App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha poll: AAP pledges support to SP-BSP-RLD candidate in Ghaziabad

'AAP's line is clear, that is to remove the Modi-Shah duo from power,' party's western Uttar Pradesh unit convenor Somendra Dhaka told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

With an eye to dent the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced it will support Suresh Bansal, the joint candidate of the SP-BSP-RLD combine from the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat. The decision of the AAP, which is not contesting this seat despite having fielded a nominee in 2014, is to ensure the defeat of the BJP, a senior party office-bearer said.

"AAP's line is clear, that is to remove the Modi-Shah duo from power," party's western Uttar Pradesh unit convenor Somendra Dhaka told PTI.

He said Bansal had reached out to AAP's UP in-charge Sanjay Singh and after discussions the decision was taken by party leadership and workers.

"Last time we had got around one lakh votes, which means we have presence and supporters in Ghaziabad. We fought the mayoral elections here recently and got good number of votes," he said.

related news

Dhaka said an understanding has also been reached with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for supporting Jayant Chaudhury in Baghpat and Ajit Chaudhary in Muzaffarnagar.

"During the first phase of the polls in UP, we have fielded candidates only from Saharanpur and Aligarh. So, on those seats we will be campaigning for ourselves, while on these two seats (Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar) we are supporting the RLD."

"Talks are underway for a similar understanding in Meerut, Kairana and Bulandshahr but nothing has been finalised yet," he told PTI over the phone.

Earlier, the AAP's Gautam Buddh Nagar unit had launched an anti-BJP campaign, days after the nomination of the party's candidate Shweta Sharma was rejected by poll officials for failing to find 10 proposers.

The party, however, had alleged injustice and claimed the nomination was rejected "under some pressure by the ruling party".

In 2014, AAP candidate Shazia Ilmi had polled nearly a lakh votes, while BJP's V K Singh had won the election by securing over 7.58 lakh votes. Ilmi had later quit the AAP and joined the BJP.

This time BJP's Singh is among the 12 candidates in the fray along with Congress's Dolly Sharma and BSP-SP-RLD's Bansal. Ghaziabad, which has over 27 lakh voters, goes to polls on April 11 during the first leg of the seven-phased elections.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 08:56 pm

tags #Aam Aadmi Party #AAP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto

Modi Targets Caste Vote in Gaya While Nitish Kumar Pitches 'Vikas' in ...

India Writes To Pakistan For Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav and ...

Kanhaiya Kumar Welcomes Promise of Scrapping Sedition Law in Congress ...

E-Buzz: Avengers Director In India

Jet Pilots Write to Top Civil Aviation Body, Seek Interest on Salary D ...

Congress Was In News for Bofors, BJP Embroiled in Rafale Scam: Mayawat ...

Have Played My Last Game For England: Cook

Nirav Modi Intends to Appeal for Bail in UK High Court

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Jobs, agriculture distress could turn out to be ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Wall Street opens flat after three-day surge

Gold holds near four-week low as equities, dollar climb

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Bitcoin soars 20 percent, mystery buyer seen as catalyst

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Lok Sabha polls: Revival of Mandya sugar mills talked up even as Karna ...

SC order quashing 12 February RBI circular to give relief to power com ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Hockey Series Finals in Bhubaneswar still on sche ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: A small and practical flagship that’s a ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs RCB at Jaipur: Shreyas Gopal pick up three, ...

No Fathers in Kashmir Movie Review: Soni Razdan's film is acutely impo ...

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to be an assistant director in Karan J ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's new still shows Chulbul Pandey taking a strol ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

Omar Abdullah schools Gautam Gambhir, advises him to tweet about thing ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag get nostalgic rem ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.