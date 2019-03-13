App
Mar 13, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls tracker LIVE: Can't expect economic growth in fearful atmosphere, says Rahul Gandhi

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 13, 12:37 PM (IST)

    Investigate Mr. Vadra. I am the first person to say that, but investigate Mr Modi also. The government has the right to investigate everybody. But the law should apply to everyone: Rahul Gandhi when asked a question regarding Robert Vadra’s alleged corruption.

  • Mar 13, 12:19 PM (IST)

    You cannot have a fearful atmosphere in the country and expect economic growth: Rahul Gandhi

  • Mar 13, 12:14 PM (IST)
  • Mar 13, 12:11 PM (IST)

    It is a pity that the prime minister did not come to you before he took the decision to impose demonetisation: Rahul Gandhi

  • Mar 13, 12:10 PM (IST)

    “I don't see enough women in leadership positions. One of the things that we have decided is that we will pass The Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament. I think, generally women are smarter than men,” Rahul Gandhi has said.

  • Mar 13, 12:09 PM (IST)

    “We are convinced that we are spending very little on education,” Rahul Gandhi has said while interacting with students.

  • Mar 13, 12:07 PM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi is interacting with students in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

  • Mar 13, 11:52 AM (IST)
  • Mar 13, 11:51 AM (IST)

    Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Parliament (MP) Thota Narasimhan has quit the party. He is expected to join rival YSR Congress Party.

  • Mar 13, 10:19 AM (IST)

    In a blog post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to come out in large numbers to vote.

    “A vote signifies the willingness to contribute to the development trajectory of the nation. By voting, people connect themselves with the country’s dreams and aspirations,” he wrote.

    “Let us create an environment where getting one’s voter card and casting a vote, especially for the first time, become occasions for celebration,” he added.

  • Mar 13, 09:56 AM (IST)

    Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh

    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that former prime minister Manmohan Singh was "never in the reckoning", rejecting reports that the Congress may field him from Amritsar in the Lok Sabha polls. 

    Read the full report here

  • Mar 13, 08:30 AM (IST)

    Update: BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav announced yesterday that the saffron party will contest the Lok Sabha polls in an alliance with the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

    “We will together ensure that Congress is defeated in all the 14 seats of the state,” Madhav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    Earlier this year, AGP had quit alliance with the BJP over The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill issue.

  • Mar 13, 08:04 AM (IST)

    Election Commission observers to visit Jammu and Kashmir

    Three special observers appointed by the Election Commission -- Noor Mohammed, Vinod Zutshi and A S Gill -- to suggest as to when Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir can be held, will visit the state soon.

    They met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and fellow commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra. The task cut out for the observers entails assessing the situation of J&K on real time basis to enable the poll panel take a call on holding Assembly elections in the state. (PTI)

  • Mar 13, 07:58 AM (IST)

    Key developments expected today

    Multiple election-related developments are expected to happen today. Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be kick-starting UPA's campaign in Tamil Nadu. The Mahagathbandhan will be finalising its seat-sharing formula for Bihar.

    Besides these, parties could announce list of candidates for some seats. There is a possibility that Congress may finalise candidates for Telangana and announce the first list of candidates for Assam.

  • Mar 12, 08:54 PM (IST)

    From what the little understanding that I have about politics, I can say that I don't think Modi ji will be the Prime Minister after these elections. I am not an astrologer but I think that they will not get the required number of seats: NCP chief Sharad Pawar told news agency ANI

  • Mar 12, 08:39 PM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 06:40 PM (IST)

    Update: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will visit Raipur, Chhattisgarh on March 15 to interact with health professionals, news agency ANI has reported.

  • Mar 12, 06:12 PM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 05:38 PM (IST)

    Update: Deepa Das Munshi of Congress has told news agency ANI that reports of her joining the BJP are false. Reports earlier today had stated that Munshi plans on switching to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. 

  • Mar 12, 05:36 PM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 05:16 PM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 04:50 PM (IST)

    Update: Trinamool Congress MP from Bolpur, Anupam Hazra, has joined the BJP.

  • Mar 12, 04:49 PM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi has concluded his address in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

  • Mar 12, 04:48 PM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 04:40 PM (IST)

    Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who joined Congress today, is also present at the rally.

  • Mar 12, 04:34 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi has criticised PM Modi over implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and has said promised to reform GST, if Congress is elected.

