you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 13, 2019 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls tracker LIVE: Months after quitting NDA, AGP joins hands with BJP in Assam

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 13, 11:52 AM (IST)
  • Mar 13, 11:51 AM (IST)

    Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Parliament (MP) Thota Narasimhan has quit the party. He is expected to join rival YSR Congress Party.

  • Mar 13, 10:19 AM (IST)

    In a blog post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to come out in large numbers to vote.

    “A vote signifies the willingness to contribute to the development trajectory of the nation. By voting, people connect themselves with the country’s dreams and aspirations,” he wrote.

    “Let us create an environment where getting one’s voter card and casting a vote, especially for the first time, become occasions for celebration,” he added.

  • Mar 13, 09:56 AM (IST)

    Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh

    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that former prime minister Manmohan Singh was "never in the reckoning", rejecting reports that the Congress may field him from Amritsar in the Lok Sabha polls. 

    Read the full report here

  • Mar 13, 08:30 AM (IST)

    Update: BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav announced yesterday that the saffron party will contest the Lok Sabha polls in an alliance with the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

    “We will together ensure that Congress is defeated in all the 14 seats of the state,” Madhav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    Earlier this year, AGP had quit alliance with the BJP over The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill issue.

  • Mar 13, 08:04 AM (IST)

    Election Commission observers to visit Jammu and Kashmir

    Three special observers appointed by the Election Commission -- Noor Mohammed, Vinod Zutshi and A S Gill -- to suggest as to when Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir can be held, will visit the state soon.

    They met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and fellow commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra. The task cut out for the observers entails assessing the situation of J&K on real time basis to enable the poll panel take a call on holding Assembly elections in the state. (PTI)

  • Mar 13, 07:58 AM (IST)

    Key developments expected today

    Multiple election-related developments are expected to happen today. Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be kick-starting UPA's campaign in Tamil Nadu. The Mahagathbandhan will be finalising its seat-sharing formula for Bihar.

    Besides these, parties could announce list of candidates for some seats. There is a possibility that Congress may finalise candidates for Telangana and announce the first list of candidates for Assam.

  • Mar 12, 08:54 PM (IST)

    From what the little understanding that I have about politics, I can say that I don't think Modi ji will be the Prime Minister after these elections. I am not an astrologer but I think that they will not get the required number of seats: NCP chief Sharad Pawar told news agency ANI

  • Mar 12, 08:39 PM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 06:40 PM (IST)

    Update: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will visit Raipur, Chhattisgarh on March 15 to interact with health professionals, news agency ANI has reported.

  • Mar 12, 06:12 PM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 05:38 PM (IST)

    Update: Deepa Das Munshi of Congress has told news agency ANI that reports of her joining the BJP are false. Reports earlier today had stated that Munshi plans on switching to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. 

  • Mar 12, 05:36 PM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 05:16 PM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 04:50 PM (IST)

    Update: Trinamool Congress MP from Bolpur, Anupam Hazra, has joined the BJP.

  • Mar 12, 04:49 PM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi has concluded his address in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

  • Mar 12, 04:48 PM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 04:40 PM (IST)

    Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who joined Congress today, is also present at the rally.

  • Mar 12, 04:34 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi has criticised PM Modi over implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and has said promised to reform GST, if Congress is elected.

  • Mar 12, 04:30 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi is touching upon issues such as unemployment and farm loan waiver. “Unemployment is the biggest problem in the country,” he said.

    Gandhi also said that Congress governments in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan waived farm loans within 10 days of coming to power.

  • Mar 12, 04:28 PM (IST)

    For the first time in history, four judges of the Supreme Court had to hold a press conference and say that they were not being allowed to work. Supreme Court judges were seeking justice in front of the people. Not just the Supreme Court, institutions are being attacked across the country: Rahul Gandhi

  • Mar 12, 04:27 PM (IST)

    We chose Gujarat for the CWC meeting because India is witnessing a fight between two ideologies and you will find both of them here: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at rally in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

  • Mar 12, 04:24 PM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 04:23 PM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Gujarat. The rally was earlier addressed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

  • Mar 12, 04:16 PM (IST)

    I am saddened by whatever is happening in the country today. I want to tell you that nothing is more patriotic than being aware. Your awareness is a weapon, your vote is a weapon. But this is a weapon by which nobody is hurt, or saddened. This weapon will make you stronger: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

  • Mar 12, 04:15 PM (IST)

    This is for the first time that I have come to Gujarat and for the first time I visited Sabarmati. I cannot express my emotions: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

  • Mar 12, 04:12 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi is addressing a gathering in Gujarat.

