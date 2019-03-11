Lok Sabha polls tracker LIVE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar won't contest election

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo and former union minister Sharad Pawar will not be contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to the press, Pawar said he will not contest so that two of his family members — daughter Supriya Sule and grandson Parth Pawar — could contest instead.

Pawar, who had not fought the 2014 general election either, was widely expected to contest this time.