelled TMC MP Anupam Hazra (who's joining the BJP today) likely to be replaced by Asit Mal at the Bolpur seat.
    > Baichung Bhutia, who contested from Darjeeling last time and lost, and subsequently quit TMC, to launch his own party in Sikkim, is likely to be replaced by Amar Rai there.

  • Mar 12, 01:56 PM (IST)

    Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Arrested in UP’s Deoband

    Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested today from Deoband, Uttar Pradesh, News18 has reported.

    The arrest triggering a standoff between the police and his supporters who did not allow the vehicle to move towards the police station.

  • Mar 12, 01:45 PM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 01:41 PM (IST)

    Prakash Ambedkar's front to contest all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra

    Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar today said his political front will contest all the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, a development which comes as a jolt to efforts of the Congress and NCP to forge a 'grand alliance' against the BJP.

    Making the announcement in Akola district, located around 590 km from here, Ambedkar said no further talks would be held with the Congress to join the anti-BJP coalition.

  • Mar 12, 01:33 PM (IST)

    Congress’ Deepa Das Munshi is likely to join the BJP in West Bengal, News18 has reported. According to the report, Munshi is upset over the Congress-Communist Party of India (Marxist) understanding in the Raiganj seat. Munshi was hopeful of contesting from Raiganj. She is a former union minister.

  • Mar 12, 01:24 PM (IST)

    Senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's son Sujay Vikhe Patil is set to join the BJP in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

    According to a PTI report, Sujay has already announced he will contest from the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency, currently represented by BJP MP Dilip Gandhi. The NCP had contested from the seat in 2014 and the party appears unwilling to give it to the Congress as part of their proposed seat-sharing arrangement.

  • Mar 12, 01:20 PM (IST)

    BJP to finalise candidates in Telangana on March 15

    The BJP would finalise its candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Telangana on March 15.

    The names are likely to be announced on that day or March 16, Telangana BJP chief official spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao told PTI.

    The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana would be held in single phase on April 11.

  • Mar 12, 01:15 PM (IST)

  • Mar 12, 12:55 PM (IST)

  • Mar 12, 12:20 PM (IST)

    Delhi’s ruling AAP has launched its Lok Sabha campaign today with full statehood for Delhi being the central theme.

    Delhi will head for polling in a single-phase on May 12.

    Explained: What does full statehood mean for Delhi?

  • Mar 12, 12:14 PM (IST)

    This time, people will vote for Delhi's full statehood in the Lok Sabha election: Kejriwal

  • Mar 12, 12:07 PM (IST)

    Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal is holding a press conference. Kejriwal has also launched a fresh campaign seeking full statehood for Delhi.

  • Mar 12, 11:59 AM (IST)

    Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting has begun in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

  • Mar 12, 11:52 AM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 11:51 AM (IST)

    DMK delegations will be meeting the EC to ask why by-polls were announced for only 18 out of the 21 vacant Assembly seats.

  • Mar 12, 11:24 AM (IST)

    Prakash Ambedkar-led Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) has declared that it will contest the Lok Sabha elections alone in Maharashtra, reports suggest.

    The party has already announced an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The Congress and the NCP, who were trying to get Ambedkar's party on board, are likely to be negatively hit by this development.

  • Mar 12, 11:12 AM (IST)

    The Election Commission (EC) has informed the Supreme Court that it will not delete names of voters on the basis of the Draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

  • Mar 12, 10:35 AM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 10:22 AM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 10:22 AM (IST)

    Hardik Patel to join Congress today

    Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who shot to fame by spearheading a quota stir in Gujarat is set to fight the Lok Sabha polls. Patel will also join Congress at the party’s working committee meeting in Ahmedabad today. He is expected to be inducted into the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

  • Mar 12, 10:12 AM (IST)

    The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is all set to hold a brainstorming session in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today to shape to its election strategy.

    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address the CWC for the first time. Sonia Gandhi will also be present.

  • Mar 12, 08:28 AM (IST)

    Update: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora will conduct a meeting to discuss modalities of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, today.

  • Mar 12, 08:14 AM (IST)

    Meanwhile, there is a significant development from politics in Maharashtra. BJP is reportedly facing opposition from within regarding induction of senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's son Sujay Vikhe Patil. It was reported earlier that Sujay could possibly join the BJP today.

    Reports suggest that Sujay was mulling joining the BJP over disagreement with the Congress over who will contest the Ahmednagar seat. Both, Congress and its ally NCP are eyeing the seat.

    Read the full report here

  • Mar 12, 08:08 AM (IST)

    The BJP yesterday latched on to Rahul Gandhi's reference to terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM)'s head as "Masood Azhar ji" to throw "Rahul loves terrorists" barb at the Congress President, as the opposition party hit back accusing its rival of deliberately twisting his comments made with sarcasm.

    Read the full story here

  • Mar 11, 09:28 PM (IST)
