Lok Sabha polls tracker LIVE: Congress Working Committee meet in Ahmedabad today

Mar 12, 2019 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Hardik Patel to join Congress today
Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who shot to fame by spearheading a quota stir in Gujarat is set to fight the Lok Sabha polls. Patel will also join Congress at the party’s working committee meeting in Ahmedabad today. He is expected to be inducted into the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is all set to hold a brainstorming session in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today to shape to its election strategy.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address the CWC for the first time. Sonia Gandhi will also be present.
Loose Canon: The world's biggest election party comes to town

"Thankfully, there is a wide variety of parties you can go to, including the Beer Jug Party, the Indian National Champagne, the Scotch Party, etc." writes Manas Chakravarty.
Update: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora will conduct a meeting to discuss modalities of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, today.
Meanwhile, there is a significant development from politics in Maharashtra. BJP is reportedly facing opposition from within regarding induction of senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's son Sujay Vikhe Patil. It was reported earlier that Sujay could possibly join the BJP today.
Reports suggest that Sujay was mulling joining the BJP over disagreement with the Congress over who will contest the Ahmednagar seat. Both, Congress and its ally NCP are eyeing the seat.
The BJP yesterday latched on to Rahul Gandhi's reference to terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM)'s head as "Masood Azhar ji" to throw "Rahul loves terrorists" barb at the Congress President, as the opposition party hit back accusing its rival of deliberately twisting his comments made with sarcasm.
PM Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in
Most featured a picture of Modi and highlighted government initiatives from rural development and solar power to airport infrastructure and social security benefits, among others.
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
> The date of poll in respect of Bye Elections for 18 Assembly Constituencies of Tamil Nadu, is now April 18 instead of April 23.
> Accordingly, the election schedule for Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency of Jammu and Kashmir will be held as per schedule:
1
Issue of Notification
28.03.2019
2
Last Date of filing Nominations
04.04.2019
3
Scrutiny of Nominations
05.04.2019
4
Last date for withdrawal of Candidature
08.04.2019
5 (a)
Date of poll (in Anantnag District)
23.04.2019
5 (b)
Date of poll (in Kulgam District)
29.04.2019
5 (c)
Date of poll (Shopian & Pulwama Districts)
06.05.2019
6
Counting of Votes
23.05.2019
The AIADMK in Tamil Nadu kick-started its candidate selection process today for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in the state, holding interviews for ticket aspirants in 20 of the 39 constituencies.
AIADMK Co-ordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's son OP Ravindranath Kumar was among those who appeared for the interview before the party's Parliamentary Board.
Lok Sabha polls: What are VVPAT machines? Are they better than EVMs and ballot papers?
The trend of questioning EVMs was actually started by the BJP when veteran leader LK Advani demanded reintroduction of ballot papers for Maharashtra Assembly polls in 2009
Rahul Gandhi's 'Masood Azharji' comment causes controversy, BJP calls it 'shameful'
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Rahul Gandhi referring to JeM chief Masood Azhar as "Ji" controversy, said that Azhar has spread terrorism in India, and the BJP government had released Azhar from jail. "BJP should be ashamed of their acts," Azad said. Meanwhile, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised the statement, saying that the Congress will "go to any extent to get votes".
"It is a very shameful comment by Rahul Gandhi," Prasad said.
JUST IN: Congress Central Election Committee meeting on at 10 Janpath, News18 has reported. Leaders from the party discussing Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is presiding over the meeting.
Update: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora will conduct a meeting tomorrow to discuss modalities for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.
Opinion | The poll schedule is bad news for Mamata Banerjee
If the campaign by various parties does not get caustic, ultra-nationalistic and polarising during the first three phases, expect it to head that way April 23rd onwards.
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi on Lok Sabha polls Ramzan controversy
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi today criticised political parties for unnecessarily raking up the issue of holding Lok Sabha elections during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan.
After a Trinamool Congress leader earlier in the day suggested that voting for the Lok Sabha elections will make it arduous for those observing Ramzan to cast their vote, Owaisi said the same would in fact ensure greater participation of the Muslim community.
"This whole controversy is totally uncalled for and unnecessary. I would request the political parties not to use the Muslim community and Ramzan for whatever reasons you have." the AIMIM chief told reporters.
The Hyderabad MP stressed that Muslims, who fast during the holy month, never cease their regular schedule of work.
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
Union Minister Arun Jaitley attacked the Opposition in his blog post saying the Grand Alliance, also known as the Mahagathbandhan “will not have a stable nucleus”.
Jaitley said, that the Mahagathbandhan “is turning out to be a ‘gathbandhan’ of several conflicting gathbandhans (alliances). It is a self-destructive ‘coalition of rivals’.”
He also said that there are no leadership issues in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). “There is absolute clarity. Shri Narendra Modi leads the NDA and will be the Prime Minister in the event of the NDA victory. His leadership is nationally accepted, his ratings are very high. His track record speaks for itself,” he added.
Number of polling booths, voters and other key facts
The Election Commission of India (EC) on March 10 announced the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The poll panel also announced the Assembly election schedule for four states.
Quick update: Congress MLA from Gujarat, Purushottam Sawariya who had resigned from the party last week, has joined the BJP.
Earlier today, another Congress MLA from Jamnagar Rural, Vallabh Dharaviya handed over his resignation to Speaker of Gujarat Assembly, Rajendra Trivedi.
The EC has said that polling will be conducted even during Ramzan as the entire month cannot be excluded. However, the poll panel has said that the main festival and Fridays have been avoided.
The clarification comes amid a raging controversy over clashing of the voting dates with Ramzan.
TMC leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim had said that such a prolonged polling process will put a lot of pressure on the people because of the month of Ramzan and the summer in April and May.
"We have full faith in the Election Commission. The central government has targeted West Bengal in order to ensure that minority community people can't come out to vote in large numbers due to fasting in the Ramzan month,” he had said.
Meanwhile, the lone Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly has resigned. Reports suggest this could be because BSP is planning to contest alone in the Lok Sabha polls there.
Quick update: BJP’s Manifesto Committee met at Home Minister Rajnath Singh's residence. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo and former union minister Sharad Pawar will not be contesting the Lok Sabha polls.
Speaking to the press, Pawar said he will not contest so that two of his family members — daughter Supriya Sule and grandson Parth Pawar — could contest instead.
Pawar, who had not fought the 2014 general election either, was widely expected to contest this time.
Modi government's advertising blitz dries up as model code of conduct kicks in
Citing the code, the commission said "no advertisements shall be issued in electronic and print media highlighting the achievements of the govt. at the cost of public exchequer".
Congress attacks PM Modi over demonetisation, calls it “Tughlaqi farmaan”
Congress launched an attack on the BJP and PM Modi today over demonetisation. Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called Centre’s ‘note ban’ a “Tughlaqi farmaan”.
“Mr. Modi on November 8, 2016, issued a “Tughlaqi farmaan” called Demonetisation. On the same day, RBI (Reserve Bank of India) Directors held a meeting in Delhi. None of us knew what the meeting was actually about,” Ramesh said.
“Today, through RTI, we found the minutes of that meeting. After 26 months, this RTI has been responded to, perhaps because Mr. Modi's countdown has begun,” he added.
Ramesh claimed that the RTI “reveals that the meeting recorded, “most of the black money is held not in the form of cash but Real Estates and gold and this move (demonetisation) would not have any material impact on these assets.”
Read more about the election schedule announcement here: EC announces 7-phase election from April 11, counting day on May 23