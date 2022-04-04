English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Lok Sabha passes Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill

    The bill was passed by a voice vote after Home Minister Amit Shah allayed concerns raised by the opposition which claimed that the draft law was draconian.

    PTI
    April 04, 2022 / 08:36 PM IST
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Image Source: Amit Shah/Twitter screengrab)

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Image Source: Amit Shah/Twitter screengrab)

    Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill that seeks to take measurements of convicts and other persons for purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters.

    The bill was passed by a voice vote after Home Minister Amit Shah allayed concerns raised by the opposition which claimed that the draft law was draconian.

    The bill replaces the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920. Shah said the bill has been brought in to ensure that police and investigators remain two steps ahead of criminals.

    "There should be no apprehension," he added. "Next-generation crimes cannot be tackled with old techniques. We have to try to take the criminal justice system to the next era," Shah said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Amit Shah #Crime #Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill #Lok Sabha
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 08:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.