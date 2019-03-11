Lok Sabha polls tracker LIVE: Mahagathbandhan will not have stable nucleus, says Jaitley

Live now
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi on Lok Sabha polls Ramzan controversy
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Update: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora will conduct a meeting tomorrow to discuss modalities for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.
If the campaign by various parties does not get caustic, ultra-nationalistic and polarising during the first three phases, expect it to head that way April 23rd onwards.
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi on Lok Sabha polls Ramzan controversy
Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), on Monday criticised political parties for unnecessarily raking up the issue of holding Lok Sabha elections during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan.
After a Trinamool Congress leader earlier in the day suggested that voting for the Lok Sabha elections will make it arduous for those observing Ramzan to cast their vote, Owaisi said the same would in fact ensure greater participation of the Muslim community.
"This whole controversy is totally uncalled for and unnecessary. I would request the political parties not to use the Muslim community and Ramzan for whatever reasons you have. One must understand that Ramzan will start in India around May 5 depending on moon sighting. In the country, the election process has to be completed by June 3. Hence, elections have to be there during the Ramzan. It is not possible to culminate elections by May 5," the AIMIM chief told reporters.
The Hyderabad MP stressed that Muslims, who fast during the holy month, never cease their regular schedule of work. "Muslims will definitely fast in Ramzan and will keep doing their regular work during the fast. They go out and lead a normal life. They work and go to the office. My analysis is that this month which increases spiritualism in Muslims will lead to more voting percentage because I will be free from worldly duties," he said, adding, "Throughout India wherever the elections are being held during Ramzan, Muslims will vote in higher percentage and will defeat the evil forces."
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
Union Minister Arun Jaitley attacked the Opposition in his blog post saying the Grand Alliance, also known as the Mahagathbandhan “will not have a stable nucleus”.
Jaitley said, that the Mahagathbandhan “is turning out to be a ‘gathbandhan’ of several conflicting gathbandhans (alliances). It is a self-destructive ‘coalition of rivals’.”
He also said that there are no leadership issues in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). “There is absolute clarity. Shri Narendra Modi leads the NDA and will be the Prime Minister in the event of the NDA victory. His leadership is nationally accepted, his ratings are very high. His track record speaks for itself,” he added.
Number of polling booths, voters and other key facts
The Election Commission of India (EC) on March 10 announced the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The poll panel also announced the Assembly election schedule for four states.
Quick update: Congress MLA from Gujarat, Purushottam Sawariya who had resigned from the party last week, has joined the BJP.
Earlier today, another Congress MLA from Jamnagar Rural, Vallabh Dharaviya handed over his resignation to Speaker of Gujarat Assembly, Rajendra Trivedi.
The EC has said that polling will be conducted even during Ramzan as the entire month cannot be excluded. However, the poll panel has said that the main festival and Fridays have been avoided.
The clarification comes amid a raging controversy over clashing of the voting dates with Ramzan.
TMC leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim had said that such a prolonged polling process will put a lot of pressure on the people because of the month of Ramzan and the summer in April and May.
"We have full faith in the Election Commission. The central government has targeted West Bengal in order to ensure that minority community people can't come out to vote in large numbers due to fasting in the Ramzan month,” he had said.
Meanwhile, the lone Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly has resigned. Reports suggest this could be because BSP is planning to contest alone in the Lok Sabha polls there.
Quick update: BJP’s Manifesto Committee met at Home Minister Rajnath Singh's residence. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo and former union minister Sharad Pawar will not be contesting the Lok Sabha polls.
Speaking to the press, Pawar said he will not contest so that two of his family members — daughter Supriya Sule and grandson Parth Pawar — could contest instead.
Pawar, who had not fought the 2014 general election either, was widely expected to contest this time.
Modi government's advertising blitz dries up as model code of conduct kicks in
Citing the code, the commission said "no advertisements shall be issued in electronic and print media highlighting the achievements of the govt. at the cost of public exchequer".
Congress attacks PM Modi over demonetisation, calls it “Tughlaqi farmaan”
Congress launched an attack on the BJP and PM Modi today over demonetisation. Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called Centre’s ‘note ban’ a “Tughlaqi farmaan”.
“Mr. Modi on November 8, 2016, issued a “Tughlaqi farmaan” called Demonetisation. On the same day, RBI (Reserve Bank of India) Directors held a meeting in Delhi. None of us knew what the meeting was actually about,” Ramesh said.
“Today, through RTI, we found the minutes of that meeting. After 26 months, this RTI has been responded to, perhaps because Mr. Modi's countdown has begun,” he added.
Ramesh claimed that the RTI “reveals that the meeting recorded, “most of the black money is held not in the form of cash but Real Estates and gold and this move (demonetisation) would not have any material impact on these assets.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners are making a bid to retain power. This is amid efforts by Opposition several parties, including the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, to put a united fight.
With this announcement, the model code of conduct was imposed across the nation with immediate effect. Among other things, the code of conduct bars the government from announcing policy decisions.
The Lok Sabha polls will be held across the country in 7 phases.
Phase 1 voting: April 11 (91 constituencies in 20 states)
Phase 2: April 18 (97 constituencies in 13 states)
Phase 3: April 23 (115 constituencies in 14 states)
Phase 4: April 29 (71 constituencies in 9 states)
Phase 5: May 06 (51 constituencies in 7 states)
Phase 6: May 12 (59 constituencies in 7 states)
Phase 7: May 19 (59 constituencies in 8 states)
‘Largest election exercise’: The election, to be conducted in April-May, is being pegged as the largest election exercise in history.
The Election Commission of India (EC) on March 10 announced schedule for the general elections to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha.
The election will be held in seven phases. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.
The announcement was made by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3.
This live blog will track latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.