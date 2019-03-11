App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 11, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls tracker LIVE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar won't contest election

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 11, 03:28 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, the lone Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Reports suggest this could be because BSP is planning to contest alone in the Lok Sabha polls there.

  • Mar 11, 03:16 PM (IST)

    Quick update: BJP’s Manifesto Committee met at Home Minister Rajnath Singh's residence. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present.

  • Mar 11, 03:03 PM (IST)

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo and former union minister Sharad Pawar will not be contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

    Speaking to the press, Pawar said he will not contest so that two of his family members — daughter Supriya Sule and grandson Parth Pawar — could contest instead.

    Pawar, who had not fought the 2014 general election either, was widely expected to contest this time.

  • Mar 11, 02:10 PM (IST)

    Congress attacks PM Modi over demonetisation, calls it “Tughlaqi farmaan”

    Congress launched an attack on the BJP and PM Modi today over demonetisation. Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called Centre’s ‘note ban’ a “Tughlaqi farmaan”.

    “Mr. Modi on November 8, 2016, issued a “Tughlaqi farmaan” called Demonetisation. On the same day, RBI (Reserve Bank of India) Directors held a meeting in Delhi. None of us knew what the meeting was actually about,” Ramesh said.

    “Today, through RTI, we found the minutes of that meeting. After 26 months, this RTI has been responded to, perhaps because Mr. Modi's countdown has begun,” he added.

    Ramesh claimed that the RTI “reveals that the meeting recorded, “most of the black money is held not in the form of cash but Real Estates and gold and this move (demonetisation) would not have any material impact on these assets.”

  • Mar 11, 02:04 PM (IST)

    Read more about the election schedule announcement here: EC announces 7-phase election from April 11, counting day on May 23

  • Mar 11, 02:00 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners are making a bid to retain power. This is amid efforts by Opposition several parties, including the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, to put a united fight.

  • Mar 11, 01:59 PM (IST)

    With this announcement, the model code of conduct was imposed across the nation with immediate effect. Among other things, the code of conduct bars the government from announcing policy decisions.

  • Mar 11, 01:57 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha polls will be held across the country in 7 phases.

    Phase 1 voting: April 11 (91 constituencies in 20 states)
    Phase 2: April 18 (97 constituencies in 13 states)
    Phase 3: April 23 (115 constituencies in 14 states)
    Phase 4: April 29 (71 constituencies in 9 states)
    Phase 5: May 06 (51 constituencies in 7 states)
    Phase 6: May 12 (59 constituencies in 7 states)
    Phase 7: May 19 (59 constituencies in 8 states)

  • Mar 11, 01:56 PM (IST)

    ‘Largest election exercise’: The election, to be conducted in April-May, is being pegged as the largest election exercise in history.

  • Mar 11, 01:56 PM (IST)

    The Election Commission of India (EC) on March 10 announced schedule for the general elections to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha.

    The election will be held in seven phases. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

    The announcement was made by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3.

  • Mar 11, 01:56 PM (IST)

    This live blog will track latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.