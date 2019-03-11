Lok Sabha polls tracker LIVE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar won't contest election

Live now
Mar 11, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Meanwhile, the lone Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Reports suggest this could be because BSP is planning to contest alone in the Lok Sabha polls there.
Quick update: BJP’s Manifesto Committee met at Home Minister Rajnath Singh's residence. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo and former union minister Sharad Pawar will not be contesting the Lok Sabha polls.
Speaking to the press, Pawar said he will not contest so that two of his family members — daughter Supriya Sule and grandson Parth Pawar — could contest instead.
Pawar, who had not fought the 2014 general election either, was widely expected to contest this time.
Modi government's advertising blitz dries up as model code of conduct kicks in
Citing the code, the commission said "no advertisements shall be issued in electronic and print media highlighting the achievements of the govt. at the cost of public exchequer".
Congress attacks PM Modi over demonetisation, calls it “Tughlaqi farmaan”
Congress launched an attack on the BJP and PM Modi today over demonetisation. Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called Centre’s ‘note ban’ a “Tughlaqi farmaan”.
“Mr. Modi on November 8, 2016, issued a “Tughlaqi farmaan” called Demonetisation. On the same day, RBI (Reserve Bank of India) Directors held a meeting in Delhi. None of us knew what the meeting was actually about,” Ramesh said.
“Today, through RTI, we found the minutes of that meeting. After 26 months, this RTI has been responded to, perhaps because Mr. Modi's countdown has begun,” he added.
Ramesh claimed that the RTI “reveals that the meeting recorded, “most of the black money is held not in the form of cash but Real Estates and gold and this move (demonetisation) would not have any material impact on these assets.”
Read more about the election schedule announcement here: EC announces 7-phase election from April 11, counting day on May 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners are making a bid to retain power. This is amid efforts by Opposition several parties, including the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, to put a united fight.
With this announcement, the model code of conduct was imposed across the nation with immediate effect. Among other things, the code of conduct bars the government from announcing policy decisions.
The Lok Sabha polls will be held across the country in 7 phases.
Phase 1 voting: April 11 (91 constituencies in 20 states)
Phase 2: April 18 (97 constituencies in 13 states)
Phase 3: April 23 (115 constituencies in 14 states)
Phase 4: April 29 (71 constituencies in 9 states)
Phase 5: May 06 (51 constituencies in 7 states)
Phase 6: May 12 (59 constituencies in 7 states)
Phase 7: May 19 (59 constituencies in 8 states)
‘Largest election exercise’: The election, to be conducted in April-May, is being pegged as the largest election exercise in history.
The Election Commission of India (EC) on March 10 announced schedule for the general elections to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha.
The election will be held in seven phases. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.
The announcement was made by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3.
This live blog will track latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.