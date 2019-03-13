Lok Sabha polls tracker LIVE: Can't expect economic growth in fearful atmosphere, says Rahul Gandhi

Live now
Mar 13, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Investigate Mr. Vadra. I am the first person to say that, but investigate Mr Modi also. The government has the right to investigate everybody. But the law should apply to everyone: Rahul Gandhi when asked a question regarding Robert Vadra’s alleged corruption.
EC notice to BJP MLA for putting posters featuring IAF officer Abhinandan Varthaman
The Lok Sabha elections is scheduled to begin on April 11 and will continue till May 19. Polling in Delhi will be held in two phases.
You cannot have a fearful atmosphere in the country and expect economic growth: Rahul Gandhi
It is a pity that the prime minister did not come to you before he took the decision to impose demonetisation: Rahul Gandhi
“I don't see enough women in leadership positions. One of the things that we have decided is that we will pass The Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament. I think, generally women are smarter than men,” Rahul Gandhi has said.
“We are convinced that we are spending very little on education,” Rahul Gandhi has said while interacting with students.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is interacting with students in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Parliament (MP) Thota Narasimhan has quit the party. He is expected to join rival YSR Congress Party.
Campaign trail in pictures: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka address Congress Working Committee meet in Gujarat
The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision making body of the party, held a day-long meeting in Gujarat on March 12 after 58 years.
In a blog post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to come out in large numbers to vote.
“A vote signifies the willingness to contribute to the development trajectory of the nation. By voting, people connect themselves with the country’s dreams and aspirations,” he wrote.
“Let us create an environment where getting one’s voter card and casting a vote, especially for the first time, become occasions for celebration,” he added.
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that former prime minister Manmohan Singh was "never in the reckoning", rejecting reports that the Congress may field him from Amritsar in the Lok Sabha polls.
Update: BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav announced yesterday that the saffron party will contest the Lok Sabha polls in an alliance with the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).
“We will together ensure that Congress is defeated in all the 14 seats of the state,” Madhav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Earlier this year, AGP had quit alliance with the BJP over The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill issue.
Election Commission observers to visit Jammu and Kashmir
Three special observers appointed by the Election Commission -- Noor Mohammed, Vinod Zutshi and A S Gill -- to suggest as to when Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir can be held, will visit the state soon.
They met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and fellow commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra. The task cut out for the observers entails assessing the situation of J&K on real time basis to enable the poll panel take a call on holding Assembly elections in the state. (PTI)
Key developments expected today
Multiple election-related developments are expected to happen today. Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be kick-starting UPA's campaign in Tamil Nadu. The Mahagathbandhan will be finalising its seat-sharing formula for Bihar.
Besides these, parties could announce list of candidates for some seats. There is a possibility that Congress may finalise candidates for Telangana and announce the first list of candidates for Assam.
BJP may win most seats, but 2nd term for Modi unlikely: Sharad Pawar
The former Union minister said he will meet some regional parties across the country on March 14 and 15 in New Delhi, where further strategy of 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) will be discussed.
From what the little understanding that I have about politics, I can say that I don't think Modi ji will be the Prime Minister after these elections. I am not an astrologer but I think that they will not get the required number of seats: NCP chief Sharad Pawar told news agency ANI
Update: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will visit Raipur, Chhattisgarh on March 15 to interact with health professionals, news agency ANI has reported.
Update: Deepa Das Munshi of Congress has told news agency ANI that reports of her joining the BJP are false. Reports earlier today had stated that Munshi plans on switching to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Update: Trinamool Congress MP from Bolpur, Anupam Hazra, has joined the BJP.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi has concluded his address in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Addressing 1st rally after joining politics, Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi govt, says institutions being destroyed
Addressing her first rally after joining as Congress' in-charge for Uttar Pradesh (East), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a jibe at the Narendra Modi government.
Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who joined Congress today, is also present at the rally.
Rahul Gandhi has criticised PM Modi over implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and has said promised to reform GST, if Congress is elected.