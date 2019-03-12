Lok Sabha polls tracker LIVE: Congress Working Committee meet in Ahmedabad today

If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi on Lok Sabha polls Ramzan controversy

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi today criticised political parties for unnecessarily raking up the issue of holding Lok Sabha elections during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan.

After a Trinamool Congress leader earlier in the day suggested that voting for the Lok Sabha elections will make it arduous for those observing Ramzan to cast their vote, Owaisi said the same would in fact ensure greater participation of the Muslim community.

"This whole controversy is totally uncalled for and unnecessary. I would request the political parties not to use the Muslim community and Ramzan for whatever reasons you have." the AIMIM chief told reporters.

The Hyderabad MP stressed that Muslims, who fast during the holy month, never cease their regular schedule of work.