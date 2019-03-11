Lok Sabha polls tracker LIVE: EC meeting tomorrow on modalities of assembly polls in J&K

If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi on Lok Sabha polls Ramzan controversy

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), on Monday criticised political parties for unnecessarily raking up the issue of holding Lok Sabha elections during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan.

After a Trinamool Congress leader earlier in the day suggested that voting for the Lok Sabha elections will make it arduous for those observing Ramzan to cast their vote, Owaisi said the same would in fact ensure greater participation of the Muslim community.

"This whole controversy is totally uncalled for and unnecessary. I would request the political parties not to use the Muslim community and Ramzan for whatever reasons you have. One must understand that Ramzan will start in India around May 5 depending on moon sighting. In the country, the election process has to be completed by June 3. Hence, elections have to be there during the Ramzan. It is not possible to culminate elections by May 5," the AIMIM chief told reporters.

The Hyderabad MP stressed that Muslims, who fast during the holy month, never cease their regular schedule of work. "Muslims will definitely fast in Ramzan and will keep doing their regular work during the fast. They go out and lead a normal life. They work and go to the office. My analysis is that this month which increases spiritualism in Muslims will lead to more voting percentage because I will be free from worldly duties," he said, adding, "Throughout India wherever the elections are being held during Ramzan, Muslims will vote in higher percentage and will defeat the evil forces."